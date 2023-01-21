« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1209327 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35800 on: Today at 01:11:26 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:43:45 am
Not much, since the accident and we could only save his head, so with the exception of a cap, hes a cheep gig. Hes currently wearing his Barry Venison cap, we even got him the pimped up ones from the club shop with the peroxide mullet add-ons at the back. He loves that one, its his best one.

God bless the little headed bastard, you cant keep him down. Hes infectious.

Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35801 on: Today at 01:11:32 am »
Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter is saying it's gonna be Lavia and another midfielder. He sure seems to be well clued in on the Lavia stuff which is good, not sure he knows the other aspect.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35802 on: Today at 01:13:26 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:32 am
Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter is saying it's gonna be Lavia and another midfielder. He sure seems to be well clued in on the Lavia stuff which is good, not sure he knows the other aspect.

There are some apparent deals to be had -

Fofana
Andre Tuesday
Kone Kone
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35803 on: Today at 01:13:54 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:51:50 pm
1. Why would it be acceptable to have players in at the end of august when the season starts sooner? Surely any sensible planner would have players in for the start of the season to give us the best chance? I think it's negligent at worst and terrible planning at best.
2. Aside from 1 above your point would be a good one if the owners didn't have repeated form for failing to deliver in transfer windows. That history of failure creates a reasonable fear it'll happen again.

To manage fan sentiment you have to spread out the signings. If you have them all in at the start of summer, e-fans will quiet down for two weeks while the new signing euphoria takes effect, then they will start seeing other clubs signing players, they will feel left out and depressed, leading to a cycle where they post vitriol over pages and pages of a transfer thread on reputable and notable forums, leading to pessimism before the season starts. Happens every year 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35804 on: Today at 01:18:10 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:43:45 am
Not much, since the accident and we could only save his head, so with the exception of a cap, hes a cheep gig. Hes currently wearing his Barry Venison cap, we even got him the pimped up ones from the club shop with the peroxide mullet add-ons at the back. He loves that one, its his best one.

God bless the little headed bastard, you cant keep him down. Hes infectious.
My brother used to teach Barrys son Max. He dyed his hair blond too
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35805 on: Today at 01:25:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:16:46 am
Liverpool dark webs saying we've inquired about Youssouf Fofana of Monaco.  :D
He would make tons of sense as Prime Age 6. He much more credible name as an alternative to Lavia then andre profile wise. Granted I think Club want Controller and Destroyer type.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35806 on: Today at 01:28:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:25:47 am
He would make tons of sense as Prime Age 6. He much more credible name as an alternative to Lavia then andre profile wise. Granted I think Club want Controller and Destroyer type.

Yeah it sorta sounds like the intention is Lavia and Andre, rather than the latter being an alternative option.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35807 on: Today at 01:40:51 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:28:16 am
Yeah it sorta sounds like the intention is Lavia and Andre, rather than the latter being an alternative option.
Agreed. Would make sense to have somebody who in the profile of Thiago but young. Like I could see Andre Inverting, Playing with Trent, or playing with Bajcetic or Lavia and changing how the Box Mf is used.
Goal would to be have 4 guys for the 2 deeper roles so it can help rotate with the amount of games
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35808 on: Today at 01:46:07 am »
Don't forget - we need a twerking midfielder to help with the athleticism.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35809 on: Today at 01:53:14 am »
Newcastle paying what Southampton want for Livramento doesn't really help our cause here.

Honestly think the club is in a no win situation in that all of these players have red flags or question marks but are being priced as sure things. Don't envy them at all. The eventual Lavia fee is just a joke when compared to similar players last summer and it just seems to be getting worse.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35810 on: Today at 03:06:31 am »
Anywaylatest news on the Lavia deal from Sacha Tavilieri is this a couple of hours ago

Quote
40M£ transfer fee minimum + add ons and I believe they will also deal for a percentage on capital gain
the last bit Im guessing means a sell on fee
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35811 on: Today at 03:48:42 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
if both us and Soton are actually trying to make a deal work, why in the name of god would either party allow him to play tomorrow's game?

one injury and we're both fucked.

get the damn thing done in the morning and get him out of the squad ffs.

That only suggests one thing. The deal is nowhere near as close as we all thought it was.

