Been my argument since last season... but people think these things are bollocks... only because it seem some get a kick out of ignoring them completely or downplaying their impact as minimal.



Truth applies to them but I think it's more a fact that the downfall of the midfield could be seen coming a mile off, there was a hugeeee ongoing discussion about it on here. The we've got 8 midfielders vs quality over quantity discussion had one main problem being highlighted by many... the personnel making up the '8' were ridiculously injury prone, amongst them we had an almost constant rotation of injury, it was a recipe for disaster and of course other factors contributed to the season being as bad as it was but we cannot act like the midfield issues in particular were clear as day for everyone to see for anyone willing to be open and honest about them, its the exact reason they were predicted by many on here. Granted sometimes people exaggerate or expect too much but Stevie Wonder could see our midfield needed majorrrrr work before last season even kicked off, hence it being highlighted on here. Henderson for example, wonderful at his best but it's been blatant for ages he wasn't at his best even before last season, how many times did we see that stupid fucking hooked cross without looking to absolutely no one from the edge of the box, or him completely done for pace when racing back to our goal. The speed of the drop off may have caught us by suprise but it was a drop off regardless which suggested we needed a contingency plan.Ox - massive injuries, not the same physical levelKeita - as aboveMilner - often fit to play but in physical decline and not able to start multiple games in a weekJones - improving but still some teething problems in adjusting, picking up niggling injuries that seem small then last agesThiago - world class but as above with the injuriesFabinho - Often fit to play and was classElliott - Learning well and came back from his injury well raised his level but still too young to hold massive expectationsThere's been some massive papering over cracks that it seems its only okay to acknowledge when it isn't us and if you disagree you get lumped in a box so stick your fingers in your ears and make loud noises to block out the noises of our issues. We can admit we have flaws without being doom and gloom, as is all too often forgotten on here there is middle ground, the issues that contributed to last season cannot be ignored, it was a storm of shite... but we also need to not make out the midfield issues weren't crystal clear.I dont see ANYONE making out just get in anyone so i'm not sure why that's been raised, everyone seemingly wants us to sign the right players but it often seems we either have 1 target or we do things that suggest we haven't planned sufficiently.Going into this season with the massive amount of departures and having 2 players coming through the door is slightlyyyyy concerning, again when you consider how long its been clear we need a new midfield, how does it always get to the closing stages of the window with us looking like we haven't planned sufficiently? Some things people go over the top about but there does seem to always be some excuse why we simply cannot spend