« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 903 904 905 906 907 [908]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1221941 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36280 on: Today at 04:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 04:02:55 pm
And again, who was willing to buy them given Naby went to Bremen (and is injured again) and Ox is without a club!

But that goes both ways. Weve now got a good clear indicator of the quality of that midfield group and it isnt pretty reading. Why didnt we see it? Did we see it and the club wasnt financially backed? How hard would it actually have been to improve that midfield group enough? Id say not very hard.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,109
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36281 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,257
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36282 on: Today at 04:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:58:26 pm
25 new pages - anything happened in the last 2 days?

Thanks, death*, taxes**, and Origi*** are inevitable.

* until we upload our consciousness to AI
** you don't really have to pay them if you are trump
*** Origi on Liverpool.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36283 on: Today at 04:20:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:19:10 pm

What are you doing to that tree Peter?
Logged

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36284 on: Today at 04:20:34 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:57:28 pm
Yeah I get what you're saying Killer, but it is what it is. We're not going into the season in an optimal way, but - for me at least, there is "some" cause for optimism when I recognize the underlying performance issues of last season.

They *should not* be permanent- just like they wasn't permanent in 20/21 when we looked just as jaded, just as finished, just as atrocious, and just as defensively turd as last season.... and then we all of a sudden recovered. No change of system was required, no mass rebuilding effort was required.
We just "recovered".
This is the thing; people were completely writing us off at the start of 21/22 as if 20/21 had been the norm over the previous 3 seasons rather than just an aberration. OK sure, 22/23 may be more than just a one-off given that we now have a completely new midfield and mostly new forward line but again, sticking new players into a team in transition isn't an automatic fix that'll see us challenging for the league. And that would also have been true last season too.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36285 on: Today at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:17:27 pm
100%
Been my argument since last season... but people think these things are bollocks... only because it seem some get a kick out of ignoring them completely or downplaying their impact as minimal.

Truth applies to them but I think it's more a fact that the downfall of the midfield could be seen coming a mile off, there was a hugeeee ongoing discussion about it on here. The we've got 8 midfielders vs quality over quantity discussion had one main problem being highlighted by many... the personnel making up the '8' were ridiculously injury prone, amongst them we had an almost constant rotation of injury, it was a recipe for disaster and of course other factors contributed to the season being as bad as it was but we cannot act like the midfield issues in particular were clear as day for everyone to see for anyone willing to be open and honest about them, its the exact reason they were predicted by many on here. Granted sometimes people exaggerate or expect too much but Stevie Wonder could see our midfield needed majorrrrr work before last season even kicked off, hence it being highlighted on here. Henderson for example, wonderful at his best but it's been blatant for ages he wasn't at his best even before last season, how many times did we see that stupid fucking hooked cross without looking to absolutely no one from the edge of the box, or him completely done for pace when racing back to our goal. The speed of the drop off may have caught us by suprise but it was a drop off regardless which suggested we needed a contingency plan.

Ox - massive injuries, not the same physical level
Keita - as above
Milner - often fit to play but in physical decline and not able to start multiple games in a week
Jones - improving but still some teething problems in adjusting, picking up niggling injuries that seem small then last ages
Thiago - world class but as above with the injuries
Fabinho - Often fit to play and was class
Elliott - Learning well and came back from his injury well raised his level but still too young to hold massive expectations

There's been some massive papering over cracks that it seems its only okay to acknowledge when it isn't us and if you disagree you get lumped in a box so stick your fingers in your ears and make loud noises to block out the noises of our issues. We can admit we have flaws without being doom and gloom, as is all too often forgotten on here there is middle ground, the issues that contributed to last season cannot be ignored, it was a storm of shite... but we also need to not make out the midfield issues weren't crystal clear.

I dont see ANYONE making out just get in anyone so i'm not sure why that's been raised, everyone seemingly wants us to sign the right players but it often seems we either have 1 target or we do things that suggest we haven't planned sufficiently.

