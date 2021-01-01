We keep seeing this.

We can only go on reports we see from reliable sources.

Look at the last 5 years FSG have been consitent in doing as little as possible.

The pessimism is very understandable considering how little we spend compared to the half of the PL.



This is it, unfortunately.If the ownership had a track record of backing the manager properly the last 4 years, then everyone would be much more relaxed this summer. But we all know that's not the case, so the concern is completely understandable in my opinion.You then factor in how we've had two sporting directors leave in consecutive summers, and have hired someone who was an unknown in England and seemed to be retired, and it's reasonable to worry that our planning and assuredness in the market isn't at all what it should be.Then you also factor in how teams that were miles behind us and not in the CL for years, like Arsenal, can now completely outspend us (four times our net spend since 2019), while we fuck around trying to save every penny, despite a successful period where we got most decisions right. I'm not even thinking about the fake cheating clubs, just the other ones run as businesses, like Spurs and Arsenal. Even Aston Villa are outspending us in recent times.When you add up everything, it's hard to feel that we're moving in the right direction. A lot of the squad is still good due to the brilliance of Klopp and Michael Edwards, and I really hope FSG prove me and others wrong, but I can't help feeling that their risk-averse moneyball nature is increasingly at odds with how football is actually going. I also fear that we'll look back feeling like we wasted half the Klopp era.