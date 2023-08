I don't think it is especially as we don't know all the facts anyway. It's too easy to spin things certain ways when you don't have the full story.



Unfortunately Jill the full story is we can’t compete in the transfer market there’s no doubt there we HAD a fantastic team but we have let it age together rather than at a time with record revenue bigger pull than probably any club in the country we let it stagnate to a point where a rebuild will cost £100s of millions. The fact is under this model we won’t compete that won’t change, we can look back and remember the champions league finals and 90 plus points per season because it might be a while before we reach that level again, sad but true and I say that as someone who will still be sat on the kop no matter where we are, I do however think we are wasting having for me the best manager in the world.