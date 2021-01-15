Considering how slow weve been with this Lavia transfer and the fact an agreement doesnt appear to be close leaves me hopeless in the sense of getting a centre back and right back. We dont appear capable of working on 2 things at once and we will probably run out of time; even if there is desire for one. The evidence is overwhelming now in my opinion, since Michael Edwards left the footballing side of this club has been run in an amateurish way and thats being generous. Incapable of signing players, tactics all wrong for many of the players we have, players constantly injured, interim sporting director with seemingly no say on who we should actually sign. Its a mess.