« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1208971 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,031
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35800 on: Today at 01:11:26 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:43:45 am
Not much, since the accident and we could only save his head, so with the exception of a cap, hes a cheep gig. Hes currently wearing his Barry Venison cap, we even got him the pimped up ones from the club shop with the peroxide mullet add-ons at the back. He loves that one, its his best one.

God bless the little headed bastard, you cant keep him down. Hes infectious.

 ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35801 on: Today at 01:11:32 am »
Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter is saying it's gonna be Lavia and another midfielder. He sure seems to be well clued in on the Lavia stuff which is good, not sure he knows the other aspect.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,236
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35802 on: Today at 01:13:26 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:32 am
Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter is saying it's gonna be Lavia and another midfielder. He sure seems to be well clued in on the Lavia stuff which is good, not sure he knows the other aspect.

There are some apparent deals to be had -

Fofana
Andre Tuesday
Kone Kone
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35803 on: Today at 01:13:54 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:51:50 pm
1. Why would it be acceptable to have players in at the end of august when the season starts sooner? Surely any sensible planner would have players in for the start of the season to give us the best chance? I think it's negligent at worst and terrible planning at best.
2. Aside from 1 above your point would be a good one if the owners didn't have repeated form for failing to deliver in transfer windows. That history of failure creates a reasonable fear it'll happen again.

To manage fan sentiment you have to spread out the signings. If you have them all in at the start of summer, e-fans will quiet down for two weeks while the new signing euphoria takes effect, then they will start seeing other clubs signing players, they will feel left out and depressed, leading to a cycle where they post vitriol over pages and pages of a transfer thread on reputable and notable forums, leading to pessimism before the season starts. Happens every year 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,665
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35804 on: Today at 01:18:10 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:43:45 am
Not much, since the accident and we could only save his head, so with the exception of a cap, hes a cheep gig. Hes currently wearing his Barry Venison cap, we even got him the pimped up ones from the club shop with the peroxide mullet add-ons at the back. He loves that one, its his best one.

God bless the little headed bastard, you cant keep him down. Hes infectious.
My brother used to teach Barrys son Max. He dyed his hair blond too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35805 on: Today at 01:25:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:16:46 am
Liverpool dark webs saying we've inquired about Youssouf Fofana of Monaco.  :D
He would make tons of sense as Prime Age 6. He much more credible name as an alternative to Lavia then andre profile wise. Granted I think Club want Controller and Destroyer type.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35806 on: Today at 01:28:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:25:47 am
He would make tons of sense as Prime Age 6. He much more credible name as an alternative to Lavia then andre profile wise. Granted I think Club want Controller and Destroyer type.

Yeah it sorta sounds like the intention is Lavia and Andre, rather than the latter being an alternative option.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35807 on: Today at 01:40:51 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:28:16 am
Yeah it sorta sounds like the intention is Lavia and Andre, rather than the latter being an alternative option.
Agreed. Would make sense to have somebody who in the profile of Thiago but young. Like I could see Andre Inverting, Playing with Trent, or playing with Bajcetic or Lavia and changing how the Box Mf is used.
Goal would to be have 4 guys for the 2 deeper roles so it can help rotate with the amount of games
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,236
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35808 on: Today at 01:46:07 am »
Don't forget - we need a twerking midfielder to help with the athleticism.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,243
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35809 on: Today at 01:53:14 am »
Newcastle paying what Southampton want for Livramento doesn't really help our cause here.

Honestly think the club is in a no win situation in that all of these players have red flags or question marks but are being priced as sure things. Don't envy them at all. The eventual Lavia fee is just a joke when compared to similar players last summer and it just seems to be getting worse.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,665
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35810 on: Today at 03:06:31 am »
Anywaylatest news on the Lavia deal from Sacha Tavilieri is this a couple of hours ago

Quote
40M£ transfer fee minimum + add ons and I believe they will also deal for a percentage on capital gain
the last bit Im guessing means a sell on fee
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Up
« previous next »
 