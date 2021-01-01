« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36760 on: Today at 01:28:59 pm »
People who deliberately act as WUMs will get banned from this thread/forum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36761 on: Today at 01:29:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:31 pm
What they smoking in Macedonia?

The high grade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36762 on: Today at 01:31:05 pm »
We will 100% sign a player. Klopp would be fuming and rightly so if we don't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36763 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:56:06 pm
I don't think it is especially as we don't know all the facts anyway. It's too easy to spin things certain ways when you don't have the full story.

Unfortunately Jill the full story is we cant compete in the transfer market theres no doubt there we HAD a fantastic team but we have let it age together rather than at a time with record revenue bigger pull than probably any club in the country we let it stagnate to a point where a rebuild will cost £100s of millions. The fact is under this model we wont compete that wont change, we can look back and remember the champions league finals and 90 plus points per season because it might be a while before we reach that level again, sad but true and I say that as someone who will still be sat on the kop no matter where we are, I do however think we are wasting having for me the best manager in the world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36764 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm »
Keep the FSG chat for the FSG thread, it's incredibly dull.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36765 on: Today at 01:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:41:36 pm
Unfortunately Jill the full story is we cant compete in the transfer market theres no doubt there we HAD a fantastic team but we have let it age together rather than at a time with record revenue bigger pull than probably any club in the country we let it stagnate to a point where a rebuild will cost £100s of millions. The fact is under this model we wont compete that wont change, we can look back and remember the champions league finals and 90 plus points per season because it might be a while before we reach that level again, sad but true.

The reality sadly. Others have adapted to a changing market. We refuse to.

We need to get Lavia in and then get a cb in. And hope we don't get injuries.

Anyway just seen the mods message so will leave it there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36766 on: Today at 01:43:56 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:42:59 pm
Keep the FSG chat for the FSG thread, it's incredibly dull.

Sorry I will many apologies, I still live in hope we swoop in for caicedo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36767 on: Today at 01:48:20 pm »
Unless it's a panic buy I don't think there's a chance in hell we sign a defender this summer, there's been too little noise of one and we're treating the Lavia negotiations like it's the only deal we have left to make. Even signing a midfielder is debatable as we appear to have hit our limit in terms of what we can afford, and it's not enough to be worth buying anyone we'd get at that price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36768 on: Today at 01:49:05 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:17:16 pm
Van Dijk was as close to a sure thing as you could get though.

Not a dig at you at all but I find it interesting that this has become the accepted thought now - pretty sure I remember lots of doubts about paying 75m for a guy who had only played for Southampton and Celtic!  IIRC it was largely Klopp's obvious desire to get him above others that sold many of the waverers on VVD. 

Agree with you in that I don't think this exists with Lavia given we seem to be very uncertain about paying the reputed fee for him, which was arguably never in doubt with Virg, it was just a case of when (particularly after we pissed Southampton off).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36769 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:43:56 pm
Sorry I will many apologies, I still live in hope we swoop in for caicedo
Reminds me of the time when I was hopeful we were going to get Bellingham, even when he scored that goal for Madrid the other day i was still hopeful. Let it go mate, as a loveable convict once said, hope is a dangerous thing, hope can drive a man insane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36770 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:42:59 pm
Keep the FSG chat for the FSG thread, it's incredibly dull.

Or better yet, keep it in your heads so the rest of us don't have to read it. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36771 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:43:52 pm

We need to get Lavia in and then get a cb in. And hope we don't get injuries.


If we're only bringing in 1 midfielder, it needs to be a proven if not experienced one, Lavia on his own isn't enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36772 on: Today at 01:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 01:50:23 pm
If we're only bringing in 1 midfielder, it needs to be a proven if not experienced one, Lavia on his own isn't enough.

I actually agree with you and I'm not at all sold on Lavia but the problem with this statement is...who?  Clubs don't give players away that are proven and experienced.  The most we've been linked to are the likes of Gravenbech who while more experienced has pretty much been a flop at his current club, hence why he's available anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36773 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:48:20 pm
Unless it's a panic buy I don't think there's a chance in hell we sign a defender this summer, there's been too little noise of one

The Szoboszlai deal literally was mentioned and was basically done within 24 hours. Noise means fuck all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36774 on: Today at 01:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:53:07 pm
The Szoboszlai deal literally was mentioned and was basically done within 24 hours. Noise means fuck all.

