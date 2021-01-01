This is the kind of language being fed to the press. I find it hard to believe that a multi million pound operation like ours would spend weeks or months haggling over 5-10% differences in valuation of a 19yo midfielder, then when (if) it finally gets done, clap our hands and say, "right! So, centre backs, eh?". If we are really working in such a manner then I hold little hope for the near future.



So basically from my understanding Liverpool generally will pay in installments and also wants to use add on over paying the 40 mil valuation without it. Nunez deal was under the release clause and higher add on because of the sell on clause irc.Those 5 mil dollars or so add up over time, and with future teams.I think they fine matching the valuation price but want a certain type of payment structure or meet somewhere in the middle of it etc.I'm sure there probably Cb targets but like getting a CB and no # 6 I be much more annoyed then getting a #6 and no CB(and give Quansah a chance).I'm also would think they can multi task and doing that also.Also The Mac Allister deal was being worked on since during the season. Same thing with Konate when he was signed. Like we know a fraction of what happens behind the scenes etc. Fabinho probably also but nothing leaked till like hours before he signed.Lavia was started like late june/Early Julylivramento was just done, was started in like may the process of it.Sometimes it just takes time, sometimes deals can be really fast sometimes not.Szoboszlai seemed was done pretty fast