Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1219989 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36200 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 02:42:17 pm
If we have a list of targets, I'm curious about how far down that list people think we should go to get the player(s) we need.  We have to consider affordability, availability, quality and desire to play for us.

Or is it just a case of "fuck it, lets get someone, anyone in FFS!"?

Thats fine, but it could argued that we are two seasons late in the rebuild of midfield and definitely one season too late. How many years off our lives do we wait before we sort the problems out?
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36201 on: Today at 02:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:19:01 pm
Andre for 20m shows there is value in the market. Southampton want, allegedly, 3 times that for a 19 yo with a season in the PL.
Southampton can really get fucked, they want £50m for a 19-year-old who has barely played a full season and then they want a share of profit in any future sale. We should have moved on a long time ago
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36202 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:34:05 pm
We should really just go to Ligue 1 or even 2 and pick up a couple young defenders. They've always got talent and not crazy fees if you get them before they have a big breakout
Yeah i dont see why we dont.
I wanted us to get Simikan in 2021 when he was at Strasborg he had a super game vs Mbappe.
They have plenty of top CBs
Offline Saus76

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36203 on: Today at 02:48:17 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:32:53 pm
£50m is a lot, especially for someone young and still not that proven. But £5m when talking about a £50m deal off is not that much in this world. If we really want him then get it done. Fucking around and missing him for that sum sounds silly.

50m is alot mate. But obviously Jurgen has identified him and wants him. Regardless of what the fee is just get it done.
Online Mark Walters

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36204 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:45:01 pm
Thats fine, but it could argued that we are two seasons late in the rebuild of midfield and definitely one season too late. How many years off our lives do we wait before we sort the problems out?
How many years you wait is not really something you, me or anyone else outside of LFC can control.

The point is, people want us to win things but would just buying anyone because we need bodies actually achieve that aim?
Online IgorBobbins

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36205 on: Today at 02:48:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:34:46 pm
Come on Jorg. Do something
Ive got this image of him sat at his desk, playing candy crush on his phone while the IT guy is busy sorting cables in the back of his computer, which hasnt worked since he arrived.  Theyve ordered him a new mouse, though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36206 on: Today at 02:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 02:48:46 pm
How many years you wait is not really something you, me or anyone else outside of LFC can control.

The point is, people want us to win things but would just buying anyone because we need bodies actually achieve that aim?

Well signing nobody in midfield didnt help last season did it?
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36207 on: Today at 02:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:43:28 pm
To be fair, I'm guessing the Wi-Fi on John Henrys yacht may not be the best.
Jillc bollocked me before for putting FSG stuff in this thread mate so be careful.
Online jlb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36208 on: Today at 02:52:41 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:41:19 pm
Not according to Neil Jones who says they want to sort the midfield out before moving onto a cb. When have we done two things at once? I don't remember when we last signed players within days of each other.

We signed Thiago and Jota within a day of each other.
Offline SingFongFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36209 on: Today at 02:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:36:54 pm
Looks like City will happily let Laporte leave for £30m now they've signed the RB guy. That doesn't feel like crazy money for him as a 2-3 year option. Though doubt they'd sell to us.

Wasnt his injury absence in 2019-20 supposedly the reason, according to their fans and pet journos, that we left them trailing far behind us that season?

How the mighty have fallen
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36210 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:41:19 pm
Not according to Neil Jones who says they want to sort the midfield out before moving onto a cb. When have we done two things at once? I don't remember when we last signed players within days of each other.

Thiago and Jota.

Neil Jones wont have a clue whats happening either.
Online Arrowsmith

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36211 on: Today at 02:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:22:53 pm
Is Max Kilman at Wolves any good ?

Ruined my bloody holiday photos one year that swine.
Offline plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36212 on: Today at 02:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 02:48:17 pm
50m is alot mate. But obviously Jurgen has identified him and wants him. Regardless of what the fee is just get it done.

