LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:49:28 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:45:29 am
This I get, yeah. I guess weve all been here before and of course, we can only go on speculation and rumours etc, but weve left ourselves with a lot to do in little time.

Im all for shortening the transfer window across Europe  think it should end before season starts too.

I think there should be a law preventing the season starting before September.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:54:31 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:42:30 am
It it was any other club doing the same wed be laughing at them.

We also laugh at United for buying players at too high a price, sometimes life's not as simple is it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:55:46 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:45:29 am
This I get, yeah. I guess weve all been here before and of course, we can only go on speculation and rumours etc, but weve left ourselves with a lot to do in little time.

Im all for shortening the transfer window across Europe  think it should end before season starts too.
To be honest, I just want the footy to start again. I'd love for us to be in prime position to win everything. But more than anything, I just want the season to start and our games to watch. Good or bad. I think some in here don't understand not everyone has the same mentality to this. If me complaining about our inactivity made us more likely to get out and get players for sure I'd join in. But it doesn't so I'll just take it as it comes. The transfer business is disgusting. I can't bring myself to feel much about us not spending hundreds of millions a window. It's all very ridiculous. I just want the footy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:58:55 am
Considering how slow weve been with this Lavia transfer and the fact an agreement doesnt appear to be close leaves me hopeless in the sense of getting a centre back and right back. We dont appear capable of working on 2 things at once and we will probably run out of time; even if there is desire for one. The evidence is overwhelming now in my opinion, since Michael Edwards left the footballing side of this club has been run in an amateurish way and thats being generous. Incapable of signing players, tactics all wrong for many of the players we have, players constantly injured, interim sporting director with seemingly no say on who we should actually sign. Its a mess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:01:47 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:54:31 am
We also laugh at United for buying players at too high a price, sometimes life's not as simple is it?
True but we shouldnt be wasting weeks on a transfer like this. We know what Southampton want, we know what we want to pay. If its not going to happen we shouldve moved on to other targets by now. Unless their plan is to continue offering bids  they know wont be accepted until the window shuts, then say we tried to sign players but the clubs wouldnt sell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:03:20 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:54:31 am
We also laugh at United for buying players at too high a price, sometimes life's not as simple is it?

Are those the only options? Spend a month making zero progress towards signing a player or pay what they ask immediately? There's no third option to break away from negotiations when they hit a standstill and target someone else, or have multiple discussions taking place simultaneously?

Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:55:46 am
To be honest, I just want the footy to start again. I'd love for us to be in prime position to win everything. But more than anything, I just want the season to start and our games to watch. Good or bad. I think some in here don't understand not everyone has the same mentality to this. If me complaining about our inactivity made us more likely to get out and get players for sure I'd join in. But it doesn't so I'll just take it as it comes. The transfer business is disgusting. I can't bring myself to feel much about us not spending hundreds of millions a window. It's all very ridiculous. I just want the footy.

I doubt most of the people questioning our approach are letting it ruin their day, it's possible to think we're doing a poor job of something and to express that without getting worked up over it.

Ultimately this is the transfer thread and we're in a transfer window. I don't really get why so many go out of their way to shut down discussion here, it's not like actual news is getting buried, there's nothing happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:03:57 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:01:47 pm
True but we shouldnt be wasting weeks on a transfer like this. We know what Southampton want, we know what we want to pay. If its not going to happen we shouldve moved on to other targets by now. Unless their plan is to continue offering bids  they know wont be accepted until the window shuts, then say we tried to sign players but the clubs wouldnt sell.

Yes, I get that. I am assuming we are confident we will get him, it sounds as though he wants to make the move. We've moved onto other players before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:03:57 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:11:23 am
Admittedly have flip-flopped a bit this summer between trusting the club to sort it and wondering what the hell is going on but starting to sway towards real frustration now.

Getting away from arguments like it doesnt matter if we sign players July 1st or August 31st (I kinda think it does, especially when trying to cement a new system as well) I cant see us signing 4 players in next 3 weeks which is what I think we need:

Left centre back, capable of playing in a back 3 or covering with Van Dijk
Right centre back, with the athleticism to play the Konate role and cover the right side
2x midfielders (specialist DM and a 6/8 mix).

I think well sign players for sure, just dont think well get exactly whats needed to be as competitive as we could be and well be left short, again.
we won't be signing four players, one I reckon, two at a push with one more in January
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:05:13 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:03:20 pm
Are those the only options? Spend a month making zero progress towards signing a player or pay what they ask immediately? There's no third option to break away from negotiations when they hit a standstill and target someone else, or have multiple discussions taking place simultaneously?

