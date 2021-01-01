https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1687063520699883520Tim Vickery's thought's on Andre Socrates Jr.
Romeo done?
Why did our interest in Thuram and Kone completely die?
Can see Brighton going for him after selling Caicedo
Have we clicked submit on the new bid yet? Or faffing around still?
Adept at playing defensive midfielder for a team with suicidally attacking tactics? Pay the damn clause.
I think our interest in Romeo wasnt so solid in the end.
It's quite bad if the likes of indykaila aren't tweeting much
Did you see him on the video, oh no?
Out of interest, have they been linked with any 6s? Do they currently have a replacement for a largely irreplaceable Kimmich?
Well for one, a lot of City's players are repeated, whereas you haven't repeated any Liverpool players. Foden appears four times!And secondly, City are cheating fucks.
If he wasnt such a midget, he would be perfect.
Hes great. Better suited than Lavia.
In what way?
@pauljoyce_ Liverpools incoming transfers are finished for the summer. Jorg Schmadtke is on his way to Barbados for a well earned rest.
Andre is a controller whereas Lavia is a progressive destroyer.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]