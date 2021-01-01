« previous next »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:15:06 pm
"A lack of CL football has impact the reds ability to make signings in key areas" is the type of tweet I'm anticipating.

Why? Are Dom and Mac shite? Im sure they could have had their pick of champions league teams but chose us.
There are plenty of options for the LCB position, if we choose not to sign anyone we will have to make do with the options we have available within the squad and youth set up, it will definitely cost us points this season like not strengthening midfield adequately last summer
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:15:06 pm
"A lack of CL football has impact the reds ability to make signings in key areas" is the type of tweet I'm anticipating.

Either that or "Liverpool's board could never have predicted or prepared for the loss of both Henderson and Fabinho after interest from Saudi clubs."

There's always an excuse if you look hard enough.
Lack of news at the moment is a bit grim. We've just got to hope the owners brake the mould and get a few over the line before the end of the window. Big personalities have been lost, captains and dressing room leaders. It would be foolish for the owners to expect the two signings we've made to carry us to success in the new season. Hopefully the owners can deliver, or they can get to fuck off as far as I'm concerned.
With Lavia unused yesterday, Im sure that will get done.  If we can tie down a LCB this window, its been a good one.  If we can get Andre for Jan, we get the Thiago replacement in 6 months early, then can focus next summer on Matips replacement, and possibly LB if Robbo starts to decline. 
It's depressing coming on here.... and yet I do it.
I suppose it's the digital equivalent of cutting yourself.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:35 pm
A theory, but maybe we are not seeing much links to a defender because we are not sure what we want? The needs of a centreback that plays on the left of our defence is completely different than a centreback who plays in a back two. Colwill was absolutely unique in this that he would be great in both roles, but without a clear indication of how this system evolves, we dont want to spend a load of money yet.

Inacio is an example. Looks great in terms of his passing, but not as dominant in the air. Looks perfect replacing Robertson, not so much Konate or Van Dijk.

Yep. Feels like theres loads of tweeners out there who fit the current system, but IMO they also need to be capable of playing either LCB or LB in a traditional back four and I think a lot of the names linked would struggle for that. Theyre either not attacking enough to be a Robbo-style LB or not physical/big enough to be a normal Klopp CB in a two. Colwill could have done the hybrid role but also made sense as a Virgil successor. But someone like Lukeba, where does he play if we revert to a normal back four? Same with someone like Hincapie. Inacio feels a better fit IMO.

Schlotterbeck profiles really well but wont pretend Im overly familiar with him. Think Theate profiles well too.
Clean-ish run to Andre now. One of the other clubs interested pulled out.

Quote
Sporting Lisbon won't be following up on their interest in André of Fluminense. [@pedromsepulveda]
Lack of any noise from journos the last couple of days.

If you're optimistic you'd hope it's because we're working behind the scenes ;D
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:10:24 pm
Lack of any noise from journos the last couple of days.

If you're optimistic you'd hope it's because we're working behind the scenes ;D

Or they're all in Ibiza with Jorg on ket.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:11:23 pm
Or they're all in Ibiza with Jorg on ket.

I would be bang up for this tbf.
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 05:12:27 pm
I would be bang up for this tbf.

10 years (at least) past my prime and my liver wouldn't be happy but I'm in.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:19:21 pm
10 years (at least) past my prime and my liver wouldn't be happy but I'm in.


10 years past your prime?, I'm 45 and I'm going up to Belfast tonight to see one of the Berghain residents 😁😁😁😁

You're never too old.
RAWK Ibiza trip would end up with Fordy humping a banana boat, trust me.
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 04:29:52 pm
With Lavia unused yesterday, Im sure that will get done....

Who for? That's the question
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:22:42 pm
10 years past your prime?, I'm 45 and I'm going up to Belfast tonight to see one of the Berghain residents 😁😁😁😁

You're never too old.