The Szoboszlai deal came after the Mac Allister deal was completed and was our next highest priority. Right now the priority appears to be a 6 and we've been working on a single deal for the majority of preseason, which suggests we're not really in a rush at this stage. I'm not saying we definitely won't sign one, just that everything points to 0-1 more signings max right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36775 on: Today at 02:05:47 pm »
Ive just had a premonition caicedo, barella and inacio in one swoop as an early Christmas pressie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36776 on: Today at 02:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:53:07 pm
The Szoboszlai deal literally was mentioned and was basically done within 24 hours. Noise means fuck all.

Exactly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36777 on: Today at 02:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:45:26 pm
The decision to get an interim Sporting Director who doesnt seem qualified for the role is baffling. Its not like we were in a rush, Wards notice period was pretty much a whole year.

why do you think Schmadtke isnt qualified?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36778 on: Today at 02:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:41:36 pm
Unfortunately Jill the full story is we cant compete in the transfer market theres no doubt there we HAD a fantastic team but we have let it age together rather than at a time with record revenue bigger pull than probably any club in the country we let it stagnate to a point where a rebuild will cost £100s of millions. The fact is under this model we wont compete that wont change, we can look back and remember the champions league finals and 90 plus points per season because it might be a while before we reach that level again, sad but true and I say that as someone who will still be sat on the kop no matter where we are, I do however think we are wasting having for me the best manager in the world.

So despite competing under this model in multiple seasons, we won't compete under this model and that is a FACT?

Do you WANT to be depressed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36779 on: Today at 02:30:37 pm »
Coming in here to catch up is becoming torturous so I decided that I'm going to open the main LFC forum everyday, just to see if there are any posts that start with "Welcome to Liverpool etc..." 

Started that today and there are a few bumped posts about existing players, all starting with "Welcome to" AAAAAARRRGGGHHHH!

I got my hopes up and thought that Jorg had read all of the recent posts and gone mental with the cheque book overnight.

I think we get Lavia done this week and a defender by the end of the window.  Andre on a Keita style pre-contract would be a bonus and something to look forward to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36780 on: Today at 02:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:53:07 pm
The Szoboszlai deal literally was mentioned and was basically done within 24 hours. Noise means fuck all.
There was also plenty of noise around Kone and Thuram, and those didnt go anywhere. None of us truly knows whats happening behind the scenes. I can guarantee the club isnt just sitting around doing nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36781 on: Today at 02:38:48 pm »
Inacio seems like such an obviously sensible Gvardiol alternative, but I don't know that we've ever been strongly linked to Gvardiol anyway, so maybe it's not the profile we are after. Like maybe we are after someone who leans more to the LCB side of the LB/LCB hybrid. It makes sense in a way, since we are strong at LB in more of a 4-3-3 setup, but we've all seen Robbo's struggles in the new inverted box thingie. It's hard to know who to hope for in defense. That Lukeba looks a player, though, and I know a lot of people like Theate.

We could really use a few name drops, even by the blaggers, just for the sake of content if nothing else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36782 on: Today at 02:39:40 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 02:30:37 pm
I think we get Lavia done this week and a defender by the end of the window.  Andre on a Keita style pre-contract would be a bonus and something to look forward to.
I agree on Lavia and share the Andre view (got an inkling we'll sign him for January, or in January).

Think we're trying for a defender too, but not feeling certain we'll find the right one (someone who's so physically top notch they can cover almost two positions, like Konate in his better games in the new system) and be able to get it over the line. (based on not much) got a feeling there may be a Carvalho type situation where negotiations go down to the wire and just when it looks close it has to wait for the next transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36783 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:32:34 pm
There was also plenty of noise around Kone and Thuram, and those didnt go anywhere. None of us truly knows whats happening behind the scenes. I can guarantee the club isnt just sitting around doing nothing.

