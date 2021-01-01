There's a lot of people frustrated over how long transfers take, but the same applies to every team in the league, it's not just a Liverpool thing. Negotiations, clauses, payment schedules, structures, terms, contracts. It drags on and on for everyone, its how it is. If negotiable fees are involved, I'd say theres very few transfers that don't take time, the ones that "appear" to move fast have probably been in the working a while, they only seem quick because we hear about them late.

Look at Utd with Mount now this Hojland fella. Arsenal with Rice and Havertz. Even City with this Gravydol boy.

