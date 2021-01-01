When transfers drag on like it looks with Lavia then you always have the possibility of another team coming in, that's my concern I guess anyway.



We are looking at going into the first game of the season with Curtis at 6 even if we get someone else in there, that's just poor planning really. I know it's not ideal losing Henderson and Fabinho but given the fact we knew Milly, Ox and Naby was leaving we had to replace those 3, we've brought two in and for arguments sake let's say the unexpected breakthrough of Bajcetic last season has counted towards an extra body, even so we are still two short again and we should of been planning to phase Henderson and Fabinho out, especially the latter given his decline last season.



The same can be said for Matip, even more so now as he's the worst option in this new system, then Phillips probably leaving is another body down. Two left backs which aren't suited to this system either. It seems we've given ourselves too much to do and don't have the resources to do it.