Yep, and it's important to keep in mind how sluggish this batshit market has been all summer. Like people who are fine with Lavia as long as we get an experienced 6 alongside him - this market isn't going to allow for reasonable spending on intangibles like experience. I've been against the Lavia signing since the beginning, because I didn't like what I saw when I watched him last season, but I've come around to the idea of him, just for my own sanity. If he has the potential everyone thinks he does, I'd rather take that chance for long-term greatness at the expense of short-term growing pains. And then use the remaining money on a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36784 on: Today at 02:53:11 pm »
I remember links a long time ago to Branthwaite, I doubt it would happen but he looks a talent as a Colwill alternative.

He's available for £25mil.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36785 on: Today at 02:55:43 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:49:05 pm
Not a dig at you at all but I find it interesting that this has become the accepted thought now - pretty sure I remember lots of doubts about paying 75m for a guy who had only played for Southampton and Celtic!  IIRC it was largely Klopp's obvious desire to get him above others that sold many of the waverers on VVD. 

Agree with you in that I don't think this exists with Lavia given we seem to be very uncertain about paying the reputed fee for him, which was arguably never in doubt with Virg, it was just a case of when (particularly after we pissed Southampton off).

Yep you're right. There were many people questioning why were looking to spend £50m on him when we were trying to get him in the summer. And many were in disbelief when we spent £75m on him 6 months later. Luckily he hit the ground running otherwise people would have been losing their shit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36786 on: Today at 03:12:34 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:45:01 pm
Yep, and it's important to keep in mind how sluggish this batshit market has been all summer. Like people who are fine with Lavia as long as we get an experienced 6 alongside him - this market isn't going to allow for reasonable spending on intangibles like experience. I've been against the Lavia signing since the beginning, because I didn't like what I saw when I watched him last season, but I've come around to the idea of him, just for my own sanity. If he has the potential everyone thinks he does, I'd rather take that chance for long-term greatness at the expense of short-term growing pains. And then use the remaining money on a CB.

Would not be surprise at all at this. I really do think we are going to use Joe Gomez a lot more this year.  He has had moments of madness but if it plays out as above, he may have the chance to get some consistency covering the RB or playing there if Trent is pushed into starting in Midfield rather than changing position in-game.

Re: Posters questioning the speed we did the Mac' and Slob' deals. When we went to Brighton and RB, they were ready to sell by all accounts. Mac' signed an extension with his clause purely to earn Brighton some money on an expected sale this summer.  RB were also willing to sell and discussions likely started early on the deal.  The difference with the Lavia sale is the way that Southampton have handled it.  They actually benefit by having bids and negotiation stances made public.  The back and forth likely goes on a lot, but usually behind closed doors. They can push the price up and potentially motivate other clubs to bid.  They also add pressure on the buying club via fans and media. You can add yesterday into that - I'm sceptical that Southampton had any intention of putting Lavia on the pitch, regardless of how the game was going.

We have announced 2 deals with the apparent minimum of fuss this summer.  For all we know, negotiations with Brighton and RB could have been similar behind the scenes,

I don't care if the deal ends up at 45, 50 or 60 million, I'm just sick if hearing all of the bids in between.  It's a reflection of how Southampton do business, not us.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36787 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
A theory, but maybe we are not seeing much links to a defender because we are not sure what we want? The needs of a centreback that plays on the left of our defence is completely different than a centreback who plays in a back two. Colwill was absolutely unique in this that he would be great in both roles, but without a clear indication of how this system evolves, we don’t want to spend a load of money yet.

Inacio is an example. Looks great in terms of his passing, but not as dominant in the air. Looks perfect replacing Robertson, not so much Konate or Van Dijk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36788 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm »
If we were to sign a CB, I think it would be a younger player for the long-term who isn't going to be expected to go straight into the line-up.

I think we'll get one, no idea who, but I think it's more likely to be someone out of left-field than any of the names that have been discussed here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36789 on: Today at 03:26:07 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:52:06 pm
I actually agree with you and I'm not at all sold on Lavia but the problem with this statement is...who?  Clubs don't give players away that are proven and experienced.  The most we've been linked to are the likes of Gravenbech who while more experienced has pretty much been a flop at his current club, hence why he's available anyway.