It's not the only option and we've been looking at other players as well. I think the player is keen and I still have a feeling we'll get him. It took us ages to get Van Dijk as well, should we have just walked away instead?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:07:11 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:03:57 pm
Yes, I get that. I am assuming we are confident we will get him, it sounds as though he wants to make the move. We've moved onto other players before.
Obviously we wont know until the end of the window and should reserve judgement til then, it is all a bit concerning at the moment tho. Its all reminiscent of the windows where we just knew that we would sign a CB, then a midfielder or two, as it would be negligent if we didnt. Only to then make joke signings that were clearly not even close to being good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:09:28 pm
I assume that there are no transfer news.

The jokes and discussion of the past 10+ pages have been so bad, that if I was an Admin I would lock this thread and launch the keys to space. Yet, I am sure that some would try to find them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:09:50 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:07:11 pm
Obviously we wont know until the end of the window and should reserve judgement til then, it is all a bit concerning at the moment tho. Its all reminiscent of the windows where we just knew that we would sign a CB, then a midfielder or two, as it would be negligent if we didnt. Only to then make joke signings that were clearly not even close to being good enough.

Maybe its best to wait.

I wouldnt say any other Club had a particular good window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:12:28 pm
Lavia is a smoke screen for Caicedo, who is a smoke screen for Touchameni, whose a smoke screen for.. Brewster, if you join the dots and listen to the trust rawk ITKs.  Have faith.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:15:27 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:05:13 pm
It's not the only option and we've been looking at other players as well. I think the player is keen and I still have a feeling we'll get him. It took us ages to get Van Dijk as well, should we have just walked away instead?

We paid what Southampton asked for van Dijk, what exactly are we waiting for with Lavia? Also, we were patient last summer and ended up panicking on the last day, wasting a bunch of money and now we're not in the CL any more, which is in turn affecting our spending this summer. Was waiting for a bunch of contracts to expire the right decision then?

We're also talking about a teenager here who hasn't committed to us and is talked about as having potential rather than being the best available. Is waiting for him while we start the season with an attacker-turned-midfielder potentially being our starting 6 going to help us progress?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:17:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:15:27 pm
We paid what Southampton asked for van Dijk, what exactly are we waiting for with Lavia? Also, we were patient last summer and ended up panicking on the last day, wasting a bunch of money and now we're not in the CL any more, which is in turn affecting our spending this summer. Was waiting for a bunch of contracts to expire the right decision then?

We're also talking about a teenager here who hasn't committed to us and is talked about as having potential rather than being the best available. Is waiting for him while we start the season with an attacker-turned-midfielder potentially being our starting 6 going to help us progress?

You make two points there.

1. Asking what are waiting for.
2. Then your counter point is hes a teenage and only potential.

I think you answered your first point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:17:16 pm
Van Dijk was as close to a sure thing as you could get though.

Lavia is not even close
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:18:14 pm
We only had to wait for Virgil because of the illegal approach didnt we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:19:13 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:15:27 pm
We paid what Southampton asked for van Dijk, what exactly are we waiting for with Lavia? Also, we were patient last summer and ended up panicking on the last day, wasting a bunch of money and now we're not in the CL any more, which is in turn affecting our spending this summer. Was waiting for a bunch of contracts to expire the right decision then?

We're also talking about a teenager here who hasn't committed to us and is talked about as having potential rather than being the best available. Is waiting for him while we start the season with an attacker-turned-midfielder potentially being our starting 6 going to help us progress?

The transfer season is not over and I am not interested in being told to panic about stuff we can't control. You want to do that, fine go ahead. Just don't expect me to follow. As for Van Dijk we got a public slap down, before paying for him the next January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:25:23 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:19:13 pm
The transfer season is not over and I am not interested in being told to panic about stuff we can't control. You want to do that, fine go ahead. Just don't expect me to follow. As for Van Dijk we got a public slap down, before paying for him the next January.

In what way am I telling you to panic? I'm suggesting we've done a poor job of handling signing a 6 and explaining why, you don't have to agree with it and you don't have to panic if you do, it just is what it is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:38:31 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:38:25 am
The question should be when the defence is likely to suffer its first injury. Then ask how many of our CBs can be trusted in the new "inverted full back" system. Right now it feels like we're praying VVD and Ibou can stay fit all season, which is mad. There's a reason why half of Man City's squad is centre halves.

While that system helped us pick up more points, it was still mostly a shambles defensively though, regardless of who was starting, getting the midfield sorted before adding a backup cd is absolutely the right option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:39:41 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:38:25 am
The question should be when the defence is likely to suffer its first injury. Then ask how many of our CBs can be trusted in the new "inverted full back" system. Right now it feels like we're praying VVD and Ibou can stay fit all season, which is mad. There's a reason why half of Man City's squad is centre halves.

They also have an unlimited budget.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:42:39 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 06:38:17 am
Indeed. Annoys me how people under-rate our own youngsters but want to pay 50m for someone elses.

Same with Bajcetic. If he played for someone else and we were linked with him, folks here would be fapping over him.

It is not that people are underrating Jones, it simply that the #6 role he was playing at the U21s is not the same one we expect from our #6, so expecting him to be an option for us there is overly optimistic. Similarly, while people rate Bajcetic highly, he was mostly playing with Fab as the #6 rather than replacing him.

