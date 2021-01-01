« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36040 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm
Lavia or not, we'll definitely be getting a defensive midfielder this summer. It would be negligent on the clubs part not to.

When the season finished I felt it was the most important bit of business this summer, and that was before we lost the two players that can play there.

koptommy93

  @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36041 on: Today at 12:19:28 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:13:51 pm
Looks like we have finally realised Southampton wont budge on their valuation. It only took about a month  ;D
Careful mate people will accuse you of not understanding how negotiation works posting things like that...
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36042 on: Today at 12:19:33 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:13:51 pm
Looks like we have finally realised Southampton wont budge on their valuation. It only took about a month  ;D

Wasn't our first bid 2 weeks ago? So not really a month but let's not let that get in the way of things
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36043 on: Today at 12:20:00 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:13:51 pm
Looks like we have finally realised Southampton wont budge on their valuation. It only took about a month  ;D

This was a day ago.

Actual quote is
Quote
Unwilling to meet Southamptons £50million ($63.6m) asking price, Liverpools pursuit of Romeo Lavia has dragged on to the point that they have started looking at possible alternatives, including Andre of Fluminense.
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36044 on: Today at 12:20:25 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:19:08 pm
Lavia or not, we'll definitely be getting a defensive midfielder this summer. It would be negligent on the clubs part.

I mean, don't hold your breath mate :D
Believe

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36045 on: Today at 12:20:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:16:42 pm
Although it could just be a tactic to spook Southampton into finally lowering their expectations?

Or to get Lavia and his camp to agitate for the move to happen.
 
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36046 on: Today at 12:20:57 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:13:51 pm
Looks like we have finally realised Southampton wont budge on their valuation. It only took about a month  ;D

Thats no different to what he said earlier in the week when the journalists were briefed about the interest in Andre. Since then, the Belgian journalist whos been reporting on our interest in Lavia has said well make a third bid that would meet Southamptons expectations.

Its frustrating waiting, but theres been no reason to doubt the Belgian journalists information up to now.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36047 on: Today at 12:21:15 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:19:08 pm
Lavia or not, we'll definitely be getting a defensive midfielder this summer. It would be negligent on the clubs part.



You would hope so. But - apart from Kone and Fofana - doesn't seem like we have many choices. Andre looks like a January signing.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36048 on: Today at 12:21:47 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:20:57 pm
Thats no different to what he said earlier in the week when the journalists were briefed about the interest in Andre. Since then, the Belgian journalist whos been reporting on our interest in Lavia has said well make a third bid that would meet Southamptons demands.

Its frustrating waiting, but theres been no reason to doubt the Belgian journalists information up to now.

He just changed his tune today didn't he?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36049 on: Today at 12:24:35 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:19:28 pm
Careful mate people will accuse you of not understanding how negotiation works posting things like that...

I mean isn't that the negotiation point though. We bid low, they go high, we go a little higher and they stay high. So we turn around and say "oh so you aren't going to budge. Ok then we'll look at other options"

Which seems to be exactly what we have done. We may end up reviewing the options and going "no paying that extra but is worth it considering the market", or maybe we won't

That's not to say instead that 2 weeks ago we should have said "Yeah we think he is worth £40 million on current circumstances but let's bid an extra £10 million on top of that to get this done"

Also clearly we are not as hot on him to do that. With Szoboszlai we matched the bid within like 12 hours because we wanted him. With Lavia we want him but clearly not at any cost.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36050 on: Today at 12:24:51 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:13:51 pm
Looks like we have finally realised Southampton wont budge on their valuation. It only took about a month  ;D

I'd imagine we've been looking for longer than a month. There's no way Southampton get their valuation for Lavia if he's still there in September. Watford tried to play this game with Sarr and it backfired
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36051 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:21:47 pm
He just changed his tune today didn't he?

Hes just said the offer isnt imminent today.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36052 on: Today at 12:27:56 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:08:07 pm
Realistically though, we needed 3 signings in mf prior to the saudi involvement, so the club do appear to be needlessly dragging their heels to have not reached that point yet, let alone making the 4th mf signing we'd probably need and that is even without considering a defensive addition too.

decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #36053 on: Today at 12:31:14 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:52:04 am
We keep seeing this.
We can only go on reports we see from reliable sources.
Look at the last 5 years FSG have been consitent in doing as little as possible.
The pessimism is very understandable considering how little we spend compared to the half of the PL.

This is it, unfortunately.
If the ownership had a track record of backing the manager properly the last 4 years, then everyone would be much more relaxed this summer. But we all know that's not the case, so the concern is completely understandable in my opinion.

You then factor in how we've had two sporting directors leave in consecutive summers, and have hired someone who was an unknown in England and seemed to be retired, and it's reasonable to worry that our planning and assuredness in the market isn't at all what it should be.

Then you also factor in how teams that were miles behind us and not in the CL for years, like Arsenal, can now completely outspend us (four times our net spend since 2019), while we fuck around trying to save every penny, despite a successful period where we got most decisions right. I'm not even thinking about the fake cheating clubs, just the other ones run as businesses, like Spurs and Arsenal. Even Aston Villa are outspending us in recent times.

When you add up everything, it's hard to feel that we're moving in the right direction. A lot of the squad is still good due to the brilliance of Klopp and Michael Edwards, and I really hope FSG prove me and others wrong, but I can't help feeling that their risk-averse moneyball nature is increasingly at odds with how football is actually going. I also fear that we'll look back feeling like we wasted half the Klopp era.
