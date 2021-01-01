The last time I went to Ibiza was in 2011, My mate woke up humping a banana boat in the hotel's changing room.



Went to Ibiza in the mid 90s. One of them holidays with Reps that sort the hotel out with nights out with games an shit. One night we had a drinking comp and I got Nominated for our hotel (Inter Hotel Comp). There was a jug for each of us with aboot 2 litres of that Sangria in that we all had to drink and the person who drank the most won. I downed the lot and won and was cheered on by around 500 people. So were all sat in this massive complex and every hotel had tables set out with food on ,on those pub like tables you step into with around 50 people sat together (tables pushed together for each hotel and covered in cloths)So straight after the drink comp we go outside before the foods served up and i have to fight in a bouncy boxing ring with one of the lads who drank with me in the comp. They put these massive boxing gloves on us and i beat the absolute shit outta this Lad and won again to massive applause. As the games and fun continue and I go back inside and cool down. Bit later everyone comes back in for their food which is aboot to be sent out. So everyone sits down as the foods served and people are asking me if im ok when some bird whos sat directly infront of me starts screaming after i start spewing everywhere. All over everyones dinner. The mad thing was i tried to make it better by pulling the cloths over the top of the table to cover the sick. There was Fruit and Pinkish carrots everywhereShe never spoke to me again. She Didnt see the funny side at all. Tit