Haha, went large for my 40th in March took me a week to recover.. my prime was working Friday night, going out after and coming home Monday morning..
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:55:09 pm
Haha, went large for my 40th in March took me a week to recover.. my prime was working Friday night, going out after and coming home Monday morning..
Yeah it's not exactly going to be a hardcore night, heading in about half eleven, and home for about 4, so definitely not like my younger days were you vanish for 3 days!
When transfers drag on like it looks with Lavia then you always have the possibility of another team coming in, that's my concern I guess anyway.

We are looking at going into the first game of the season with Curtis at 6 even if we get someone else in there, that's just poor planning really. I know it's not ideal losing Henderson and Fabinho but given the fact we knew Milly, Ox and Naby was leaving we had to replace those 3, we've brought two in and for arguments sake let's say the unexpected breakthrough of Bajcetic last season has counted towards an extra body, even so we are still two short again and we should of been planning to phase Henderson and Fabinho out, especially the latter given his decline last season.

The same can be said for Matip, even more so now as he's the worst option in this new system, then Phillips probably leaving is another body down. Two left backs which aren't suited to this system either. It seems we've given ourselves too much to do and don't have the resources to do it.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:45:44 pm
When transfers drag on like it looks with Lavia then you always have the possibility of another team coming in, that's my concern I guess anyway.

all the stop-starts we've seen certainly point in that direction - Soton playing us against someone else (maybe more than one someone else).
Game for Ukraine, scouts should be all over this. Yakubu up and down the wing. Fat Robert Pires. Clarence Seedorf. Top corner. Jack Wilshire.  Its one stop shopping.

Gilberto. Job done.



Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 03:03:42 am
There was a push if I remember correctly for the ignore function to include quotes as well. You should check up on the progress of that 
Checked and can't find any option like that, got my bloody hopes up then ffs 😭
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:19:45 pm
why do you think Schmadtke isnt qualified?
Record isn't amazing and seems to have more of a reputation because of his personality rather than his ability. By all accounts he's a departure from the data and stats-driven methods that have served us so well. Not to mention that he's overseeing our busiest and most crucial transfer window in years from a laptop in his Ibiza villa. Probably explains why we're seeing us take a whole week inbetween bids. The whole thing is even more baffling than it was at the time, it really feels that in Gordon's absence the Sporting Director vacancy was neglected until Klopp just said 'I know a guy, let me have a chat with him'.
Or maybe we needed ty get the KSA money in and those guys are rank amateurs and it took forever to sort that crap out, and weve only had the cash in hand for a week or soand weve made 2 bids in that time and will probably close thi week?

Mayabe Jorge performed a complete miracle dealing with the ksa buffoons and nobody knows it because its not our business?

naa fire the fucker. its his fault, because its got to be somebody's fault.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:19:21 pm
10 years (at least) past my prime and my liver wouldn't be happy but I'm in.


I presume he is relaxed because he cannot access this forum (and also knows a lot more about what is going on than anyone on here)
When is it acceptable to be critical to this tranfer window?
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:23:27 pm
When is it acceptable to be critical to this tranfer window?

When it slams shut.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:05:24 pm
Or maybe we needed ty get the KSA money in and those guys are rank amateurs and it took forever to sort that crap out, and weve only had the cash in hand for a week or soand weve made 2 bids in that time and will probably close thi week?

Mayabe Jorge performed a complete miracle dealing with the ksa buffoons and nobody knows it because its not our business?

naa fire the fucker. its his fault, because its got to be somebody's fault.


Liverpool should not be in a position where they are relying on sales to buy more than 2 players
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:23:27 pm
When is it acceptable to be critical to this tranfer window?
Never. The same people stopping any criticism now will continue doing the same after. Seen the same song and dance last year.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:41 pm
RAWK Ibiza trip would end up with Fordy humping a banana boat, trust me.

Until 6am in the morning. Humping away.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:23:27 pm
When is it acceptable to be critical to this tranfer window?
When it closes. Until then we just don't know what shape we'll be in. The jury should probably be out until all the evidence is in.

