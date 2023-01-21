« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1210588 times)

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35800 on: Today at 01:11:32 am »
Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter is saying it's gonna be Lavia and another midfielder. He sure seems to be well clued in on the Lavia stuff which is good, not sure he knows the other aspect.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,236
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35801 on: Today at 01:13:26 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:32 am
Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter is saying it's gonna be Lavia and another midfielder. He sure seems to be well clued in on the Lavia stuff which is good, not sure he knows the other aspect.

There are some apparent deals to be had -

Fofana
Andre Tuesday
Kone Kone
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35802 on: Today at 01:13:54 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:51:50 pm
1. Why would it be acceptable to have players in at the end of august when the season starts sooner? Surely any sensible planner would have players in for the start of the season to give us the best chance? I think it's negligent at worst and terrible planning at best.
2. Aside from 1 above your point would be a good one if the owners didn't have repeated form for failing to deliver in transfer windows. That history of failure creates a reasonable fear it'll happen again.

To manage fan sentiment you have to spread out the signings. If you have them all in at the start of summer, e-fans will quiet down for two weeks while the new signing euphoria takes effect, then they will start seeing other clubs signing players, they will feel left out and depressed, leading to a cycle where they post vitriol over pages and pages of a transfer thread on reputable and notable forums, leading to pessimism before the season starts. Happens every year 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,665
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35803 on: Today at 01:18:10 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:43:45 am
Not much, since the accident and we could only save his head, so with the exception of a cap, hes a cheep gig. Hes currently wearing his Barry Venison cap, we even got him the pimped up ones from the club shop with the peroxide mullet add-ons at the back. He loves that one, its his best one.

God bless the little headed bastard, you cant keep him down. Hes infectious.
My brother used to teach Barrys son Max. He dyed his hair blond too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35804 on: Today at 01:25:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:16:46 am
Liverpool dark webs saying we've inquired about Youssouf Fofana of Monaco.  :D
He would make tons of sense as Prime Age 6. He much more credible name as an alternative to Lavia then andre profile wise. Granted I think Club want Controller and Destroyer type.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35805 on: Today at 01:28:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:25:47 am
He would make tons of sense as Prime Age 6. He much more credible name as an alternative to Lavia then andre profile wise. Granted I think Club want Controller and Destroyer type.

Yeah it sorta sounds like the intention is Lavia and Andre, rather than the latter being an alternative option.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35806 on: Today at 01:40:51 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:28:16 am
Yeah it sorta sounds like the intention is Lavia and Andre, rather than the latter being an alternative option.
Agreed. Would make sense to have somebody who in the profile of Thiago but young. Like I could see Andre Inverting, Playing with Trent, or playing with Bajcetic or Lavia and changing how the Box Mf is used.
Goal would to be have 4 guys for the 2 deeper roles so it can help rotate with the amount of games
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,236
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35807 on: Today at 01:46:07 am »
Don't forget - we need a twerking midfielder to help with the athleticism.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,243
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35808 on: Today at 01:53:14 am »
Newcastle paying what Southampton want for Livramento doesn't really help our cause here.

Honestly think the club is in a no win situation in that all of these players have red flags or question marks but are being priced as sure things. Don't envy them at all. The eventual Lavia fee is just a joke when compared to similar players last summer and it just seems to be getting worse.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,665
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35809 on: Today at 03:06:31 am »
Anywaylatest news on the Lavia deal from Sacha Tavilieri is this a couple of hours ago

Quote
40M£ transfer fee minimum + add ons and I believe they will also deal for a percentage on capital gain
the last bit Im guessing means a sell on fee
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,511
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35810 on: Today at 03:48:42 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
if both us and Soton are actually trying to make a deal work, why in the name of god would either party allow him to play tomorrow's game?

one injury and we're both fucked.

get the damn thing done in the morning and get him out of the squad ffs.

That only suggests one thing. The deal is nowhere near as close as we all thought it was.

Which means Southampton will definitely play him. And they really dont give a shite if he gets injured because hes their player.
Logged
YWNA

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35811 on: Today at 03:59:30 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:48:42 am
That only suggests one thing. The deal is nowhere near as close as we all thought it was.

Which means Southampton will definitely play him. And they really dont give a shite if he gets injured because hes their player.

