We've been so good at big money signings under Klopp and team, but we're still worried about overpaying and payments?
If one of our greatest managers wants an attainable DM, let's get him an attainable DM? I don't get all the talk of overpaying and negotiating. Chelsea and United being idiots in the transfer market is irrelevant, because last time I checked, Klopp isn't their manager. And I don't see Todd Boehly or Ed Woodward being involved in our set-up.
We've gone from 97-99 point seasons to Europa League in under 3 years. Salah and VVD aren't getting any younger. We didn't strengthen on top and we didn't start rebuilding the midfield last year.
At one point last season, we were further away from the CL (12 points) than just about at any other time during Klopp's time here. This is the first full-season where we didn't finish Top 4.
We got Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Ox, Keita, Arthur, and Bobby's wages off the books. And we got much higher than expected transfer fees in to boot. If we don't spend big now, when are we going to?
If Klopp was asking for Mbappe, Bellingham, and Gvardiol, then no, obviously he's not getting them (no manager is). But he's asking for a DM for 50 million (after getting 2 relatively pricey players in, true), but we're quibbling? Being good negotiators, not overpaying, net spend, etc. Great, that's definitely the way to go. We didn't overpay for a DM last year. Turned out well didn't it? Went from title challengers to the Europa League, but hey, at least we didn't overpay for Caicedo. Can you imagine if we spent 60-70 million on him last year? Terrible. Arthur did the trick.
Klopp is one of our greatest managers ever. If he wants 4 players in this summer within reason, he gets them. That's the end of the story. We've got pieces to challenge, but 1 year removed from a quadruple run and 3 years removed from one of the greatest 2-year runs in the club's history, we're in the Europa League, and we're still penny-pinching?
Sort it out before the window closes. That's what we need.