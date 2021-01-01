rubbish. Unless your talking about the cry-arsing.



See, modern marketing/communications theory at work here. I wrote a long factual post completely debunking that post you just quoted. its an emotion not a reality. You ignore the truth and amplify the fiction.



and thats how its done. "alternative facts" prize goes to the loudest. Reality as an afterthought if even.



this next generation is so fucked its not real. they will buy anything they are told as long as it fits the narrative.



While I'm not going to pretend that some of the catastrophising is occasionally over the top, your "long, factual post" also ommitted facts and ignored truths though. For example, you mention us signing Nunez (he was £67m, not £85m by the way), but you completely omit or ignore the fact that it was necessary to sign a forward because we were also selling one of the greatest attackers in club history for £35m.Its not just to get into the weeds on individual transfers, but what you say suggests the money was spent, but just on the wrong part of the team. In reality, we needed BOTH a forward to replace Mane AND a quality midfielder. Our number one target in midfield decided he wanted to go somewhere else and we basically decided to do nothing instead. So it's not incorrect to say that we've let windows close in the past without addressing clear needs properly.And listing players off who've joined in the last few years doesn't tell the entire story or debunk anything either. That ignores the many players who have left in the same time frame. In isolation, I'm absolutely satisfied with signings like Thiago, MacAllister and Szoboszlai - they've already been, or I'm sure will be, very good players for us. But in the same time span, all of Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade and Keita have gone. That's the entire midfield of our best years under Klopp out the door. Again, simply listing those who have come in is ommitting facts or only presenting one side in order to decry anyone who has concerns about our lack of movement in the market as a bedwetter.To me, the only objective truth of it is shown in the net spend. Since winning the CL in 2019, ours is nothing compared to other clubs' we're competing against. We're 9th in the net spend table in that period, absolutely miles behind the biggest teams, but also well behind West Ham, Aston Villa and even Forest. Now, it's fair to say our wage bill has been high in that period, but even that doesn't apply in the same way anymore, when we've just shaved at least £600k a week off it as things stand (even with the two new midfielders added).I'm quite sure that we'll do some business before the window closes. And the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. But dismissing anyone pointing out previous, very recent, mistakes as cryarsing isn't always fair either. Two of the last three summers (as well as January 2021) I'd argue we haven't done the business that many could see was needed. Why attack posters who have concerns it's happening again?