🤨 Eh?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,511
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35812 on: Today at 04:09:24 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:21:20 am

You speak for many with those statements. However my personal opinion and its not a personal dig at you, but i find that complete nonsense on many levels. It an absolute best case situation to get your players in early. Doesn't mean its completely unacceptable if you cant. far from it. If vintage pele in his prime signs on deadline day, that's unacceptable is it? two weeks early or piss off pele you'll never get up to speed? it makes no sense at all. a good player is a good player whenever you acquire him.

Also, we planned well and did our business very early and very well, spent 95 million on top quality and THEN the KSA swooped in and completely unexpectedly offered too much money for two aging players, which we deliberated about and then took the cash. took the cash once they finally paid us. the cheque only cleared a week ago. We are basically now in a second window which was completely unexpected and we've got targets, we've opened negotiations and we are intent on getting the right players at the right prices just like we do when we've pre-planned it for months.

as to the history of failure, weve won literally everything we can win in the last 5 years and got 99 points one time. The legendary bigfoot midfield fiasco happened because we spent 85 million pounds on Darwin instead of the mid, and then we got burnt because everybody fell off a cliff or got hurt at the same time , which was statistically very unlikely. the mid was the worst but front middle and back were all bad last year. Trent was dire for 2/3rds of the season.  My point is, we spent 85 million in the window on a player and it just gets ignored like it never happened, you actually call it form for failing to deliver. Pretty damn expensive bad form.  thiago konate diaz nunez gakpo jota mac allister and sbozo all came in to us the last 2 years and Elliot and Stefan were brought in and came up through the youth team in the same time frame. 2 1/2 years i guess. That is not failure form. its just not.

Yes we had a bad year last year, the mid was poor, and we really need a high quality 6 theres no doubt about it, but its a 10 month 38 game season plus cups. its slightly worrisome because there's a lot of potential if the holes get filled and could be a re run of last year if they dont, but ive got a lot of faith in the team the manager and even the owners. everybody says we dont want to be like man city, but come transfer season its "pay whatever they want and do it now" most often advanced as the best plan and they are excoriated for doing their job properly as we must in order to compete. Jorg should be fired because a week delay in a 50 million pound transaction between 3 parties with outside competitors also in the mix is just too terrible to accept. Not in the real world.

"They must be in before the season starts or its an inexcusable shit show."  hundreds of versions of that have been posted.  Not buying it for a second.

When im appointed king of the world i'm taking all your phones away and instituting mandatory meditation classes instead.      ;D


Some very good points there Bobin. By the way I like you a lot as a poster, I think you are underrated here.

That aside I do see the concern because a major shortcoming last season was the lack of a solid defensive midfielder and an aging backine of which 2 centre backs cant perform at a required top level anymore (Matip looks like hes going to be even worse this season and hes looked horrendous in the last 2 pre-season games). And really weve done nothing to address it, so far. Yes, there are still a few weeks left in the window but nobody wants to start the season and witness the same fundamental problems that were there last season. And are in fact evident in most of the pre-season games so far.

All fans want us to have the best shot at the season. To me, I want to go in to the start of every season believing we can win the league. Although many posters may disagree and think top 4 is our level I still want Klopp to have as many resources as possible to actually compete for the whole thing. Arsenal competed last season before a variety of things caught up with them at the end (inexperience, injuries, etc) and Abu Dhabi waltzed away. But its not inconceivable to think we can do it again because Klopp has done it before, 3 times in the last 5 years.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,511
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35813 on: Today at 04:10:44 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:59:30 am
🤨 Eh?

I mean they dont care about us. They arent not going to play him because Liverpool are scared hell get injured.
Logged
YWNA

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35814 on: Today at 04:37:18 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:10:44 am
I mean they dont care about us. They arent not going to play him because Liverpool are scared hell get injured.

OK sure. I do think they'll have a bit of an eye on blowing a potential 45m windfall (or whatever cut they get) for the sake of one game, but I see your point and he probably will play unless a deal is actually agreed.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35815 on: Today at 04:56:28 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:37:18 am
OK sure. I do think they'll have a bit of an eye on blowing a potential 45m windfall (or whatever cut they get) for the sake of one game, but I see your point and he probably will play unless a deal is actually agreed.
Agreed he'd play. It's in everyone's interests really, given he's behind on minutes.

