

You speak for many with those statements. However my personal opinion and its not a personal dig at you, but i find that complete nonsense on many levels. It an absolute best case situation to get your players in early. Doesn't mean its completely unacceptable if you cant. far from it. If vintage pele in his prime signs on deadline day, that's unacceptable is it? two weeks early or piss off pele you'll never get up to speed? it makes no sense at all. a good player is a good player whenever you acquire him.



Also, we planned well and did our business very early and very well, spent 95 million on top quality and THEN the KSA swooped in and completely unexpectedly offered too much money for two aging players, which we deliberated about and then took the cash. took the cash once they finally paid us. the cheque only cleared a week ago. We are basically now in a second window which was completely unexpected and we've got targets, we've opened negotiations and we are intent on getting the right players at the right prices just like we do when we've pre-planned it for months.



as to the history of failure, weve won literally everything we can win in the last 5 years and got 99 points one time. The legendary bigfoot midfield fiasco happened because we spent 85 million pounds on Darwin instead of the mid, and then we got burnt because everybody fell off a cliff or got hurt at the same time , which was statistically very unlikely. the mid was the worst but front middle and back were all bad last year. Trent was dire for 2/3rds of the season. My point is, we spent 85 million in the window on a player and it just gets ignored like it never happened, you actually call it form for failing to deliver. Pretty damn expensive bad form. thiago konate diaz nunez gakpo jota mac allister and sbozo all came in to us the last 2 years and Elliot and Stefan were brought in and came up through the youth team in the same time frame. 2 1/2 years i guess. That is not failure form. its just not.



Yes we had a bad year last year, the mid was poor, and we really need a high quality 6 theres no doubt about it, but its a 10 month 38 game season plus cups. its slightly worrisome because there's a lot of potential if the holes get filled and could be a re run of last year if they dont, but ive got a lot of faith in the team the manager and even the owners. everybody says we dont want to be like man city, but come transfer season its "pay whatever they want and do it now" most often advanced as the best plan and they are excoriated for doing their job properly as we must in order to compete. Jorg should be fired because a week delay in a 50 million pound transaction between 3 parties with outside competitors also in the mix is just too terrible to accept. Not in the real world.



"They must be in before the season starts or its an inexcusable shit show." hundreds of versions of that have been posted. Not buying it for a second.



When im appointed king of the world i'm taking all your phones away and instituting mandatory meditation classes instead.





Some very good points there Bobin. By the way I like you a lot as a poster, I think you are underrated here.That aside I do see the concern because a major shortcoming last season was the lack of a solid defensive midfielder and an aging backine of which 2 centre backs cant perform at a required top level anymore (Matip looks like hes going to be even worse this season and hes looked horrendous in the last 2 pre-season games). And really weve done nothing to address it, so far. Yes, there are still a few weeks left in the window but nobody wants to start the season and witness the same fundamental problems that were there last season. And are in fact evident in most of the pre-season games so far.All fans want us to have the best shot at the season. To me, I want to go in to the start of every season believing we can win the league. Although many posters may disagree and think top 4 is our level I still want Klopp to have as many resources as possible to actually compete for the whole thing. Arsenal competed last season before a variety of things caught up with them at the end (inexperience, injuries, etc) and Abu Dhabi waltzed away. But its not inconceivable to think we can do it again because Klopp has done it before, 3 times in the last 5 years.