Going into this season with the massive amount of departures and having 2 players coming through the door is slightlyyyyy concerning, again when you consider how long its been clear we need a new midfield, how does it always get to the closing stages of the window with us looking like we haven't planned sufficiently? Some things people go over the top about but there does seem to always be some excuse why we simply cannot spend
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:12 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36286 on: Today at 04:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:19:09 pm
But that goes both ways. Weve now got a good clear indicator of the quality of that midfield group and it isnt pretty reading. Why didnt we see it? Did we see it and the club wasnt financially backed? How hard would it actually have been to improve that midfield group enough? Id say not very hard.
I'm not sure what you mean by it going both ways.  We should've said that they're not good enough and terminated their contracts (while paying up the year they had remaining)? Not forgetting that Naby (and Thiago) played an important role in the latter part of 21/22?
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36287 on: Today at 04:24:11 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 03:29:31 pm
I still feel it was a massive gamble keeping ox and naby, we got no transfer fee in the end paid high wages all season and they contributed nothing that would not have been replaced by other members of the current squad, selling them and bringing in 2 decent midfielders could easily have been the difference to 4th place.

This time a year ago though Ox had got injured and we were stuck with him and Naby seemed to have some kind of falling out with Klopp or fitness issues (he made the bench for the first home game but never got on). Naby Keita apart from 5 minutes in the charity shield, didn't play a minute for us until Boxing Day. He really should have been moved on that month, even on loan just to free up a place, but it's unclear what the deal was there. Rather than playing pre-season for us we could have just moved Ox on straight away though, he was never in our midfield plans and only starting getting a run elsewhere after Carvalho became person-non-grata, but he offered next to nothing even then.


Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 03:29:31 pm
On the Fab drop off, does the club not carry out regular metric testing of the squad, testing sprint time, shuttle runs, reaction times and would these not have show what we all saw in the season that Fab could no longer cover the role in the middle of the pitch, could not sprint back to track runners or react quick enough to win loose balls?

Or he was just lost without Henderson able to put in such an amount of legwork and graft anymore (along with no Gini replacement and Thiago always injured). Added to the fatigue of playing 5 years in a Klopp team and being run into the ground because we never really had a back up for him. Obviously Fabinho did have a substantial drop off but that exacerbated it a lot.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,314
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36288 on: Today at 04:25:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:22:01 pm
Truth applies to them but I think it's more a fact that the downfall of the midfield could be seen coming a mile off, there was a hugeeee ongoing discussion about it on here. The we've got 8 midfielders vs quality over quantity discussion had one main problem being highlighted by many... the personnel making up the '8' were ridiculously injury prone, amongst them we had an almost constant rotation of injury, it was a recipe for disaster and of course other factors contributed to the season being as bad as it was but we cannot act like the midfield issues in particular were clear as day for everyone to see for anyone willing to be open and honest about them, its the exact reason they were predicted by many on here. Granted sometimes people exaggerate or expect too much but Stevie Wonder could see our midfield needed majorrrrr work before last season even kicked off, hence it being highlighted on here. Henderson for example, wonderful at his best but it's been blatant for ages he wasn't at his best even before last season, how many times did we see that stupid fucking hooked cross without looking to absolutely no one from the edge of the box, or him completely done for pace when racing back to our goal. The speed of the drop off may have caught us by suprise but it was a drop off regardless which suggested we needed a contingency plan.

Ox - massive injuries, not the same physical level
Keita - as above
Milner - often fit to play but in physical decline and not able to start multiple games in a week
Jones - improving but still some teething problems in adjusting, picking up niggling injuries that seem small then last ages
Thiago - world class but as above with the injuries
Fabinho - Often fit to play and was class
Elliott - Learning well and came back from his injury well raised his level but still too young to hold massive expectations

There's been some massive papering over cracks that it seems its only okay to acknowledge when it isn't us and if you disagree you get lumped in a box so stick your fingers in your ears and make loud noises to block out the noises of our issues. We can admit we have flaws without being doom and gloom, as is all too often forgotten on here there is middle ground, the issues that contributed to last season cannot be ignored, it was a storm of shite... but we also need to not make out the midfield issues weren't crystal clear.