Not sure Soton's perspective (if he stays beyond this window due to an injury or anything else) would be about blowing a windfall. He's under contract to 2027, and the market for centre mids in England doesn't look like becoming any less mad in the future.

I don't think they'll see it as a one-off tme-limited possibility they can't afford to miss (like for example someone paying actual money for Henderson despite his awful performance level at the end of last season)
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35816 on: Today at 05:12:37 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:56:28 am
Agreed he'd play. It's in everyone's interests really, given he's behind on minutes.

Not sure Soton's perspective (if he stays beyond this window due to an injury or anything else) would be about blowing a windfall. He's under contract to 2027, and the market for centre mids in England doesn't look like becoming any less mad in the future.

I don't think they'll see it as a one-off tme-limited possibility they can't afford to miss (like for example someone paying actual money for Henderson despite his awful performance level at the end of last season)

All true, but I guess it is an opportunity to get money in now. If they know that realistically he won't be involved over the course of the season, they'll want their 40m to buy someone else. If he's injured, doesn't move and can't play that costs them both financially and on the pitch. I know the season is starting but I imagine they're planning for life without him this season - it might be in their interests to have that longer term view, rather than focusing on a single game of a long season. Anyway, all probably moot because unless a deal is completed today, I acknowledge that he will probably play.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,220
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35817 on: Today at 05:34:13 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:09:05 am
I think you both oversell Citys squad and their ability to play different positions while underselling the Clubs. For eg Gakkers can play many positions across the front line and in midfield and Im sure some-al said recently we have too many left sided forwards and an unbalanced squad
Yep, and MacAllister can play every position in midfield, incl DM, on the left, the middle and the right- to a good standard.

Likewise, Szoboslai can play all across the midfield except DM, to a high standard. The season before last, he played on the left of the midfield. Last season he played on the right.

That post was a bit disengenuous.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:39:59 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,173
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35818 on: Today at 06:18:20 am »
Fofana looks interesting. But apparently has 2 years to go on his contract still.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/exclusive-youssouf-fofanas-monaco-contract-extended-until-2025/#
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35819 on: Today at 06:32:28 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:09:05 am
I think you both oversell Citys squad and their ability to play different positions while underselling the Clubs. For eg Gakkers can play many positions across the front line and in midfield and Im sure some-al said recently we have too many left sided forwards and an unbalanced squad

Well yes.

Nunez can play on the left too. Elliott up front right covering Salah, hes played in the midfield further down (but not his best). Bajcetic can probably play as a 8 and also cb. Max Allister has played as a double 6 before. Are some established examples.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35820 on: Today at 06:58:42 am »
Southampton selling Livermento shows they will sell if their valuation is meet. Lets hope we can get this over the line today. If not, I think Lavia definitely starts tonights game.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35821 on: Today at 07:05:59 am »
It's been a strange, strange window. I think we've done some things very well some thing pretty terribly so far. MacAllister signing is still the best deal any side has pulled off in this window in my opinion, a player of his ability and at his age for £35 million is something that just doesn't happen much, especially when you factor in him having just had an excellent world cup AND the fact his side aren't pushovers when it comes to fees as displayed with the current Caicedo situation. Now granted, he had a release clause but I do still think the club deserves credit as there 100% will have been interest from other clubs but we seemed to make it a one horse race and he's a sublime sublime signing.

Szoboszlai, I genuinely never thought he would come in. Was fully expecting another Aguero situation where someone namedrops the club and we just dont act, then watch him go elsewhere and excel but again credit to the club, he's an exceptionally talented player, exactly the profile we need and it was so exciting to see us not baulk at a fee for a clear talent that adds to what we need, wants to be here AND is the right age to really help with our midfield issues without a difficult conversation being needed in a year or 2.

The Saudi involvement definitely altered things, Henderson and Fabinho both looked set to stay so the interest will have shaken things up and made for a rethink when it came to planning our midfield refresh. I think the fees involved made it (purely from a footballing standpoint) difficult to turn those offers down and pocketing an extra £50 million plus puts us in a strong position IF that money is made available for signings. A shame to see two who were at the heart of us winning it all go but after last year you would have to say, probably for the best. Now the issues I personally have lay somewhere around the Saudi involvement, their interest in Fabinho and Henderson came a few weeks ago now and I do feel that should have some sort of concrete plan in place right from this reported interest as a just in case... simply because our midfield needed open heart surgery. Had we simply needed one young CM to bolster an already best in the league midfield... no rush, get them in whenever as they wont be starting anytime soon anyway but we have lost 2 options for one of the positions that desperately needs strengthening.

