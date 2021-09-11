Liverpool should not be in a position where they are relying on sales to buy more than 2 players



Ah, C'mon.We spent 95 million pound on the two players. THEN we were offered 52 million quid for two of ours, and took it. Of course we had to get that money in before we turned around and spent it on replacements. Even if we had spending money stashed elsewhere, of course we got the money in before we spent it. no business in the world would do anything different with sums like that. If it was your money, neither would you. Certainty i wouldn't anyway. Its the money or the players, you've got to have one or the other in hand. Warm smiles and handshakes aren't quite good enough at that level.We are directly replacing two players we reluctantly sold because we were offered great value by idiots. First order of business was make sure the cheque clears, and the complete newbie KSA buffoons didn't make it easy did they. That whole scene was probably a complete nightmare.there are simple homily's about what a legendary football club like ours should and shouldn't be able to do, and then there's 52 million pounds.what position we shouldn't be in is where we lose our captain and our holding mid to the 68th ranked league in the world. the numerous people who are hopping mad and ascribing blame with a water cannon because its taking a little while to work through it methodically are imo being very unrealistic and far far too impatient.I'd like a couple in yesterday myself tbf but Edwards himself likely couldn't have done anything much different. Southampton is also being very difficult as is their right and even obligation, but i don't understand why we never give ourselves any credit on here for the fact that the player has publicly come out and said he wants us and no one else. That was the real work right there for crying out loud. Man u tried and failed. Chelsea tried and failed. We tried and succeeded. Of course we will play hardball and outwait Southampton for a couple of weeks to save millions of pounds.Look, if we end this window without at least one very high quality starting 6 to replace the two fading but still capable warhorses that left then i will be very pissed as well. I just dont think thats going to happen.