I dont see ANYONE making out just get in anyone so i'm not sure why that's been raised, everyone seemingly wants us to sign the right players but it often seems we either have 1 target or we do things that suggest we haven't planned sufficiently.

Going into this season with the massive amount of departures and having 2 players coming through the door is slightlyyyyy concerning, again when you consider how long its been clear we need a new midfield, how does it always get to the closing stages of the window with us looking like we haven't planned sufficiently? Some things people go over the top about but there does seem to always be some excuse why we simply cannot spend

But that's past history, would you not say we now have a really good midfield set up that needs a body adding to it?

Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai and Elliot + a no.6 I'd argue is a massive improvement on last season.
Logged

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36289 on: Today at 04:26:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:18:14 pm
Yes I am not convinced this is an FSG issue. Obviously there is a budget and we don't know what it is, but at the moment it seems the transfer team/Jorg/Klopp are in charge at the moment and any delay in finding and signing players rests with them.
Maybe it doesn't. Maybe they're waiting to see what happens in the market. For example, Real could make a last-minute bid to buy Mbappe because both PSG and Mbappe's hands are tied, thus freeing up Tchoumanei for a transfer. Hypothetical I know, but sometimes that market falls like that.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,610
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36290 on: Today at 04:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 04:26:02 pm
Maybe it doesn't. Maybe they're waiting to see what happens in the market. For example, Real could make a last-minute bid to buy Mbappe because both PSG and Mbappe's hands are tied, thus freeing up Tchoumanei for a transfer. Hypothetical I know, but sometimes that market falls like that.

I would suggest its terrible planning to count on that. If that opportunity arises, then a club of our size should be able to pounce on that opportunity, especially when you consider we haven't exactly spent loads. It would be utterly ridiculous if we were banking on an opportunity like that.

I understand waiting for these chances but we have 4 weeks left, we cant be waiting for those possibilities now or putting in the groundwork to get them before the end of the window.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,711
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36291 on: Today at 04:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 04:26:02 pm
Maybe it doesn't. Maybe they're waiting to see what happens in the market. For example, Real could make a last-minute bid to buy Mbappe because both PSG and Mbappe's hands are tied, thus freeing up Tchoumanei for a transfer. Hypothetical I know, but sometimes that market falls like that.

Sounds a great idea.

We will end getting Ox back.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,353
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36292 on: Today at 04:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 01:20:49 pm
Exactly. A lot of the fans are frustrated and angry because this wouldn't be the first time it's happened - it's the fear that the same shit is happening for the umpteenth time.

I get where this attitude is coming from but there's zero logic behind it. It isn't playing out like other windows, where the patch journos have said we're done unless something special comes up, people have optimistically believed (myself included at times) that we have something up our sleeve and then nothing happens.

We've literally bid twice for Lavia in the last ten days, we've been linked with Andre by most of the patch journos as well as Brazilian media AND most of the patch still say we're looking for a defender.

Nothing about any of that says we're done. Those windows that are being referenced that have happened before weren't like this. We weren't actively trying to make signings. You can't pretend this is the same unless you're being overly negative or forcing an agenda.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,717
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36293 on: Today at 04:29:29 pm »
so we bid 45M for Lavia and they want 50M, is that the case?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36294 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:29:29 pm
so we bid 45M for Lavia and they want 50M, is that the case?

Think we bid £41m with add-ons included within that £41m. Think we'll need to be over £40m then add-ons making it to £50m.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,711
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36295 on: Today at 04:30:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:29:29 pm
so we bid 45M for Lavia and they want 50M, is that the case?

No one knows.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36296 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:30:48 pm
No one knows.

Joyce is usually correct?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,711
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36297 on: Today at 04:32:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:31:34 pm
Joyce is usually correct?

Didnt he say we bid £41 million?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36298 on: Today at 04:32:53 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:29:29 pm
so we bid 45M for Lavia and they want 50M, is that the case?

