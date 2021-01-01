Problem is, we seem to be the only big club who actually seem to operate based purely on spending what we earn.Net spend since 2019:Arsenal (despite having no CL from 2017-2023): £590mMan United: £545mLiverpool: £178mIn principle, I like FSG's policy of spending what we earn, but increasingly, it's just getting left behind. Our competition are either financially doped, or, in the case of "real" clubs, seem to be fine with taking on debt to finance transfer splurges. Our spend is literally midtable since 2019 (9th in the PL).
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·21mRoméo Lavia, benched for Southampton as negotiations with Liverpool are still ongoing. 🔴⚪️⚫️🔵 Lazar Samardzić, not even on the bench for Udinese as his move to Inter is now imminent.Well if that's the case he shouldn't be coming on the pitch.
Liverpool and Tottenham, virtually unique in English football in terms of finances. Run as sound businesses.
Not really. He'll be sold by the end of the window to somebody. Chelsea might wade back in.
Klopp is not going to go into next season with his squad short of players we needJust don't talk rubbish.
Just seen this on Twitter. Lusby is one of the guys behind This is AnfieldJack Lusby@LusbyJack·4hSeeing scrutiny over Jorg Schmadtke's performance as sporting director already.Uneasy with how public the Lavia pursuit has been - though much of that will be on Southampton end - and how scattergun the approach appears.This arrangement confuses me most, though.Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4hThis summer has, in short, been nowhere near how #LFC have operated in the past - certainly not under Michael Edwards.Response to Henderson/Fabinho moves seems more like the days of Ian Ayre, or even how Man United run things.I have to say the snippet from the Athletic doesn't make good reading. Sounds like an absolute shambles if you ask me.
The Athletic has very little credibilty for me particularly regarding Liverpool which it considers clickbait. Is Simon Highes anywhere near this? He has issues with Klopp, has had for a while now plus Pearce has been ostracised since going there.
The whole Lavia saga just seems amateur as fuck.
Simon Hughes is behind the article.
If someone had asked people, should our sporting director be working out of Liverpool most of the time wed have all answered yes. But now it seems hes working from home - abroad, certain people are saying its all fine.
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.
Schmadtke was recruited for 3 months and I am beginning to think precisely to put out a narrative of failed transfers so FSG have an excuse to not spend. Easy to blame a relatively unknown director of football and make him take the bullet.
Yeah i mean its not previous generations were not easily duped were they. Its all the young, they are the problem in this world.
Previous generations didn't have giant social media platforms to deal with. I said this generation are screwed because the information they are fed no longer needs to be even remotely connected to the truth anymore. Its all about simple amplification. The power elites have always pulled the strings in terms of setting societal frameworks, no question. But im still getting pretty sick of people amplifying complete garbage that doesn't have any basis in fact because it sounds good feels good bolsters an argument or forms part of an ongoing narrative . Not just here, everywhere. Critical thought is all but dead. Nobody examines anything anymore. they just decide if they are for it or against it and respond accordingly. Good luck with that over the long haul. Perfect Recipe for totalitarianism.
Uneasy with how public the Lavia pursuit has been - though much of that will be on Southampton end - and how scattergun the approach appears.Jack Lusby@LusbyJack·4hThis summer has, in short, been nowhere near how #LFC have operated in the past - certainly not under Michael Edwards.I have to say the snippet from the Athletic doesn't make good reading. Sounds like an absolute shambles if you ask me.
Looks out of his depth (as was Ayre).
Thought so. I stopped reading it, full of gobshites. Hughes has been milking this area of Liverpool's back room since Edwards left. No evidence except his 'insider knowledge.' I suppose he's trying to tie Jorg with Klopp and therefore guilty by association. It's a free hit and shithouse behaviour tbf
