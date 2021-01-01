« previous next »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:15:06 pm
"A lack of CL football has impact the reds ability to make signings in key areas" is the type of tweet I'm anticipating.

Why? Are Dom and Mac shite? Im sure they could have had their pick of champions league teams but chose us.
There are plenty of options for the LCB position, if we choose not to sign anyone we will have to make do with the options we have available within the squad and youth set up, it will definitely cost us points this season like not strengthening midfield adequately last summer
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:15:06 pm
"A lack of CL football has impact the reds ability to make signings in key areas" is the type of tweet I'm anticipating.

Either that or "Liverpool's board could never have predicted or prepared for the loss of both Henderson and Fabinho after interest from Saudi clubs."

There's always an excuse if you look hard enough.
Lack of news at the moment is a bit grim. We've just got to hope the owners brake the mould and get a few over the line before the end of the window. Big personalities have been lost, captains and dressing room leaders. It would be foolish for the owners to expect the two signings we've made to carry us to success in the new season. Hopefully the owners can deliver, or they can get to fuck off as far as I'm concerned.
With Lavia unused yesterday, Im sure that will get done.  If we can tie down a LCB this window, its been a good one.  If we can get Andre for Jan, we get the Thiago replacement in 6 months early, then can focus next summer on Matips replacement, and possibly LB if Robbo starts to decline. 
It's depressing coming on here.... and yet I do it.
I suppose it's the digital equivalent of cutting yourself.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:35 pm
A theory, but maybe we are not seeing much links to a defender because we are not sure what we want? The needs of a centreback that plays on the left of our defence is completely different than a centreback who plays in a back two. Colwill was absolutely unique in this that he would be great in both roles, but without a clear indication of how this system evolves, we dont want to spend a load of money yet.

Inacio is an example. Looks great in terms of his passing, but not as dominant in the air. Looks perfect replacing Robertson, not so much Konate or Van Dijk.

Yep. Feels like theres loads of tweeners out there who fit the current system, but IMO they also need to be capable of playing either LCB or LB in a traditional back four and I think a lot of the names linked would struggle for that. Theyre either not attacking enough to be a Robbo-style LB or not physical/big enough to be a normal Klopp CB in a two. Colwill could have done the hybrid role but also made sense as a Virgil successor. But someone like Lukeba, where does he play if we revert to a normal back four? Same with someone like Hincapie. Inacio feels a better fit IMO.

Schlotterbeck profiles really well but wont pretend Im overly familiar with him. Think Theate profiles well too.
Clean-ish run to Andre now. One of the other clubs interested pulled out.

Sporting Lisbon won't be following up on their interest in André of Fluminense. [@pedromsepulveda]
Lack of any noise from journos the last couple of days.

If you're optimistic you'd hope it's because we're working behind the scenes ;D
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:10:24 pm
Lack of any noise from journos the last couple of days.

If you're optimistic you'd hope it's because we're working behind the scenes ;D

Or they're all in Ibiza with Jorg on ket.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:11:23 pm
Or they're all in Ibiza with Jorg on ket.

I would be bang up for this tbf.
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 05:12:27 pm
I would be bang up for this tbf.

10 years (at least) past my prime and my liver wouldn't be happy but I'm in.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:19:21 pm
10 years (at least) past my prime and my liver wouldn't be happy but I'm in.


10 years past your prime?, I'm 45 and I'm going up to Belfast tonight to see one of the Berghain residents 😁😁😁😁

You're never too old.
RAWK Ibiza trip would end up with Fordy humping a banana boat, trust me.
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 04:29:52 pm
With Lavia unused yesterday, Im sure that will get done....

Who for? That's the question
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:22:42 pm
10 years past your prime?, I'm 45 and I'm going up to Belfast tonight to see one of the Berghain residents 😁😁😁😁

You're never too old.

Haha, went large for my 40th in March took me a week to recover.. my prime was working Friday night, going out after and coming home Monday morning..
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:55:09 pm
Haha, went large for my 40th in March took me a week to recover.. my prime was working Friday night, going out after and coming home Monday morning..
Yeah it's not exactly going to be a hardcore night, heading in about half eleven, and home for about 4, so definitely not like my younger days were you vanish for 3 days!
When transfers drag on like it looks with Lavia then you always have the possibility of another team coming in, that's my concern I guess anyway.

We are looking at going into the first game of the season with Curtis at 6 even if we get someone else in there, that's just poor planning really. I know it's not ideal losing Henderson and Fabinho but given the fact we knew Milly, Ox and Naby was leaving we had to replace those 3, we've brought two in and for arguments sake let's say the unexpected breakthrough of Bajcetic last season has counted towards an extra body, even so we are still two short again and we should of been planning to phase Henderson and Fabinho out, especially the latter given his decline last season.

The same can be said for Matip, even more so now as he's the worst option in this new system, then Phillips probably leaving is another body down. Two left backs which aren't suited to this system either. It seems we've given ourselves too much to do and don't have the resources to do it.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:45:44 pm
When transfers drag on like it looks with Lavia then you always have the possibility of another team coming in, that's my concern I guess anyway.

all the stop-starts we've seen certainly point in that direction - Soton playing us against someone else (maybe more than one someone else).
Game for Ukraine, scouts should be all over this. Yakubu up and down the wing. Fat Robert Pires. Clarence Seedorf. Top corner. Jack Wilshire.  Its one stop shopping.



