Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36520 on: Today at 09:06:23 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36521 on: Today at 09:07:33 pm »
You've got to hold the fucking shirt right!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36522 on: Today at 09:09:03 pm »
Big Jorg spotted at DC-10.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36523 on: Today at 09:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:53:49 pm
I suppose double ACL knee injuries sitting on your arse is doable.
Dropped a salad cream bottle on it and boom.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36524 on: Today at 09:10:07 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36525 on: Today at 09:10:35 pm »
ok, if he comes on its off, and if he stays off its on, and if he gets 5 mins at the end it stays on and off on and on and on?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36526 on: Today at 09:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:10:35 pm
ok, if he comes on its off, and if he stays off its on, and if he gets 5 mins at the end it stays on and off on and on and on?

You do the hokey cokey and you turn around...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36527 on: Today at 09:12:21 pm »
Pearce on twitter saying Lavia is linked with an unnamed club in Ibiza.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36528 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 09:12:21 pm
Pearce on twitter saying Lavia is linked with an unnamed club in Ibiza.
Pacha definitely
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36529 on: Today at 09:13:41 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 07:59:32 pm
Did you survive?

I'm dead inside
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36530 on: Today at 09:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:34:11 pm
We're probably not getting Lavia. I think we're perfectly happy with what we currently have . The team has gelled during pre-season very well and we wouldn't want to mess with the rhythm we've built up.

That you, John?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36531 on: Today at 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:34:11 pm
We're probably not getting Lavia. I think we're perfectly happy with what we currently have. The team has gelled during pre-season very well and we wouldn't want to mess with the rhythm we've built up.

To be honest, I am also perfectly happy with what we have. We should sell Phillips and some younger players in order to bring the net spend down, and we should be done ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36532 on: Today at 09:19:55 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:13:51 pm
I don't think the CB transfer window was a massive issue. The Davies signing was odd but the Kabak one seemed sensible at the time. He was a promising European CB. We didn't want to sign an expensive extra CB because we'd lined up Konate for the summer (or at least we were unable to sign any of our long term targets in January). We lined up Caleta-Car who many raved about, but look where he's ended up. I think the club is nervous about doing kneejerk business in January.

Last summer was disappointing, but we had 8 midfielders in the squad (plus Bajetic), six of whom were "senior pros". We didn't have a hole in the squad as much as a midfield that needed improving. We weren't linked with anyone other than Tchouameni so I didn't really expect.us to sign anyone, disappointing as that was.

Now, we have a hole in the squad. We were broadly sorted then lost two first team players, one of whom was going to be a regular starter. Klopp has said we need players, and journos have linked us to players. So whilst I can understand scepticism, I would be stunned if we didn't sign anyone now. We're actively pursuing Lavia and we appear to have registered an interest in Andre. I'd expect us to sign one of them, or failing that someone else.

There's a month left of the transfer window, I want someone in sooner rather than later but there's no great rush now that any new signing has missed preseason anyway.

I do feel people have selective memories too. We needed a keeper when Karius let us down, we signed Alisson. We needed a LB and signed Robbo. We needed a 4th CB and signed Konate. We needed to replace Mane and Bobby and bought Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo. I think last summer is still resonating with fans. This summer we needed fresh legs in the midfield, and we went out and bought two new midfielders. I still have faith we'll sign one more.

Credit where it's due that's a good response.

I still think signing players between the end of the transfer window and season start is mad though. They really should be identified far before from the end of last season, let alone mid pre-season or into the start of next. We have 38 games to make our mark, so shouldn't be signing players for eg only 35 games
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36533 on: Today at 09:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:34:11 pm
We're probably not getting Lavia. I think we're perfectly happy with what we currently have. The team has gelled during pre-season very well and we wouldn't want to mess with the rhythm we've built up.

 Another FSG wet dream
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36534 on: Today at 09:22:01 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 07:59:32 pm
Did you survive?
Thats his Ghost posting

Nice to see you posting again from beyond Reeves

R.I.P ....YMCA etc etc xx
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36535 on: Today at 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:17:31 pm
To be honest, I am also perfectly happy with what we have. We should sell Phillips and some younger players in order to bring the net spend down, and we should be done ...

no can do, Philips is obviously the dm we need. They say he's also a bit of a Romeo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36536 on: Today at 09:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:34:11 pm
We're probably not getting Lavia. I think we're perfectly happy with what we currently have. The team has gelled during pre-season very well and we wouldn't want to mess with the rhythm we've built up.

Cleary must be taking the piss. We've been leaking goals for fun in pre-season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36537 on: Today at 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:10:07 pm
What was that Danish goalie we had that dislocated his shoulder putting up an ironing board?
Not sure mate to be honest. Didnt Bosnich suffer an injury like that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36538 on: Today at 09:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:19:55 pm
Credit where it's due that's a good response.

I still think signing players between the end of the transfer window and season start is mad though.

Mad? It's impossible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36539 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36540 on: Today at 09:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:25:16 pm
Not sure mate to be honest. Didnt Bosnich suffer an injury like that?

Got a deviated septum from powdering his nose, I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36541 on: Today at 09:30:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:10:07 pm
What was that Danish goalie we had that dislocated his shoulder putting up an ironing board?
Was it Michael Stensgaard?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36542 on: Today at 09:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:25:16 pm
Not sure mate to be honest. Didnt Bosnich suffer an injury like that?
was it him who broke a bone in his foot dropping a bar of soap on it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36543 on: Today at 09:31:01 pm »
Southampton no end product. Here's an idea, stop pissing about with silly figures and sell someone who isn't even in your team who wants to leave and maybe buy a really good championship striker for the 40 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36544 on: Today at 09:31:25 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:44:08 pm
Just seen this on Twitter. Lusby is one of the guys behind This is Anfield

Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4h
Seeing scrutiny over Jorg Schmadtke's performance as sporting director already.

Uneasy with how public the Lavia pursuit has been - though much of that will be on Southampton end - and how scattergun the approach appears.

This arrangement confuses me most, though.


Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4h
This summer has, in short, been nowhere near how #LFC have operated in the past - certainly not under Michael Edwards.

Response to Henderson/Fabinho moves seems more like the days of Ian Ayre, or even how Man United run things.



I have to say the snippet from the Athletic doesn't make good reading. Sounds like an absolute shambles if you ask me.

The same club that Newcastle had to pay over the odds for an injured wing back and priced James Ward Prowse out of a move away? They are playing hardball and are not giving up their players easily. Fits the narrative to knock the club in any way possible though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36545 on: Today at 09:31:38 pm »
freak injuries .....

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2009/may/15/football-freak-injuries-broadfoot-egg

Lee Hodges The then Barnet player slipped on a bar of soap in the shower and wrenched his groin.

Michael Stensgaard The Danish goalkeeper was forced to retire after suffering an injury to his shoulder while he attempted to fold down an ironing board.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36546 on: Today at 09:32:36 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 09:31:01 pm
Southampton no end product. Here's an idea, stop pissing about with silly figures and sell someone who isn't even in your team who wants to leave and maybe buy a really good championship striker for the 40 million.
Good idea, they'll sell Che Adams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36547 on: Today at 09:36:07 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:11:45 pm
You do the hokey cokey and you turn around...

If you do the hokey Cokey, there's a real good chance you're doing more than turning around.