Which means Southampton will definitely play him. And they really dont give a shite if he gets injured because hes their player.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35812 on: Today at 03:59:30 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:48:42 am
That only suggests one thing. The deal is nowhere near as close as we all thought it was.

Which means Southampton will definitely play him. And they really dont give a shite if he gets injured because hes their player.

🤨 Eh?
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35813 on: Today at 04:09:24 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:21:20 am

You speak for many with those statements. However my personal opinion and its not a personal dig at you, but i find that complete nonsense on many levels. It an absolute best case situation to get your players in early. Doesn't mean its completely unacceptable if you cant. far from it. If vintage pele in his prime signs on deadline day, that's unacceptable is it? two weeks early or piss off pele you'll never get up to speed? it makes no sense at all. a good player is a good player whenever you acquire him.

Also, we planned well and did our business very early and very well, spent 95 million on top quality and THEN the KSA swooped in and completely unexpectedly offered too much money for two aging players, which we deliberated about and then took the cash. took the cash once they finally paid us. the cheque only cleared a week ago. We are basically now in a second window which was completely unexpected and we've got targets, we've opened negotiations and we are intent on getting the right players at the right prices just like we do when we've pre-planned it for months.

as to the history of failure, weve won literally everything we can win in the last 5 years and got 99 points one time. The legendary bigfoot midfield fiasco happened because we spent 85 million pounds on Darwin instead of the mid, and then we got burnt because everybody fell off a cliff or got hurt at the same time , which was statistically very unlikely. the mid was the worst but front middle and back were all bad last year. Trent was dire for 2/3rds of the season.  My point is, we spent 85 million in the window on a player and it just gets ignored like it never happened, you actually call it form for failing to deliver. Pretty damn expensive bad form.  thiago konate diaz nunez gakpo jota mac allister and sbozo all came in to us the last 2 years and Elliot and Stefan were brought in and came up through the youth team in the same time frame. 2 1/2 years i guess. That is not failure form. its just not.

Yes we had a bad year last year, the mid was poor, and we really need a high quality 6 theres no doubt about it, but its a 10 month 38 game season plus cups. its slightly worrisome because there's a lot of potential if the holes get filled and could be a re run of last year if they dont, but ive got a lot of faith in the team the manager and even the owners. everybody says we dont want to be like man city, but come transfer season its "pay whatever they want and do it now" most often advanced as the best plan and they are excoriated for doing their job properly as we must in order to compete. Jorg should be fired because a week delay in a 50 million pound transaction between 3 parties with outside competitors also in the mix is just too terrible to accept. Not in the real world.

"They must be in before the season starts or its an inexcusable shit show."  hundreds of versions of that have been posted.  Not buying it for a second.

When im appointed king of the world i'm taking all your phones away and instituting mandatory meditation classes instead.      ;D


Some very good points there Bobin. By the way I like you a lot as a poster, I think you are underrated here.

That aside I do see the concern because a major shortcoming last season was the lack of a solid defensive midfielder and an aging backine of which 2 centre backs cant perform at a required top level anymore (Matip looks like hes going to be even worse this season and hes looked horrendous in the last 2 pre-season games). And really weve done nothing to address it, so far. Yes, there are still a few weeks left in the window but nobody wants to start the season and witness the same fundamental problems that were there last season. And are in fact evident in most of the pre-season games so far.

All fans want us to have the best shot at the season. To me, I want to go in to the start of every season believing we can win the league. Although many posters may disagree and think top 4 is our level I still want Klopp to have as many resources as possible to actually compete for the whole thing. Arsenal competed last season before a variety of things caught up with them at the end (inexperience, injuries, etc) and Abu Dhabi waltzed away. But its not inconceivable to think we can do it again because Klopp has done it before, 3 times in the last 5 years.
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35814 on: Today at 04:10:44 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:59:30 am
🤨 Eh?

I mean they dont care about us. They arent not going to play him because Liverpool are scared hell get injured.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35815 on: Today at 04:37:18 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:10:44 am
I mean they dont care about us. They arent not going to play him because Liverpool are scared hell get injured.

OK sure. I do think they'll have a bit of an eye on blowing a potential 45m windfall (or whatever cut they get) for the sake of one game, but I see your point and he probably will play unless a deal is actually agreed.