Duncan Castles said "Southampton confident of achieving fee in excess of £60million". He tends not to make shit up so some sort of source would have told him that. I think we put our best and final foot forward with a third bid and then leave it to Lavia to push it with Southampton while we push forward with other options.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36299 on: Today at 04:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:32:22 pm
Didnt he say we bid £41 million?

Yep with the add-ons. Not sure what the guaranteed fee was.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36300 on: Today at 04:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:32:53 pm
Duncan Castles said "Southampton confident of achieving fee in excess of £60million". He tends not to make shit up so some sort of source would have told him that. I think we put our best and final foot forward with a third bid and then leave it to Lavia to push it with Southampton while we push forward with other options.

???
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36301 on: Today at 04:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:32:53 pm
Duncan Castles said "Southampton confident of achieving fee in excess of £60million". He tends not to make shit up so some sort of source would have told him that. I think we put our best and final foot forward with a third bid and then leave it to Lavia to push it with Southampton while we push forward with other options.

Not sure if you're joking or not? He's known to make shit up. One of the worst for it in the past decade. He's a manc.  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,717
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36302 on: Today at 04:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:32:53 pm
Duncan Castles said "Southampton confident of achieving fee in excess of £60million". He tends not to make shit up so some sort of source would have told him that. I think we put our best and final foot forward with a third bid and then leave it to Lavia to push it with Southampton while we push forward with other options.
If Southmpton thinks they are getting 50M plus 10M in add ons, they can go fuck themselves.
Logged

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36303 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:28:54 pm
I would suggest its terrible planning to count on that. If that opportunity arises, then a club of our size should be able to pounce on that opportunity, especially when you consider we haven't exactly spent loads. It would be utterly ridiculous if we were banking on an opportunity like that.

I understand waiting for these chances but we have 4 weeks left, we cant be waiting for those possibilities now or putting in the groundwork to get them before the end of the window.
Mbappe and Tchoumanei were just an extreme example.  It could apply to someone that hasn't even been mentioned yet. 

Isn't is strange, given how we've worked over the past few years, that there's so much noise about Lavia? When we sign players it's normally Ornstein or Joyce almost simultaneously announcing that we're interest in a player and it getting done within a week. None of this initial/2nd bid stuff that we've seen and heard with Lavia. Why is that?
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,711
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36304 on: Today at 04:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:32:53 pm
Duncan Castles said "Southampton confident of achieving fee in excess of £60million". He tends not to make shit up so some sort of source would have told him that. I think we put our best and final foot forward with a third bid and then leave it to Lavia to push it with Southampton while we push forward with other options.

Another chancer of a journalist.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,610
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36305 on: Today at 04:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 04:35:56 pm
Mbappe and Tchoumanei were just an extreme example.  It could apply to someone that hasn't even been mentioned yet. 

Isn't is strange, given how we've worked over the past few years, that there's so much noise about Lavia? When we sign players it's normally Ornstein or Joyce almost simultaneously announcing that we're interest in a player and it getting done within a week. None of this initial/2nd bid stuff that we've seen and heard with Lavia. Why is that?

There are different people involved now though.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36306 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:25:29 pm
But that's past history, would you not say we now have a really good midfield set up that needs a body adding to it?

Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai and Elliot + a no.6 I'd argue is a massive improvement on last season.

We have a midfield on the verge of being awesome. I'd argue with 3 more brilliant signings we challenge.

The scary part is we seem to have boxed ourselves into a 'nearly' stage again. We wont spend the necessary to get who we want (not saying we should just pay whats being demanded btw) but we also wont move on and get in a different 2 CMs and lastly we wont bridge the gap by changing tact and going for someone else as a cheaper slightly more risky purchase from abroad.

