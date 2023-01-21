1. Why would it be acceptable to have players in at the end of august when the season starts sooner? Surely any sensible planner would have players in for the start of the season to give us the best chance? I think it's negligent at worst and terrible planning at best.

2. Aside from 1 above your point would be a good one if the owners didn't have repeated form for failing to deliver in transfer windows. That history of failure creates a reasonable fear it'll happen again.



To manage fan sentiment you have to spread out the signings. If you have them all in at the start of summer, e-fans will quiet down for two weeks while the new signing euphoria takes effect, then they will start seeing other clubs signing players, they will feel left out and depressed, leading to a cycle where they post vitriol over pages and pages of a transfer thread on reputable and notable forums, leading to pessimism before the season starts. Happens every year