Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1225561 times)

Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36440 on: Today at 07:28:51 pm »
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·21m
Roméo Lavia, benched for Southampton as negotiations with Liverpool are still ongoing. 🔴⚪️

⚫️🔵 Lazar Samardzić, not even on the bench for Udinese as his move to Inter is now imminent.


Well if that's the case he shouldn't be coming on the pitch.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36441 on: Today at 07:29:10 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:08:02 pm
Problem is, we seem to be the only big club who actually seem to operate based purely on spending what we earn.

Net spend since 2019:

Arsenal (despite having no CL from 2017-2023): £590m

Man United: £545m

Liverpool: £178m

In principle, I like FSG's policy of spending what we earn, but increasingly, it's just getting left behind. Our competition are either financially doped, or, in the case of "real" clubs, seem to be fine with taking on debt to finance transfer splurges.

Our spend is literally midtable since 2019 (9th in the PL).

Liverpool and Tottenham, virtually unique in English football in terms of finances.  Run as sound businesses.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36442 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm »
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·21m
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·21m
Roméo Lavia, benched for Southampton as negotiations with Liverpool are still ongoing. 🔴⚪️

⚫️🔵 Lazar Samardzić, not even on the bench for Udinese as his move to Inter is now imminent.


Well if that's the case he shouldn't be coming on the pitch.

Just a nothing accumulator update from Tap In.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36443 on: Today at 07:32:37 pm »
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·21m
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·21m
Roméo Lavia, benched for Southampton as negotiations with Liverpool are still ongoing. 🔴⚪️

⚫️🔵 Lazar Samardzić, not even on the bench for Udinese as his move to Inter is now imminent.


Well if that's the case he shouldn't be coming on the pitch.

By all accounts he's not really performed in the pre-season minutes he's had (understandably). No surprise Southampton aren't going to start him as chances are he'll still leave this month (to us or someone else), so they won't risk an injury and he's not committed given he wants to move and for LFC to thrash out a deal with Southampton.

We're obviously still in for Lavia but are operating very slowly. Expect a 3rd bid in another week, once we can find a fax machine or whatever.
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36444 on: Today at 07:33:34 pm »
Well if that's the case he shouldn't be coming on the pitch.
Well if that's the case he shouldn't be coming on the pitch.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36445 on: Today at 07:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:36 pm
The last time I went to Ibiza was in 2011,  My mate woke up humping a banana boat in the hotel's changing room.
;D

Went to Ibiza in the mid 90s. One of them holidays with Reps that sort the hotel out with nights out with games an shit. One night we had a drinking comp and I got Nominated for our hotel (Inter Hotel Comp). There was a jug for each of us with aboot 2 litres of that Sangria in that we all had to drink and the person who drank the most won. I downed the lot and won and was cheered on by around 500 people.  So were all sat in this massive complex and every hotel had tables set out with food on ,on those pub like tables you step into with around 50 people sat together (tables pushed together for each hotel and covered in cloths)

So straight after the drink comp we go outside before the foods served up and i have to fight in a bouncy boxing ring with one of the lads who drank with me in the comp. They put these massive boxing gloves on us and i beat the absolute shit outta this Lad and won again to massive applause. As the games and fun continue and I go back inside and cool down. Bit later everyone comes back in for their food which is aboot to be sent out. So everyone sits down as the foods served and people are asking me if im ok when some bird whos sat directly infront of me starts screaming after i start spewing everywhere. All over everyones dinner. The mad thing was i tried to make it better by pulling the cloths over the top of the table to cover the sick. There was Fruit and Pinkish carrots everywhere

She never spoke to me again. She Didnt see the funny side at all. Tit

Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36446 on: Today at 07:38:53 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 07:29:10 pm
Liverpool and Tottenham, virtually unique in English football in terms of finances.  Run as sound businesses.

But spurs have a £900mil stadium debt and still spend more than us without champions league go figure.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36447 on: Today at 07:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:17:47 pm
Not really. He'll be sold by the end of the window to somebody. Chelsea might wade back in.

Southampton have 5 games before the end of the transfer window.

I think something will have give well before then.
Online Reeves

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36448 on: Today at 07:45:57 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:19:54 pm
Klopp is not going to go into next season with his squad short of players we need

Just don't talk rubbish.

Did you say that when we failed to sign any CBs one January (except kabak/Davies who were shite)? Or after we failed to sign a MFr and desperately brought in a shit and oft injured Melo?

No - the problem is our fear is rational. It's based on a repetitive recent history of failing to remedy plainly obvious holes in the squad.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36449 on: Today at 07:47:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:44:08 pm
Just seen this on Twitter. Lusby is one of the guys behind This is Anfield

Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4h
Seeing scrutiny over Jorg Schmadtke's performance as sporting director already.

