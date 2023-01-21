It's been a strange, strange window. I think we've done some things very well some thing pretty terribly so far. MacAllister signing is still the best deal any side has pulled off in this window in my opinion, a player of his ability and at his age for £35 million is something that just doesn't happen much, especially when you factor in him having just had an excellent world cup AND the fact his side aren't pushovers when it comes to fees as displayed with the current Caicedo situation. Now granted, he had a release clause but I do still think the club deserves credit as there 100% will have been interest from other clubs but we seemed to make it a one horse race and he's a sublime sublime signing.



Szoboszlai, I genuinely never thought he would come in. Was fully expecting another Aguero situation where someone namedrops the club and we just dont act, then watch him go elsewhere and excel but again credit to the club, he's an exceptionally talented player, exactly the profile we need and it was so exciting to see us not baulk at a fee for a clear talent that adds to what we need, wants to be here AND is the right age to really help with our midfield issues without a difficult conversation being needed in a year or 2.



The Saudi involvement definitely altered things, Henderson and Fabinho both looked set to stay so the interest will have shaken things up and made for a rethink when it came to planning our midfield refresh. I think the fees involved made it (purely from a footballing standpoint) difficult to turn those offers down and pocketing an extra £50 million plus puts us in a strong position IF that money is made available for signings. A shame to see two who were at the heart of us winning it all go but after last year you would have to say, probably for the best. Now the issues I personally have lay somewhere around the Saudi involvement, their interest in Fabinho and Henderson came a few weeks ago now and I do feel that should have some sort of concrete plan in place right from this reported interest as a just in case... simply because our midfield needed open heart surgery. Had we simply needed one young CM to bolster an already best in the league midfield... no rush, get them in whenever as they wont be starting anytime soon anyway but we have lost 2 options for one of the positions that desperately needs strengthening.



Lavia was obviously already being looked at and he looks class IMO, still raw obviously but incredible potential. Class is class and if they come in day 1 or the last day of the window... it's great to get another talented player through the door, the main reasons I think people are getting impatient stems from a number of sources. A) the media. All the talk of significant backing and Bellingham kicked things off. The getting the signings in early talk, added to it. On top of this we were linked to a number of interesting names early doors and seemed to be acting fast. This pretty much all dried up and with it the excitement of a different window petered out.



B) Past experience. It's important to remember we are a club who have had many windows of next to nothing, last minute panic buys/loans and radio silence after a signing when we are crying out for more arrivals. This is bound to create anxiety and a sense of doom when these are followed up with seasons in which those very areas of the field we needed more options in, cost us some of the best years of our star players and our world class manager.



C) Our budget. Kind of ties into past experience but we've seen many times the talk of money being available when needed only for us to act like we're poor and again many seem burnt by past experience of the later it gets, the more likely we dont buy and one of many reasons is wheeled out. If we dont have money we dont have money, but its like we set ourselves up for a fall by running down blind alleys then act suprised when some find it frustrating.



Some things just dont add up and at times it does feel like we are fed lines to look like we tried to do more but it fast becomes 'next summer'. Again our 2 signings looks sublime, really, really good buys but we do now seem to be at an impasse and the closer it gets to the end of the window the more it looks like history repeating itself and I can see why some think patience is needed and there still being weeks left of the window is important to remember, but I honestly can see why some are worried too. We have a notoriously hard system to play in, we've seen so many already excellent players come in and struggle to adjust initially, of course people want them to be allowed as much time as possible to adjust, granted its not an ideal world and it cant always go the way you want but there are hints of insufficient planning and building up a massive rebuild only to see about 8 leave and 2 come in is always gonna have people asking questions a week or so before the season kicks off, especially given the season we just had.



We have some outrageously talented lads, the squad has a lot of technically and tactically gifted players and we could do great things, but we do need to remember the league is about as hard to win as its ever been. This is being written as a season in which we wont win it anyway... but write off this season and we have how many Klopp years left?



I'm desperate to see us go all out for silverware and I will always call a good move from the club a good move... but we seem to be in a position where we talk up our needs only to backtrack all the time. The right signing is important and it isn't all about getting them in early... again class is class, but balance is also important and people aren't mad for being worried we may just repeat the disappearing transfer funds trick again.



We all want to see us succeed and do well but its no wonder people are a little scarred when we do the same things we've done before and you factor in what followed in those instances. We clearly need a CB but the links all dried up and apparently thats planned for after the midfields sorted. We need 3 quality players in 3-4 weeks of the window, whens the last time we pulled off something like that?