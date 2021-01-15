This I get, yeah. I guess weve all been here before and of course, we can only go on speculation and rumours etc, but weve left ourselves with a lot to do in little time.



Im all for shortening the transfer window across Europe think it should end before season starts too.



To be honest, I just want the footy to start again. I'd love for us to be in prime position to win everything. But more than anything, I just want the season to start and our games to watch. Good or bad. I think some in here don't understand not everyone has the same mentality to this. If me complaining about our inactivity made us more likely to get out and get players for sure I'd join in. But it doesn't so I'll just take it as it comes. The transfer business is disgusting. I can't bring myself to feel much about us not spending hundreds of millions a window. It's all very ridiculous. I just want the footy.