Yeah pretty much exactly what I said 😉
Maybe you just agreed with me?
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36213 on: Today at 02:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:52:15 pm
Jillc bollocked me before for putting FSG stuff in this thread mate so be careful.

I'm a sucker for punishment  :lickin
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36214 on: Today at 02:58:46 pm »
I think Barcelona want Laporte.
Talk Christensen may be available for about 40m. I think he would be a good signing for us but his injury record would rule him out
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36215 on: Today at 02:59:57 pm »
Spend £34m on Alvarez and £17m on Andre then go get Arthur (LCB) for £30m
Offline Dark Metal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36216 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:33:07 pm
This appeared on my twitter feed this morning for the first time in years, maybe we follow the same page.


NO, IT'S NOTHING DODGY.

Hahahaha mine too! I think it must be that poster
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36217 on: Today at 03:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:21:05 pm
6m Barmby cost us. Today that wouldn't buy us Lavia's arsecheek. It's mad thinking back to when you could sign a player from another Premier League side for under 10m. Not just another side, but our neighbourhood rivals. Barmby was no world beater, but today Ev would be asking 40m+

I'm convinced Nick Barmby is much much better a player than people give him credit for.

Not only was he part of that Treble winning side, who also qualified fr the CL for the first time, he was also part of the England team that wet to Munich and thumped Germany 5-1.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36218 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 02:56:02 pm
Ruined my bloody holiday photos one year that swine.
The kids won't understand this  ;D
Online Mark Walters

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36219 on: Today at 03:04:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:50:39 pm
Well signing nobody in midfield didnt help last season did it?
No but then lets look at it logically:
- we had an experienced midfield that had taken us to the brink of a quadruple with most of the players playing their part
- we didn't get an acceptable offer for players who we could potentially have sold (Ox and Naby) thus affecting our budget last year (and this)
- in 21/22 our key midfielders (Fab and Hendo) didn't show any sign of dropping off as badly as they did in 22/23
- we didn't anticipate Jones being out for most of the season which led to others being overplayed
- in 21/22 Elliott was out for most of the season after a very promising start. He could've had an additional year of experience which would likely have helped us in 22/23
- the protection the midfield had in 21/22 through an effective press by the front line disappeared completely in 22/23 when Mane left and both Diaz and Firmino were injured for large parts of the season
- Arthur could potentially have helped us but naturally we didn't anticipate that he would only play 13 minutes all season. This could have happened to any new signing, whether him, Tchoumanei or Bellingham
- the team had a mental hangover from missing out on the big prizes and a physical hangover from playing 60-odd games. Not just the midfield, the WHOLE team!

So despite having the raw numbers in midfield with players who had the experience in the system we play, signing a couple of midfielders who weren't of the requisite quality would not necessarily have solved our problems last season.
Online klopptopia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36220 on: Today at 03:08:44 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:59:57 pm
Spend £34m on Alvarez and £17m on Andre then go get Arthur (LCB) for £30m

Can we sign Andre now? I thoguht the Brazil deadline had passed?
Online hollger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36221 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 03:08:44 pm
Can we sign Andre now? I thoguht the Brazil deadline had passed?

They can still sell players, just not buy.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36222 on: Today at 03:11:24 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 03:08:44 pm
Can we sign Andre now? I thoguht the Brazil deadline had passed?

Is that just for buying players? (for them)
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36223 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:04:50 pm
No but then lets look at it logically:
- we had an experienced midfield that had taken us to the brink of a quadruple with most of the players playing their part
- we didn't get an acceptable offer for players who we could potentially have sold (Ox and Naby) thus affecting our budget last year (and this)
- in 21/22 our key midfielders (Fab and Hendo) didn't show any sign of dropping off as badly as they did in 22/23
- we didn't anticipate Jones being out for most of the season which led to others being overplayed
- in 21/22 Elliott was out for most of the season after a very promising start. He could've had an additional year of experience which would likely have helped us in 22/23
- the protection the midfield had in 21/22 through an effective press by the front line disappeared completely in 22/23 when Mane left and both Diaz and Firmino were injured for large parts of the season
- Arthur could potentially have helped us but naturally we didn't anticipate that he would only play 13 minutes all season. This could have happened to any new signing, whether him, Tchoumanei or Bellingham
- the team had a mental hangover from missing out on the big prizes and a physical hangover from playing 60-odd games. Not just the midfield, the WHOLE team!