Uneasy with how public the Lavia pursuit has been - though much of that will be on Southampton end - and how scattergun the approach appears.

This arrangement confuses me most, though.


Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4h
This summer has, in short, been nowhere near how #LFC have operated in the past - certainly not under Michael Edwards.

Response to Henderson/Fabinho moves seems more like the days of Ian Ayre, or even how Man United run things.



I have to say the snippet from the Athletic doesn't make good reading. Sounds like an absolute shambles if you ask me.

The Athletic has very little credibilty for me particularly regarding Liverpool which it considers clickbait. Is Simon Hughes anywhere near this? He has issues with Klopp, has had for a while now plus Pearce has been ostracised since going there.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36450 on: Today at 07:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:36 pm
The last time I went to Ibiza was in 2011,  My mate woke up humping a banana boat in the hotel's changing room.
Remember some lad wanting to have a scrap with me in a food place. Did he throw a punch? Nope forks instead....
 I didn't even get out of seat to bother with him.
Online Reeves

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36451 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm »
Last time I went to Ibiza, circa 2005, I spent 10 hours in the 30 degree sun, no suncream, top off, then took two Mitsubishis at an illegal hillside rave with no ambulance nearby - not good!
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36452 on: Today at 07:52:44 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:47:13 pm
The Athletic has very little credibilty for me particularly regarding Liverpool which it considers clickbait. Is Simon Highes anywhere near this? He has issues with Klopp, has had for a while now plus Pearce has been ostracised since going there.

Simon Hughes is behind the article.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36453 on: Today at 07:54:30 pm »
If someone had asked people, should our sporting director be working out of Liverpool most of the time wed have all answered yes. But now it seems hes working from home - abroad, certain people are saying its all fine.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36454 on: Today at 07:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:26:59 pm
The whole Lavia saga just seems amateur as fuck.

No it isn't. Southampton want a certain price. We are unwilling to pay it, because we don't believe long-term that Lavia fits whatever price we are willing to pay. Clubs behave like this all the time. We tried to negotiate down the price for Szoboszlai. Leipzig weren't interested, but we enacted his release clause as he we thought he was worth it. We don't feel the same about Lavia, which is entirely reasonable. He is a 19 year old player with only season of PL football to show. The argument that we should just pay up as he'll sort out the position for the next decade is an absolute fantasy. This sort of thing rarely happens due to numerous factors such as injuries, loss of form, mentality, an ability to develop. There are countless examples of players under the age of 21 moving for big fees who never panned out to the heights expected of them.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36455 on: Today at 07:55:51 pm »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36456 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:52:44 pm
Simon Hughes is behind the article.
He doesn't come on LFC TV anymore does he either I hope.
Online mercurial

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36457 on: Today at 07:57:46 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:44:08 pm
Just seen this on Twitter. Lusby is one of the guys behind This is Anfield

Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4h
Seeing scrutiny over Jorg Schmadtke's performance as sporting director already.

Uneasy with how public the Lavia pursuit has been - though much of that will be on Southampton end - and how scattergun the approach appears.

This arrangement confuses me most, though.


Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4h
This summer has, in short, been nowhere near how #LFC have operated in the past - certainly not under Michael Edwards.

Response to Henderson/Fabinho moves seems more like the days of Ian Ayre, or even how Man United run things.



I have to say the snippet from the Athletic doesn't make good reading. Sounds like an absolute shambles if you ask me.

Schmadtke was recruited for 3 months and I am beginning to think precisely to put out a narrative of failed transfers so FSG have an excuse to not spend. Easy to blame a relatively unknown director of football and make him take the bullet.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36458 on: Today at 07:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:54:30 pm
If someone had asked people, should our sporting director be working out of Liverpool most of the time wed have all answered yes. But now it seems hes working from home - abroad, certain people are saying its all fine.

It is perfectly fine. If you were to go into any major corporation you'll likely find numerous key personnel working from home the bulk, if not all, of the time. There is very little need for him to be working out of an office in Liverpool. The days of that being a necessity are long gone.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36459 on: Today at 07:59:28 pm »
Am I the only person in the world who has never had any interest in going to Ibiza?
Online RedBlakey

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36460 on: Today at 07:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:51:13 pm
Last time I went to Ibiza, circa 2005, I spent 10 hours in the 30 degree sun, no suncream, top off, then took two Mitsubishis at an illegal hillside rave with no ambulance nearby - not good!

Did you survive?
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36461 on: Today at 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 07:57:46 pm
Schmadtke was recruited for 3 months and I am beginning to think precisely to put out a narrative of failed transfers so FSG have an excuse to not spend. Easy to blame a relatively unknown director of football and make him take the bullet.