Personally speaking, if we fuck this window up then criticism will be justified. We've made a good start this window. Only time will tell if we get the remaining necessary acquisitions done or not.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:23:27 pm
When is it acceptable to be critical to this tranfer window?

When the window closes and we know what squad we're working with until January then we can really get an idea if we messed it up or did a good job. We don't really know the ins and outs of what's going on behind the scenes.

Replaced Firmino with Gakpo 6 months early, Keita and Ox with Mac and Dom before pre season started. All very good. But it's a bit disappointing that we weren't further ahead with replacements for Henderson and Fabinho before we let them leave as there was quite a bit of time to start lining up their replacements but it's nothing more than that. People have convinced themselves, or have been convinced by journalists, that we're going to get a CB but personally I don't think Klopp will go for one unless one of our existing 4 CBs leaves.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:42:17 pm
When it closes. Until then we just don't know what shape we'll be in. The jury should probably be out until all the evidence is in.

Personally speaking, if we fuck this window up then criticism will be justified. We've made a good start this window. Only time will tell if we get the remaining necessary acquisitions done or not.
Is correct, so save the hand wringing and bed wetting til September.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:23:27 pm
When is it acceptable to be critical to this tranfer window?
When you are fully qualified to do so, that is when you know the results of the window and also the story behind it.
Of course people are free to be critical of whatever they want to be but the value placed upon any opinion is dependent upon the above qualifications.
Of course it is also possible to be critical of those who are critical of the window. If we buy someone suggested in this thread (or support the buying of) and they turn out to be pants then you open yourself up to a target as well as a missile. It is also possible to be critical of those who are critical if they criticise too early and get it wrong.
So

Be careful out there
Some shoddy journalism out there. Lavia transfer complete according to Empire of the Kop. Lavia signs 5 year deal according to Paisley Gates. Pure click bait.
Don't think the word journalism should be used in relation to sites like that, it's just lads sat in bedrooms making shit up
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:30:55 pm
Never. The same people stopping any criticism now will continue doing the same after. Seen the same song and dance last year.

That's not remotely true. What's boring is the endless negative posting, cryarsing, conspiracy theories, exaggerated criticisms of everyone from Jorg to the tea lady. There was plenty of criticism of last summer's window, we just prefer to wait until the end of the window before saying it was a total disaster. There's still about a month to go to sign players, and until that month is over the most excessive criticism of our transfer window is pointless, speculative and unhelpful. There are other threads to have a pop at FSG, which is what this shit inevitably ends up in.

The same poster complaining again tried to start a group whinge yesterday by saying he thought our business was done for the summer despite the fact it's 4th/5th August, there's four weeks of the window left to go, and we're very publicly trying to sign someone.

People seem to take more joy in negativity than they do in optimism. Desperate to say it's all a shit show and to be proved right about it. If we left all those posts up and let the argument go back and forth, it would be 900 pages of bitching about FSG. What's the point?

If you don't like it, go complain on Twitter. It's fucking dull and it's the basic tone of the conversation there.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:22:49 pm
That's not remotely true. What's boring is the endless negative posting, cryarsing, conspiracy theories, exaggerated criticisms of everyone from Jorg to the tea lady. There was plenty of criticism of last summer's window, we just prefer to wait until the end of the window before saying it was a total disaster. There's still about a month to go to sign players, and until that month is over the most excessive criticism of our transfer window is pointless, speculative and unhelpful. There are other threads to have a pop at FSG, which is what this shit inevitably ends up in.

The same poster complaining again tried to start a group whinge yesterday by saying he thought our business was done for the summer despite the fact it's 4th/5th August, there's four weeks of the window left to go, and we're very publicly trying to sign someone.

People seem to take more joy in negativity than they do in optimism. Desperate to say it's all a shit show and to be proved right about it. If you don't like it, go complain on Twitter. It's fucking dull and.its the basic tone of the conversation there.
Sorry you didnt make the cut for the Ibiza trip JK. Not enough room on Capons banana boat