So despite having the raw numbers in midfield with players who had the experience in the system we play, signing a couple of midfielders who weren't of the requisite quality would not necessarily have solved our problems last season.

All fair points but then you are saying there is evidence that it wasnt a risk to go into the season or not a significant one. Dont you think its a risk now?

The manager has completely gutted the midfield, we are 7 players, most of whom played a number of games, out and 2 in. What is the logic in then going into the season with the midfield squad we have thinking it will be enough? The England u21 manager proving Jones is a six? Thiago being less injury prone?
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36224 on: Today at 03:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:04:50 pm
No but then lets look at it logically:
- we had an experienced midfield that had taken us to the brink of a quadruple with most of the players playing their part
- we didn't get an acceptable offer for players who we could potentially have sold (Ox and Naby) thus affecting our budget last year (and this)
- in 21/22 our key midfielders (Fab and Hendo) didn't show any sign of dropping off as badly as they did in 22/23
- we didn't anticipate Jones being out for most of the season which led to others being overplayed
- in 21/22 Elliott was out for most of the season after a very promising start. He could've had an additional year of experience which would likely have helped us in 22/23
- the protection the midfield had in 21/22 through an effective press by the front line disappeared completely in 22/23 when Mane left and both Diaz and Firmino were injured for large parts of the season
- Arthur could potentially have helped us but naturally we didn't anticipate that he would only play 13 minutes all season. This could have happened to any new signing, whether him, Tchoumanei or Bellingham
- the team had a mental hangover from missing out on the big prizes and a physical hangover from playing 60-odd games. Not just the midfield, the WHOLE team!

So despite having the raw numbers in midfield with players who had the experience in the system we play, signing a couple of midfielders who weren't of the requisite quality would not necessarily have solved our problems last season.
100%
Been my argument since last season... but people think these things are bollocks... only because it seem some get a kick out of ignoring them completely or downplaying their impact as minimal.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36225 on: Today at 03:19:52 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 03:08:44 pm
Can we sign Andre now? I thoguht the Brazil deadline had passed?
There's some kind of condition to this.
I think it goes like this:

 20m now and get him in Jan.
 They lose the Copa and we can get him now... but at 40m

Quarters next week, and the final just at the death of the transfer window.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36226 on: Today at 03:19:57 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:17:27 pm
100%
Been my argument since last season... but people think these things are bollocks... only because it seem some get a kick out of ignoring them completely or downplaying their impact as minimal.

How does that help last season?
Online mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36227 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm »
Are we walking away from Romeo?
Online Betty Blue

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36228 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:04:14 pm
I'm convinced Nick Barmby is much much better a player than people give him credit for.

Not only was he part of that Treble winning side, who also qualified fr the CL for the first time, he was also part of the England team that wet to Munich and thumped Germany 5-1.

Agreed. I think he was a very classy little player with a good head and a grafter. Much more technically skilled than the average English player of that time too. Klopp would have got a song out of him, I reckon.
Online mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36229 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:19:52 pm
There's some kind of condition to this.
I think it goes like this:

 20m now and get him in Jan.
 They lose the Copa and we can get him now... but at 40m