I think you might just have rumbled FSG's diabolical scheme there.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36462 on: Today at 08:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:59:28 pm
Am I the only person in the world who has never had any interest in going to Ibiza?

So we're clear is this work or pleasure?
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36463 on: Today at 08:02:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:48 pm
Yeah i mean its not previous generations were not easily duped were they. Its all the young, they are the problem in this world.

Previous generations didn't have giant social media platforms to deal with. I said this generation are screwed because the information they are fed no longer needs to be even remotely connected to the truth anymore.  Its all about simple amplification. 

The power elites have always pulled the strings in terms of setting societal frameworks, no question. But im still getting pretty sick of people amplifying complete garbage that doesn't have any basis in fact because it sounds good feels good bolsters an argument or forms part of an ongoing narrative . Not just here, everywhere. Critical thought is all but dead. Nobody examines anything anymore. they just decide if they are for it or against it and respond accordingly.

Good luck with that over the long haul. Perfect Recipe for totalitarianism.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36464 on: Today at 08:02:46 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 07:57:46 pm
Schmadtke was recruited for 3 months and I am beginning to think precisely to put out a narrative of failed transfers so FSG have an excuse to not spend. Easy to blame a relatively unknown director of football and make him take the bullet.

Nonsense. We brought in an experienced operator on a short-term deal because our long-term candidate is likely obligated to finish out their contract with another club until the end of the window. It's hardly his fault that the Saudis have completely upended the market, leading some clubs to believe they can command fees that are far greater than they what they intended to receive prior to the end of last season.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36465 on: Today at 08:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:59:28 pm
Am I the only person in the world who has never had any interest in going to Ibiza?

Nope.  Unless they have a tweepop festival over there I've not heard about.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36466 on: Today at 08:03:06 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:52:44 pm
Simon Hughes is behind the article.

Thought so. I stopped reading it, full of gobshites. Hughes has been milking this area of Liverpool's back room since Edwards left. No evidence except his 'insider knowledge.' I suppose he's trying to tie Jorg with Klopp and therefore guilty by association. It's a free hit and shithouse behaviour tbf
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36467 on: Today at 08:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:02:00 pm
Previous generations didn't have giant social media platforms to deal with. I said this generation are screwed because the information they are fed no longer needs to be even remotely connected to the truth anymore.  Its all about simple amplification. 

The power elites have always pulled the strings in terms of setting societal frameworks, no question. But im still getting pretty sick of people amplifying complete garbage that doesn't have any basis in fact because it sounds good feels good bolsters an argument or forms part of an ongoing narrative . Not just here, everywhere. Critical thought is all but dead. Nobody examines anything anymore. they just decide if they are for it or against it and respond accordingly.

Good luck with that over the long haul. Perfect Recipe for totalitarianism.

Yep, something previous generations never had. Was all rosy, free from all that.
Online B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36468 on: Today at 08:04:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:44:08 pm

Uneasy with how public the Lavia pursuit has been - though much of that will be on Southampton end - and how scattergun the approach appears.

Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4h
This summer has, in short, been nowhere near how #LFC have operated in the past - certainly not under Michael Edwards.


I have to say the snippet from the Athletic doesn't make good reading. Sounds like an absolute shambles if you ask me.

Erm.... The pursuit of a certain player from this same club we're dealing with was 100x more public and shambolic under Michael Edwards...  Very short memories.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36469 on: Today at 08:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:59:28 pm
Am I the only person in the world who has never had any interest in going to Ibiza?

Ibiza is great.
Online mercurial

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36470 on: Today at 08:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:59:02 pm
Looks out of his depth (as was Ayre).

I really dont see anything wrong as far as identifying targets which was where Ayre was lacking. The issue is not Schmadtke, its about the finance. We are probably saving £50m in wages, we have sold players worth about £60m. We have spent 95m. We need 3 good players at least. Even at 50m each its doable. We should have had a budget of 200m without sales but it seems FSG dont want to spend. As of now net spend is probably about 40m and on wages we are saving a lot. Explain to me where is this huge funding issue? Every club takes a hit without CL. They spend to ensure big once in 3 years atleast, they can get back to being competitive as a result. What stops us from spending properly in one window at least?
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36471 on: Today at 08:07:23 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:03:06 pm
Thought so. I stopped reading it, full of gobshites. Hughes has been milking this area of Liverpool's back room since Edwards left. No evidence except his 'insider knowledge.' I suppose he's trying to tie Jorg with Klopp and therefore guilty by association. It's a free hit and shithouse behaviour tbf

Simon Hughes is a right dickhead, hes got a right grudge against the club.