Both players are highly rated, but not to fill the specific and glaring gap in our squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:43:36 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:05:13 pm
It's not the only option and we've been looking at other players as well. I think the player is keen and I still have a feeling we'll get him. It took us ages to get Van Dijk as well, should we have just walked away instead?

We fucked it with Van Dijk that summer though and ended up having to pay a lot more in the next window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:44:05 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:54:31 am
We also laugh at United for buying players at too high a price, sometimes life's not as simple is it?

Exactly. Man Utd said they wouldn't spend £60m on Hojlund and ended up doing it. They caved on Mount too. As much as we like to think one specific player solves an issue, we have an extensive history of finding better solutions than some targets we were dead set on i.e Brandt, Werner, Dahoud
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:44:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:25:23 pm
In what way am I telling you to panic? I'm suggesting we've done a poor job of handling signing a 6 and explaining why, you don't have to agree with it and you don't have to panic if you do, it just is what it is.

This thread is full of people panicking about transfers as it is every season,nothing changes. Going back to your post I have a different view and it's basically no one can have anticipated what went on, with Fab suddenly wanting to go. It obvious from various comments that we were not expecting him to go and then with the various stuff from Gerrard and the Arab league becoming involved, it has complicated things. But I still have a feeling we will get Lavia, not everyone will want him of course, but it's important we get someone that much I agree with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:44:45 pm
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 12:09:28 pm
I assume that there are no transfer news.

The jokes and discussion of the past 10+ pages have been so bad, that if I was an Admin I would lock this thread and launch the keys to space. Yet, I am sure that some would try to find them.

Space - a town in Macedonia probably 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:45:18 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:44:10 pm
This thread is full of people panicking about transfers as it is every season,nothing changes. Going back to your post I have a different view and it's basically no one can have anticipated what went on, with Fab suddenly wanting to go. It obvious from various comments that we were not expecting him to go and then with the various stuff from Gerrard and the Arab league becoming involved, it has complicated things. But I still have a feeling we will get Lavia, not everyone will want him of course, but it's important we get someone that much I agree with.

And in a couple of seasons that transfer window panic has been justified.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:45:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:43:36 pm
We fucked it with Van Dijk that summer though and ended up having to pay a lot more in the next window.

That was our own doing though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:45:26 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:58:55 am
Considering how slow weve been with this Lavia transfer and the fact an agreement doesnt appear to be close leaves me hopeless in the sense of getting a centre back and right back. We dont appear capable of working on 2 things at once and we will probably run out of time; even if there is desire for one. The evidence is overwhelming now in my opinion, since Michael Edwards left the footballing side of this club has been run in an amateurish way and thats being generous. Incapable of signing players, tactics all wrong for many of the players we have, players constantly injured, interim sporting director with seemingly no say on who we should actually sign. Its a mess.
The decision to get an interim Sporting Director who doesnt seem qualified for the role is baffling. Its not like we were in a rush, Wards notice period was pretty much a whole year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:46:12 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:44:10 pm
This thread is full of people panicking about transfers as it is every season,nothing changes. Going back to your post I have a different view and it's basically no one can have anticipated what went on, with Fab suddenly wanting to go. It obvious from various comments that we were not expecting him to go and then with the various stuff from Gerrard and the Arab league becoming involved, it has complicated things. But I still have a feeling we will get Lavia, not everyone will want him of course, but it's important we get someone that much I agree with.
Maybe they didnt expect Fabinho to leave but Im sure it would be good practice to have a contingency plan for any player leaving.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:46:22 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:45:18 pm
And in a couple of seasons that transfer window panic has been justified.

For you  maybe, but I still won't be panicking. There are certain things in life worth panicking about but not always things in football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:47:05 pm
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 12:09:28 pm
I assume that there are no transfer news.

The jokes and discussion of the past 10+ pages have been so bad, that if I was an Admin I would lock this thread and launch the keys to space. Yet, I am sure that some would try to find them.

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:49:01 pm
Maybe our budget is very tight and we need the Fabinho money to clear before we can finalise this Lavia transfer, maybe we are down the line in negotiations with another player not yet announced and need to haggle every penny out of the lavia price to fit our budget for signing both players. There are probably many reasons we have no idea about what's going on behind the scenes but i highly doubt our people are sat on their ass wanking off 10 times a day instead of working on the transfers Klopp wants, theres probably complex issues involved in the transfers rather than the simplistic black n white scenarios that many of you try and paint
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:49:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:09:50 pm
I wouldnt say any other Club had a particular good window.

It's been a slow market for everyone. The problem is for many the winners of the transfer window are almost always crowned based on volume of incomings rather than needs being fulfilled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:52:01 pm
Didn't most of Bajetic's best games come as more of an 8? Not sure he's the answer as the DM, or that he'd be too blocked by Lavia