I think its 40m before their Copa Campaign is finished, 20 if they are knocked out this week or if not will have to be in Jan for 20.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36230 on: Today at 03:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:04:50 pm
No but then lets look at it logically:
- we had an experienced midfield that had taken us to the brink of a quadruple with most of the players playing their part
- we didn't get an acceptable offer for players who we could potentially have sold (Ox and Naby) thus affecting our budget last year (and this)
- in 21/22 our key midfielders (Fab and Hendo) didn't show any sign of dropping off as badly as they did in 22/23
- we didn't anticipate Jones being out for most of the season which led to others being overplayed
- in 21/22 Elliott was out for most of the season after a very promising start. He could've had an additional year of experience which would likely have helped us in 22/23
- the protection the midfield had in 21/22 through an effective press by the front line disappeared completely in 22/23 when Mane left and both Diaz and Firmino were injured for large parts of the season
- Arthur could potentially have helped us but naturally we didn't anticipate that he would only play 13 minutes all season. This could have happened to any new signing, whether him, Tchoumanei or Bellingham
- the team had a mental hangover from missing out on the big prizes and a physical hangover from playing 60-odd games. Not just the midfield, the WHOLE team!

So despite having the raw numbers in midfield with players who had the experience in the system we play, signing a couple of midfielders who weren't of the requisite quality would not necessarily have solved our problems last season.

Klopp wanted Tchouameni for a reason btw. He didn't get him, which happens. To then use all the money on Nunez instead was a mistake. Not that I'm against us having Nunez. But he's not even going to start for us and cost us up to £85m. We could have used the money to buy a quality midfielder. So actually Klopp along with FSG have to take responsibility for that.
Online vblfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36231 on: Today at 03:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 02:42:17 pm
If we have a list of targets, I'm curious about how far down that list people think we should go to get the player(s) we need.  We have to consider affordability, availability, quality and desire to play for us.

Or is it just a case of "fuck it, lets get someone, anyone in FFS!"?
Maybe getting Kone is going back up the list rather than down?  Think if we got Kone and Andre thats midfield sorted for a good price and avoiding the 50m for Lavia.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36232 on: Today at 03:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:04:50 pm
No but then lets look at it logically:
- we had an experienced midfield that had taken us to the brink of a quadruple with most of the players playing their part
- we didn't get an acceptable offer for players who we could potentially have sold (Ox and Naby) thus affecting our budget last year (and this)
- in 21/22 our key midfielders (Fab and Hendo) didn't show any sign of dropping off as badly as they did in 22/23
- we didn't anticipate Jones being out for most of the season which led to others being overplayed
- in 21/22 Elliott was out for most of the season after a very promising start. He could've had an additional year of experience which would likely have helped us in 22/23
- the protection the midfield had in 21/22 through an effective press by the front line disappeared completely in 22/23 when Mane left and both Diaz and Firmino were injured for large parts of the season
- Arthur could potentially have helped us but naturally we didn't anticipate that he would only play 13 minutes all season. This could have happened to any new signing, whether him, Tchoumanei or Bellingham
- the team had a mental hangover from missing out on the big prizes and a physical hangover from playing 60-odd games. Not just the midfield, the WHOLE team!

So despite having the raw numbers in midfield with players who had the experience in the system we play, signing a couple of midfielders who weren't of the requisite quality would not necessarily have solved our problems last season.

2/3 of that midfield have just retired from top level football because they cant hack it. A 6 that could run to replace our one who couldnt and an 8 who could make tackles to replace our one that couldnt and wed have been so, so much better.
Online klopptopia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36233 on: Today at 03:24:18 pm »
Quote from: hollger on Today at 03:11:20 pm
They can still sell players, just not buy.

OK thanks for that
Online Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36234 on: Today at 03:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:20:17 pm
Agreed. I think he was a very classy little player with a good head and a grafter. Much more technically skilled than the average English player of that time too. Klopp would have got a song out of him, I reckon.

Proto-Lallana I thought
Online decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36235 on: Today at 03:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:11:32 pm
rubbish. Unless your talking about the cry-arsing.

See, modern marketing/communications theory at work here. I wrote a long factual post completely debunking that post you just quoted. its an emotion not a reality. You ignore the truth and amplify the fiction.

and thats how its done. "alternative facts" prize goes to the loudest. Reality as an afterthought if even.

this next generation is so fucked its not real. they will buy anything they are told as long as it fits the narrative.