My point I guess is its all good and well having contributing factors to poor seasons, but if you're well prepared you mitigate some of the risk. Who gives a fuck if you have 2 injury prone CMs when you have a more robust, quality option ahead of them anyway, we didn't prepare adequately. We've moved to rectify it this summer and i've praised Szoboszlai and MacAllisters signings massively, but it still isn't enough, i'm prayingggg we do what else is needed but I got a little concerned even before Henderson and Fabinho went because I saw the same signs i've seen before, the reporting changes and we start taking our time

I'm fucking desperate for us to act and not fuck about, we're on the verge of something great but i've hoped for movement only to see us sit still so many times that I expect us to find a reason not to do enough.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:41:46 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,174
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36307 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 04:08:54 pm
If the argument is that at the end of 21/22, our analytics team should have spotted a drop-off in performance of 2/3 of them then I absolutely and completely agree with you.
My analytics team of two(eyes) noticed the drop-off in performance. I don't personally know any LFC fans who didn't.

It will be a failure from top to bottom if we enter the season thin at the defensive end (2,3,4,5 and especially 6).
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36308 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm »
If I am being honest I didnt like the 50million price tag for Lavia. Even 40 million was barely acceptable. I know the price is what the market decides and its not my money but I think we should do better with that sort of money. I do want something to happen soon though because we are short on even numbers at this point. I want minutes for the younger lads but not a situation where we are relying on them to play and perform every week. That wont help anyone.
Right now we feel like a very young inconsistent squad. That must chnage fast.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,887
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36309 on: Today at 04:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 02:48:46 pm
How many years you wait is not really something you, me or anyone else outside of LFC can control.

The point is, people want us to win things but would just buying anyone because we need bodies actually achieve that aim?

While buying anyone (ludicrous strawman as people want good signings) may not be the answer, we have already tried not buying anyone and we know for sure that approach doesn't work as that's why we are in the EL instead of the CL this season.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,314
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36310 on: Today at 04:54:50 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:39:41 pm
We have a midfield on the verge of being awesome. I'd argue with 3 more brilliant signings we challenge.

The scary part is we seem to have boxed ourselves into a 'nearly' stage again. We wont spend the necessary to get who we want (not saying we should just pay whats being demanded btw) but we also wont move on and get in a different 2 CMs and lastly we wont bridge the gap by changing tact and going for someone else as a cheaper slightly more risky purchase from abroad.

My point I guess is its all good and well having contributing factors to poor seasons, but if you're well prepared you mitigate some of the risk. Who gives a fuck if you have 2 injury prone CMs when you have a more robust, quality option ahead of them anyway, we didn't prepare adequately. We've moved to rectify it this summer and i've praised Szoboszlai and MacAllisters signings massively, but it still isn't enough, i'm prayingggg we do what else is needed but I got a little concerned even before Henderson and Fabinho went because I saw the same signs i've seen before, the reporting changes and we start taking our time

I'm fucking desperate for us to act and not fuck about, we're on the verge of something great but i've hoped for movement only to see us sit still so many times that I expect us to find a reason not to do enough.

3 more signings in midfield or do you mean add a defender? I think 1 no.6 and a left center half and we will be cooking this season, my our front line looks ready to demolish teams.

We will be busy behind the scenes, it's not a co-incidence bar a few opinion pieces there are zero reports of any targets, we've shut up shop, no leaks..

You have to trust Klopp, he said less than a week ago after the Fabinho sale we have to reinforce that area and we would, I'd expect he knows more than me so I'm going with him!
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,887
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36311 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:04:50 pm
No but then lets look at it logically:
- we had an experienced midfield that had taken us to the brink of a quadruple with most of the players playing their part
- we didn't get an acceptable offer for players who we could potentially have sold (Ox and Naby) thus affecting our budget last year (and this)
- in 21/22 our key midfielders (Fab and Hendo) didn't show any sign of dropping off as badly as they did in 22/23
- we didn't anticipate Jones being out for most of the season which led to others being overplayed
- in 21/22 Elliott was out for most of the season after a very promising start. He could've had an additional year of experience which would likely have helped us in 22/23
- the protection the midfield had in 21/22 through an effective press by the front line disappeared completely in 22/23 when Mane left and both Diaz and Firmino were injured for large parts of the season
- Arthur could potentially have helped us but naturally we didn't anticipate that he would only play 13 minutes all season. This could have happened to any new signing, whether him, Tchoumanei or Bellingham
- the team had a mental hangover from missing out on the big prizes and a physical hangover from playing 60-odd games. Not just the midfield, the WHOLE team!

