We got lucky with Alison and van Dijk via the coutinho money, that team is gone we need to build a new team have you seen anything to make you believe we will compete with the likes of city and madrid again because I certainly dont and one thing is for certain players havent got cheaper, we are spending mid table money to compete that wont work anymore and your delusional if you think it will, forget what we did its about what we do next and these owners arent here to win us trophies they just want to make money. Ps I stood by at Romford fire station a couple of weeks ago nice quiet shift.



Ah so you do want to be depressed.Look, I've supported us since the late 80's, so I missed the glory days and lived through a lot of the nearly days. I'm not trying to play 'bigger, better or longer supporter with anyone by saying that. My point is that I've seen us consistently challenge and compete when it didn't look like we could or even ever would. I've lived through incompetence so bad that it nearly cost the club its existence, or at the very least its PL membership. So I tend to take all of this crap FSG get (who are pretty much the best owners I've ever known us to have) and all of this doom mongering when we're only about 14 months along from a quadruple challenge, as mostly unsubstantiated cryarseing.It tends to really stick out when people present non factual things as fact.We will sign who we can and those signings will leave gaps. Just like they always do. Not just for us but for pretty much every side there is. That's the reality of football. I have no problem with people wanting more but when that goes from aspirational to full on hyperbolic rambling (that's a generalisation more than pointed at you) it becomes so very ridiculous.Football is a journey that never ends. It comes in cycles and maybe ours is diminishing for a year or two, as is natural and as it should be. But the idea that we won't ever be back seems massively hyperbolic. Even if that WERE the case, if the answer is money and pretty much only that, then I honestly don't know why people with that opinion support this club because that isn't what the club is about, is it?