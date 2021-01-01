« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 889 890 891 892 893 [894]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1206655 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,071
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35720 on: Today at 10:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:12:15 pm
Just perplexed by why everything takes so long  if we want to improve the offer to Soton, why are we spending days to do so? If we plan to pay the release clause* on Andre, then why delay it? Quite frustrating how slow were going.

* its not a great look for Jorg that the only deals hes managed to do are where there were release clauses. Based on what weve seen thus far, Id be very surprised if he stays beyond his short contract.

I sort of doubt he ever intended too, he retired a few months ago, this is almost like hes doing a favour and scratching an itch (as in getting the chance to work for a bit outside of Germany for one of the big clubs). Just to fill a desperate need for a few months because the club couldnt find the right full time appointment , whole situation was bizarre really.
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35721 on: Today at 10:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:34:34 pm
I think our interest in Romeo wasnt so solid in the end.
I think we'll wait until right at the end of the transfer window.....until there's 20 seconds to go
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35722 on: Today at 10:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:12:15 pm
Just perplexed by why everything takes so long  if we want to improve the offer to Soton, why are we spending days to do so? If we plan to pay the release clause* on Andre, then why delay it? Quite frustrating how slow were going.

* its not a great look for Jorg that the only deals hes managed to do are where there were release clauses. Based on what weve seen thus far, Id be very surprised if he stays beyond his short contract.
Because it about getting the structure of the deal right.
Go find Jorg only ever interview at Liverpool.
Liverpool willing pay Southamption right about 40 mil they want it seems but the structure is being working on.
Also Southampton and Liverpool are also working on other deals at the same time. Paper work etc has be done etc.
Mac Allister and Szoboszlai had release clauses. Liverpool tried for a deal with Szobozlai with a different structure to all front up release clause, then might just used a third part to do the installments.
Most of the Mac Allister deal was done by Ward btw not Jorg(Basically Jorg finished the job).
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35723 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:15:48 pm
It is called negotiations. People do it every day, in order to get more value for less money. And no, Fabinho and Henderson didn't have any release clauses in their contracts ...

I get that, but then why start the negotiations for Lavia so late (on the basis that it was going to take weeks to get done - with there seemingly being nearly a week between bids)? We could have had Lavia in the training camp and Singapore learning the system.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35724 on: Today at 10:25:45 pm »
Football fans are funny. If Jorg manages to sign a quality defensive midfielder and a quality central defender over the next 4 weeks, you will be calling for him to get the job permanently ...
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35725 on: Today at 10:27:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:25:45 pm
Football fans are funny. If Jorg manages to sign a quality defensive midfielder and a quality central defender over the next 4 weeks, you will be calling for him to get the job permanently ...

Yes - If he does a good job then there probably will be calls for him to stay. But hes not done that yet? Not sure whats funny about that.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35726 on: Today at 10:27:31 pm »
There's a lot of people frustrated over how long transfers take, but the same applies to every team in the league, it's not just a Liverpool thing. Negotiations, clauses, payment schedules, structures, terms, contracts. It drags on and on for everyone, its how it is. If negotiable fees are involved,  I'd say theres very few transfers that don't take time, the ones that "appear" to move fast have probably been in the working a while, they only seem quick because we hear about them late.
Look at Utd with Mount now this Hojland fella. Arsenal with Rice and Havertz. Even City with this Gravydol boy.
 
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,014
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35727 on: Today at 10:28:02 pm »
It's Friday tomorrow and we'll know what Friday nights bring.....
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,226
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35728 on: Today at 10:29:30 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 10:28:02 pm
It's Friday tomorrow and we'll know what Friday nights bring.....

The start of the Championship season?
Pizza?
Another Trump indictment?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35729 on: Today at 10:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:25:02 pm
I get that, but then why start the negotiations for Lavia so late (on the basis that it was going to take weeks to get done - with there seemingly being nearly a week between bids)? We could have had Lavia in the training camp and Singapore learning the system.

Probably because we as a public only know a fraction of what is going on during transfer negotiations. Agent fees, image rights, signing-on fees, wages, bonuses, transfer fees, add-ons, payment structure, sell-on clauses. We know very little about these factors ...
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35730 on: Today at 10:32:29 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 10:28:02 pm
It's Friday tomorrow and we'll know what Friday nights bring.....

Every Liverpool fan in the country tuning in to watch Southampton to form an opinion of this Lavia fella. Sky will be loving all this transfer carry on, their viewing figures will rocket
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35731 on: Today at 10:32:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:40:10 pm
I'd love that. This thread would be absolutely hilarious ...

Fuckwitted attitude, that you'd rather see unhappy posters on a message board than a competent squad for the team you support.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,657
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35732 on: Today at 10:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:32:41 pm
Fuckwitted attitude, that you'd rather see unhappy posters on a message board than a competent squad for the team you support.
Schadenfreude

People are being silly right now
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35733 on: Today at 10:34:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:25:45 pm
Football fans are funny. If Jorg manages to sign a quality defensive midfielder and a quality central defender over the next 4 weeks, you will be calling for him to get the job permanently ...

We need two midfielders not one imo
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35734 on: Today at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:32:41 pm
Fuckwitted attitude, that you'd rather see unhappy posters on a message board than a competent squad for the team you support.

I find the "unhappy" posters absolutely hilarious. LFC is an important part of our lives, but it is a nice part, not a part that makes us unhappy ...
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35735 on: Today at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:34:51 pm
We need two midfielders not one imo

We needed at least one before Fab and Hendo went, not getting 2 more with one being a 6 and one being a 6/8 who could add depth at 6 would be idiotic at this point.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35736 on: Today at 10:40:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:37:15 pm
I find the "unhappy" posters absolutely hilarious. LFC is an important part of our lives, but it is a nice part, not a part that makes us unhappy ...

People would be unhappy because the team they love would be throwing away next season if the club does not supply Klopp with a squad of sufficient quality, finding that hilarious is something you'd only reasonably expect from a rival fan, not somebody who supposedly wanted the same side to do well.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35737 on: Today at 10:43:30 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:34:51 pm
We need two midfielders not one imo

Nah, I'd really like to see Jones, Bajcetic and Elliott given some proper playing time this season, especially in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup. Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Thiago and the new defensive midfielder would consume enough playing time in the Premier League ...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,657
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35738 on: Today at 10:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:40:50 pm
People would be unhappy because the team they love would be throwing away next season if the club does not supply Klopp with a squad of sufficient quality, finding that hilarious is something you'd only reasonably expect from a rival fan, not somebody who supposedly wanted the same side to do well.
I find it hilarious  because its so silly right now.

Weve got pretty much a month of the window left and a couple of unexpected departures. The lack of patience is (for me) quite astonishing.

Come the 29th of august I might have a different idea, but not right now
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35739 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:40:50 pm
People would be unhappy because the team they love would be throwing away next season if the club does not supply Klopp with a squad of sufficient quality, finding that hilarious is something you'd only reasonably expect from a rival fan, not somebody who supposedly wanted the same side to do well.

People would be unhappy because they are miserable bastards. There is nothing about LFC to be unhappy about at the moment ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 889 890 891 892 893 [894]   Go Up
« previous next »
 