While I'm not going to pretend that some of the catastrophising is occasionally over the top, your "long, factual post" also ommitted facts and ignored truths though. For example, you mention us signing Nunez (he was £67m, not £85m by the way), but you completely omit or ignore the fact that it was necessary to sign a forward because we were also selling one of the greatest attackers in club history for £35m.

Its not just to get into the weeds on individual transfers, but what you say suggests the money was spent, but just on the wrong part of the team. In reality, we needed BOTH a forward to replace Mane AND a quality midfielder. Our number one target in midfield decided he wanted to go somewhere else and we basically decided to do nothing instead. So it's not incorrect to say that we've let windows close in the past without addressing clear needs properly.

And listing players off who've joined in the last few years doesn't tell the entire story or debunk anything either. That ignores the many players who have left in the same time frame. In isolation, I'm absolutely satisfied with signings like Thiago, MacAllister and Szoboszlai - they've already been, or I'm sure will be, very good players for us. But in the same time span, all of Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade and Keita have gone. That's the entire midfield of our best years under Klopp out the door. Again, simply listing those who have come in is ommitting facts or only presenting one side in order to decry anyone who has concerns about our lack of movement in the market as a bedwetter.

To me, the only objective truth of it is shown in the net spend. Since winning the CL in 2019, ours is nothing compared to other clubs' we're competing against. We're 9th in the net spend table in that period, absolutely miles behind the biggest teams, but also well behind West Ham, Aston Villa and even Forest. Now, it's fair to say our wage bill has been high in that period, but even that doesn't apply in the same way anymore, when we've just shaved at least £600k a week off it as things stand (even with the two new midfielders added).

I'm quite sure that we'll do some business before the window closes. And the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. But dismissing anyone pointing out previous, very recent, mistakes as cryarsing isn't always fair either. Two of the last three summers (as well as January 2021) I'd argue we haven't done the business that many could see was needed. Why attack posters who have concerns it's happening again?
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36236 on: Today at 03:27:12 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:59:57 pm
Spend £34m on Alvarez and £17m on Andre then go get Arthur (LCB) for £30m

im on board this train. but i dont have any idea of who those 3 players are.

thats how transfer season works isn't it ::)
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36237 on: Today at 03:27:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:19:57 pm
How does that help last season?
It doesn't.
It's some of the underlying reasons for our poor showing last season... not exactly players being past it, lack of effort, etc..
These are the biggest factors that impacted last season.
Just like we had this same line of issues in 20/21 (after a marathon season... "hello!") when we ended up in 3rd and almost completely lost the plot like we had last season, but managed to steady the ship "in time". That 7-2 is still one of the most painful experiences of the last 2 decades.

Already, with it being a new season and we've had plenty of rest and a proper pre-season for the majority of the squad, we should see our levels and composure returning to pre-22/23, EVEN in the absence of many signings.
Online lfc79

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36238 on: Today at 03:29:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:17:27 pm
100%
Been my argument since last season... but people think these things are bollocks... only because it seem some get a kick out of ignoring them completely or downplaying their impact as minimal.

I still feel it was a massive gamble keeping ox and naby, we got no transfer fee in the end paid high wages all season and they contributed nothing that would not have been replaced by other members of the current squad, selling them and bringing in 2 decent midfielders could easily have been the difference to 4th place.

On the Fab drop off, does the club not carry out regular metric testing of the squad, testing sprint time, shuttle runs, reaction times and would these not have show what we all saw in the season that Fab could no longer cover the role in the middle of the pitch, could not sprint back to track runners or react quick enough to win loose balls?
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36239 on: Today at 03:32:40 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:59:57 pm
Spend £34m on Alvarez and £17m on Andre then go get Arthur (LCB) for £30m

I don't think Alvarez is brilliant. But at £34m he's got to be an option as he's experienced at least. Lukeba £27m. £61m for the pair. We'd be in a better position. Do we have £61m to spend? WHo knows. 
