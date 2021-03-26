I suppose double ACL knee injuries sitting on your arse is doable.
https://talksport.com/football/858882/gaizka-mendieta-real-madrid-santiago-canizares-freak-injury-world-cup/
ok, if he comes on its off, and if he stays off its on, and if he gets 5 mins at the end it stays on and off on and on and on?
Pearce on twitter saying Lavia is linked with an unnamed club in Ibiza.
Did you survive?
We're probably not getting Lavia. I think we're perfectly happy with what we currently have . The team has gelled during pre-season very well and we wouldn't want to mess with the rhythm we've built up.
I don't think the CB transfer window was a massive issue. The Davies signing was odd but the Kabak one seemed sensible at the time. He was a promising European CB. We didn't want to sign an expensive extra CB because we'd lined up Konate for the summer (or at least we were unable to sign any of our long term targets in January). We lined up Caleta-Car who many raved about, but look where he's ended up. I think the club is nervous about doing kneejerk business in January.Last summer was disappointing, but we had 8 midfielders in the squad (plus Bajetic), six of whom were "senior pros". We didn't have a hole in the squad as much as a midfield that needed improving. We weren't linked with anyone other than Tchouameni so I didn't really expect.us to sign anyone, disappointing as that was.Now, we have a hole in the squad. We were broadly sorted then lost two first team players, one of whom was going to be a regular starter. Klopp has said we need players, and journos have linked us to players. So whilst I can understand scepticism, I would be stunned if we didn't sign anyone now. We're actively pursuing Lavia and we appear to have registered an interest in Andre. I'd expect us to sign one of them, or failing that someone else.There's a month left of the transfer window, I want someone in sooner rather than later but there's no great rush now that any new signing has missed preseason anyway. I do feel people have selective memories too. We needed a keeper when Karius let us down, we signed Alisson. We needed a LB and signed Robbo. We needed a 4th CB and signed Konate. We needed to replace Mane and Bobby and bought Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo. I think last summer is still resonating with fans. This summer we needed fresh legs in the midfield, and we went out and bought two new midfielders. I still have faith we'll sign one more.
To be honest, I am also perfectly happy with what we have. We should sell Phillips and some younger players in order to bring the net spend down, and we should be done ...
What was that Danish goalie we had that dislocated his shoulder putting up an ironing board?
Credit where it's due that's a good response. I still think signing players between the end of the transfer window and season start is mad though.
Not sure mate to be honest. Didnt Bosnich suffer an injury like that?
Just seen this on Twitter. Lusby is one of the guys behind This is AnfieldJack Lusby@LusbyJack·4hSeeing scrutiny over Jorg Schmadtke's performance as sporting director already.Uneasy with how public the Lavia pursuit has been - though much of that will be on Southampton end - and how scattergun the approach appears.This arrangement confuses me most, though.Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4hThis summer has, in short, been nowhere near how #LFC have operated in the past - certainly not under Michael Edwards.Response to Henderson/Fabinho moves seems more like the days of Ian Ayre, or even how Man United run things.I have to say the snippet from the Athletic doesn't make good reading. Sounds like an absolute shambles if you ask me.
Southampton no end product. Here's an idea, stop pissing about with silly figures and sell someone who isn't even in your team who wants to leave and maybe buy a really good championship striker for the 40 million.
You do the hokey cokey and you turn around...