For me, Paulhina would have been the one but I'm not sure what the situation with his injury is, or whether we'd get him out of Fulham for a realistic price. Other than that, the only other true 6's I've seen mentioned are Luis and Sangare, how good they are, I'm not sure, just hope the club can come up with something that gives us a chance this season.

I think the next couple of midfield signings could be so crucial to our team that it would be worth overpaying on this occasion, as long as we get the right player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36790 on: Today at 03:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:26:36 pm
So despite competing under this model in multiple seasons, we won't compete under this model and that is a FACT?

Do you WANT to be depressed?

We got lucky with Alison and van Dijk via the coutinho money at the time the worlds most expensive keeper and defender that will most definitely not happen again unless we sell Trent or salah for world record money,that team is gone we need to build a new team have you seen anything to make you believe we will compete with the likes of city and madrid again because I certainly dont and one thing is for certain players havent got cheaper, we are spending mid table money to compete that wont work anymore and your delusional if you think it will, forget what we did its about what we do next and these owners arent here to win us trophies they just want to make money. Ps I stood by at Romford fire station a couple of weeks ago nice quiet shift.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36791 on: Today at 03:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:27:28 pm
We got lucky with Alison and van Dijk via the coutinho money at the time the worlds most expensive keeper and defender that will most definitely not happen again unless we sell Trent or salah for world record money,that team is gone we need to build a new team have you seen anything to make you believe we will compete with the likes of city and madrid again because I certainly dont and one thing is for certain players havent got cheaper, we are spending mid table money to compete that wont work anymore and your delusional if you think it will, forget what we did its about what we do next and these owners arent here to win us trophies they just want to make money. Ps I stood by at Romford fire station a couple of weeks ago nice quiet shift.

We are not spending mid-table money.  None of those mid-table clubs could afford to pay players anywhere near the level we do.  We simply arent spending money cheating clubs can afford to spend. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36792 on: Today at 03:45:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:35 pm
A theory, but maybe we are not seeing much links to a defender because we are not sure what we want? The needs of a centreback that plays on the left of our defence is completely different than a centreback who plays in a back two. Colwill was absolutely unique in this that he would be great in both roles, but without a clear indication of how this system evolves, we dont want to spend a load of money yet.

Inacio is an example. Looks great in terms of his passing, but not as dominant in the air. Looks perfect replacing Robertson, not so much Konate or Van Dijk.

I struggle to fathom the Colwill interest. We've shown nothing to indicate we're able or willing to spend that much, and despite him signing a big contract with Chelsea we've shown no interest in moving on. Similarly with Lavia we seem incapable or unwilling to meet Southampton's valuation, yet instead of moving on we've dragged it out for weeks despite zero movement.

We seem to have gone from not addressing the gaping deficiencies in the squad every other season to never addressing them, while claiming we could afford to if we wanted to. We have the best manager in the world and one of the biggest incomes yet we won't be competing in the Champions League next season and don't seem too interested in rectifying that. We've wasted a season by refusing to address a critical issue and our response is to go into the following season with even more issues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36793 on: Today at 03:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:27:28 pm
We got lucky with Alison and van Dijk via the coutinho money at the time the worlds most expensive keeper and defender that will most definitely not happen again unless we sell Trent or salah for world record money,that team is gone we need to build a new team have you seen anything to make you believe we will compete with the likes of city and madrid again because I certainly dont and one thing is for certain players havent got cheaper, we are spending mid table money to compete that wont work anymore and your delusional if you think it will, forget what we did its about what we do next and these owners arent here to win us trophies they just want to make money. Ps I stood by at Romford fire station a couple of weeks ago nice quiet shift.

i dont think we got lucky. both players were scouted extensively and especially when it comes to van dijk. Klopp new that both would take the team a step above what he had then. Our sports analystics team were top tier at that time and think that most teams have catched on and we are in a bit of a rut regarding recruitment.

i got my reservations when mo and the team stuffed 5 past roma but then that was my only impression of Alison.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36794 on: Today at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:27:28 pm
We got lucky with Alison and van Dijk via the coutinho  money, that team is gone we need to build a new team have you seen anything to make you believe we will compete with the likes of city and madrid again because I certainly dont and one thing is for certain players havent got cheaper, we are spending mid table money to compete that wont work anymore and your delusional if you think it will, forget what we did its about what we do next and these owners arent here to win us trophies they just want to make money. Ps I stood by at Romford fire station a couple of weeks ago nice quiet shift.