So despite having the raw numbers in midfield with players who had the experience in the system we play, signing a couple of midfielders who weren't of the requisite quality would not necessarily have solved our problems last season.

Most played their part, but the signs were there even then that we were reaching the limits of those players and any chances of a "mental hangover" etc actually increases the need for a signing last season rather than reduces one.
Jones hadn't been part of the first team squad for a significant amount of time due to injuries, we shouldn't have been relying on him for them last season.
Ox, Keita etc were always on their way this summer barring a major change, so any minutes we got out of them should have been a bonus and our succession planning should have been such that if we couldn't sell them we should have still been able to make a signing that we needed last summer, despite the hit of their salaries still being there.
Arthur was a panic move when we lost yet another midfielder to injury before the window even shut, he was not brought in as a stopgap to address the signings we had needed to make prior to that happening.

Why should signings be not of the requisite quality, should our scouting dept etc not be capable of bringing in somebody that is at least useful, if not then it seems like we have more changes to make than just signing players.

Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36312 on: Today at 05:04:19 pm »
We've been so good at big money signings under Klopp and team, but we're still worried about overpaying and payments?

If one of our greatest managers wants an attainable DM, let's get him an attainable DM?  I don't get all the talk of overpaying and negotiating.  Chelsea and United being idiots in the transfer market is irrelevant, because last time I checked, Klopp isn't their manager.  And I don't see Todd Boehly or Ed Woodward being involved in our set-up.

We've gone from 97-99 point seasons to Europa League in under 3 years.  Salah and VVD aren't getting any younger.  We didn't strengthen on top and we didn't start rebuilding the midfield last year.

At one point last season, we were further away from the CL (12 points) than just about at any other time during Klopp's time here.  This is the first full-season where we didn't finish Top 4.

We got Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Ox, Keita, Arthur, and Bobby's wages off the books.  And we got much higher than expected transfer fees in to boot.  If we don't spend big now, when are we going to?

If Klopp was asking for Mbappe, Bellingham, and Gvardiol, then no, obviously he's not getting them (no manager is).  But he's asking for a DM for 50 million (after getting 2 relatively pricey players in, true), but we're quibbling?  Being good negotiators, not overpaying, net spend, etc.  Great, that's definitely the way to go.  We didn't overpay for a DM last year.  Turned out well didn't it?  Went from title challengers to the Europa League, but hey, at least we didn't overpay for Caicedo.  Can you imagine if we spent 60-70 million on him last year?  Terrible.  Arthur did the trick.

Klopp is one of our greatest managers ever.  If he wants 4 players in this summer within reason, he gets them.  That's the end of the story.  We've got pieces to challenge, but 1 year removed from a quadruple run and 3 years removed from one of the greatest 2-year runs in the club's history, we're in the Europa League, and we're still penny-pinching?

Sort it out before the window closes.  That's what we need.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36313 on: Today at 05:04:25 pm »
Unfortunately money in every aspect of the world has become silly, in 2016/17 when we signed VVD for £75mil our turnover was £301mil our turnover is now pretty much double and the cost of players has gone the same way, much the same as everything, my Ford focus 3 years ago cost me £35 to fill now its nearly £70. Do I think prices of players will fall nope its not going to happen a £70mil player this year will be an £80mil player next year its shit but its the whole bloody world thats gone that way. We should buy caicedo hes expensive of course but hes proven in the premier league never gets injured works brilliantly with McAllister and at 21 years old he could fill that position for 10 years, I know we wont but we are liverpool football club for gods sake one, along with Barca, madrid and Utd we are the biggest club in the world, yet at the moment we cant compete with other clubs levels below us in the transfer market.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 903 904 905 906 907 [908]   Go Up
« previous next »
 