Lavia was obviously already being looked at and he looks class IMO, still raw obviously but incredible potential. Class is class and if they come in day 1 or the last day of the window... it's great to get another talented player through the door, the main reasons I think people are getting impatient stems from a number of sources. A) the media. All the talk of significant backing and Bellingham kicked things off. The getting the signings in early talk, added to it. On top of this we were linked to a number of interesting names early doors and seemed to be acting fast. This pretty much all dried up and with it the excitement of a different window petered out.

B) Past experience. It's important to remember we are a club who have had many windows of next to nothing, last minute panic buys/loans and radio silence after a signing when we are crying out for more arrivals. This is bound to create anxiety and a sense of doom when these are followed up with seasons in which those very areas of the field we needed more options in, cost us some of the best years of our star players and our world class manager.

C) Our budget. Kind of ties into past experience but we've seen many times the talk of money being available when needed only for us to act like we're poor and again many seem burnt by past experience of the later it gets, the more likely we dont buy and one of many reasons is wheeled out. If we dont have money we dont have money, but its like we set ourselves up for a fall by running down blind alleys then act suprised when some find it frustrating.

Some things just dont add up and at times it does feel like we are fed lines to look like we tried to do more but it fast becomes 'next summer'. Again our 2 signings looks sublime, really, really good buys but we do now seem to be at an impasse and the closer it gets to the end of the window the more it looks like history repeating itself and I can see why some think patience is needed and there still being weeks left of the window is important to remember, but I honestly can see why some are worried too. We have a notoriously hard system to play in, we've seen so many already excellent players come in and struggle to adjust initially, of course people want them to be allowed as much time as possible to adjust, granted its not an ideal world and it cant always go the way you want but there are hints of insufficient planning and building up a massive rebuild only to see about 8 leave and 2 come in is always gonna have people asking questions a week or so before the season kicks off, especially given the season we just had.

We have some outrageously talented lads, the squad has a lot of technically and tactically gifted players and we could do great things, but we do need to remember the league is about as hard to win as its ever been. This is being written as a season in which we wont win it anyway... but write off this season and we have how many Klopp years left?

I'm desperate to see us go all out for silverware and I will always call a good move from the club a good move... but we seem to be in a position where we talk up our needs only to backtrack all the time. The right signing is important and it isn't all about getting them in early... again class is class, but balance is also important and people aren't mad for being worried we may just repeat the disappearing transfer funds trick again.

We all want to see us succeed and do well but its no wonder people are a little scarred when we do the same things we've done before and you factor in what followed in those instances. We clearly need a CB but the links all dried up and apparently thats planned for after the midfields sorted. We need 3 quality players in 3-4 weeks of the window, whens the last time we pulled off something like that?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35822 on: Today at 07:32:59 am »
Nice summary of the good the bad and the ugly there. We're going into a season massively under prepared. Can blame the Saudi's to some degree. But getting a few extra million for Fabinho isn't looking worth it right now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,308
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35823 on: Today at 07:43:37 am »
Obviously we had our plans to strengthen the squad and moved quickly at the start of the window to do so. There was never a huge amount of funds to work with as we never really go all out even when the team seems to require major tinkering. Think Jurgen was OK with everything until the rug was pulled from under his feet when Fabinho n Henderson sales. I always say you see the true colours in a wee crisis and right now the club are taking their time to come up with the solution for those unexpected departures. You would think they both need to be replaced, maybe one youthful addition plus an experienced head. If we don't then we are going into the new season a little light in numbers especially on the experience side. We will have to hope injuries don't hamper us too much fingers crossed
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35824 on: Today at 07:44:28 am »
Would the news about a bid come out on the day of their match though? Its quite disruptive. They might just leave him out if an acceptable bid has gone in.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,198
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35825 on: Today at 07:46:04 am »
Before Fabinho and Henderson fecked off to backwards Saudi land  we were looking to bring a midfielder in, realistically we need 2 midfielders and at least 1 cb before season starts..
or pray we have a good season regarding injuries and drop  in form.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Up
« previous next »
 