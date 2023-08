A theory, but maybe we are not seeing much links to a defender because we are not sure what we want? The needs of a centreback that plays on the left of our defence is completely different than a centreback who plays in a back two. Colwill was absolutely unique in this that he would be great in both roles, but without a clear indication of how this system evolves, we donít want to spend a load of money yet.



Inacio is an example. Looks great in terms of his passing, but not as dominant in the air. Looks perfect replacing Robertson, not so much Konate or Van Dijk.



Yep. Feels like thereís loads of tweeners out there who fit the current system, but IMO they also need to be capable of playing either LCB or LB in a traditional back four and I think a lot of the names linked would struggle for that. Theyíre either not attacking enough to be a Robbo-style LB or not physical/big enough to be a normal Klopp CB in a two. Colwill could have done the hybrid role but also made sense as a Virgil successor. But someone like Lukeba, where does he play if we revert to a normal back four? Same with someone like Hincapie. Inacio feels a better fit IMO.Schlotterbeck profiles really well but wonít pretend Iím overly familiar with him. Think Theate profiles well too.