Ah so you do want to be depressed.

Look, I've supported us since the late 80's, so I missed the glory days and lived through a lot of the nearly days. I'm not trying to play 'bigger, better or longer supporter with anyone by saying that. My point is that I've seen us consistently challenge and compete when it didn't look like we could or even ever would. I've lived through incompetence so bad that it nearly cost the club its existence, or at the very least its PL membership. So I tend to take all of this crap FSG get (who are pretty much the best owners I've ever known us to have) and all of this doom mongering when we're only about 14 months along from a quadruple challenge, as mostly unsubstantiated cryarseing.

It tends to really stick out when people present non factual things as fact.

We will sign who we can and those signings will leave gaps. Just like they always do. Not just for us but for pretty much every side there is. That's the reality of football. I have no problem with people wanting more but when that goes from aspirational to full on hyperbolic rambling (that's a generalisation more than pointed at you) it becomes so very ridiculous.

Football is a journey that never ends. It comes in cycles and maybe ours is diminishing for a year or two, as is natural and as it should be. But the idea that we won't ever be back seems massively hyperbolic. Even if that WERE the case, if the answer is money and pretty much only that, then I honestly don't know why people with that opinion support this club because that isn't what the club is about, is it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36795 on: Today at 03:48:49 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:45:15 pm
We are not spending mid-table money.  None of those mid-table clubs could afford to pay players anywhere near the level we do.  We simply arent spending money cheating clubs can afford to spend.

We are going off topic and I know the mods arent happy with that, so all I will say is you are right we are spending as much as wolves and Villa and forest and Spurs and arsenal and Spurs all oil owners clubs, Im gonna leave it there sorry mods
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36796 on: Today at 03:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:48:20 pm
Unless it's a panic buy I don't think there's a chance in hell we sign a defender this summer, there's been too little noise of one and we're treating the Lavia negotiations like it's the only deal we have left to make. Even signing a midfielder is debatable as we appear to have hit our limit in terms of what we can afford, and it's not enough to be worth buying anyone we'd get at that price.

Why have we hit a limit in terms of what we can afford? We have sold Fab and Henderson since our last buys, raising some reasonable funds.

If we end up not buying I imagine it will be because the right profile isn't available or we don't think value and talent align. That said I do expect us to buy before the window closes.

Hopefully some more clarity around things after the Fluminese game, which may influence things a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36797 on: Today at 03:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:47:46 pm
Ah so you do want to be depressed.

Look, I've supported us since the late 80's, so I missed the glory days and lived through a lot of the nearly days. I'm not trying to play 'bigger, better or longer supporter with anyone by saying that. My point is that I've seen us consistently challenge and compete when it didn't look like we could or even ever would. I've lived through incompetence so bad that it nearly cost the club its existence, or at the very least its PL membership. So I tend to take all of this crap FSG get (who are pretty much the best owners I've ever known us to have) and all of this doom mongering when we're only about 14 months along from a quadruple challenge, as mostly unsubstantiated cryarseing.

It tends to really stick out when people present non factual things as fact.

We will sign who we can and those signings will leave gaps. Just like they always do. Not just for us but for pretty much every side there is. That's the reality of football. I have no problem with people wanting more but when that goes from aspirational to full on hyperbolic rambling (that's a generalisation more than pointed at you) it becomes so very ridiculous.

Football is a journey that never ends. It comes in cycles and maybe ours is diminishing for a year or two, as is natural and as it should be. But the idea that we won't ever be back seems massively hyperbolic. Even if that WERE the case, if the answer is money and pretty much only that, then I honestly don't know why people with that opinion support this club because that isn't what the club is about, is it?


Ive had a kop season ticket since 1991 so Ive seen all the shit you have we will have to agree to disagree before the mods lock the thread for going off topic, and no I didnt say we would never be back I stated we wont compete under this model thats not the same thing, I wont say anymore.
