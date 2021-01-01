« previous next »
darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35680 on: Today at 08:19:59 pm
Why did our interest in Thuram and Kone completely die? 
Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35681 on: Today at 08:25:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:09:46 pm
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1687063520699883520

Tim Vickery's thought's on Andre Socrates Jr.


Can see Brighton going for him after selling Caicedo
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,224
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35682 on: Today at 08:25:30 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:09:39 pm
Romeo done?

Well him and Juliet did die.
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35683 on: Today at 08:26:37 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:19:59 pm
Why did our interest in Thuram and Kone completely die?
At a guess I would say we looked at them (plus Gravenberch and Veiga) but when we found out that Szoboszlai was interested in coming, we focused on him instead.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35684 on: Today at 08:27:13 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:25:16 pm

Can see Brighton going for him after selling Caicedo

How so? He will be on a minimum 5 year contract at Liverpool. Unless they want to pay £100 million upfront.
Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35685 on: Today at 08:33:48 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:19:59 pm
Why did our interest in Thuram and Kone completely die?

Because the mingebags wouldn't fork out on 20 midfielders in one transfer windows  :no :no
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35686 on: Today at 08:33:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:09:46 pm
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1687063520699883520

Tim Vickery's thought's on Andre Socrates Jr.

Adept at playing defensive midfielder for a team with suicidally attacking tactics? Pay the damn clause.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35687 on: Today at 08:34:34 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:09:39 pm
Romeo done?

I think our interest in Romeo wasnt so solid in the end.
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35688 on: Today at 08:35:01 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:50:38 pm
Have we clicked submit on the new bid yet? Or faffing around still?

We can't find the confirmation email. We've looked in the junk folder and everything.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,472
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35689 on: Today at 08:35:49 pm
We really missed out on Ugarte. The bastard should have been more patient and waited for a decent club.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,573
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35690 on: Today at 08:35:57 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:33:53 pm
Adept at playing defensive midfielder for a team with suicidally attacking tactics? Pay the damn clause.

If he wasnt such a midget, he would be perfect.
robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,827
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35691 on: Today at 08:36:52 pm
It's quite bad if the likes of indykaila aren't tweeting much
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35692 on: Today at 08:38:34 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:34:34 pm
I think our interest in Romeo wasnt so solid in the end.

Did you see him on the video, oh no?
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35693 on: Today at 08:42:04 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:36:52 pm
It's quite bad if the likes of indykaila aren't tweeting much

Schools out mate. Night shifts are shit at KFC.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35694 on: Today at 08:43:23 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 08:38:34 pm
Did you see him on the video, oh no?

I saw one YouTube video of his skills and immediately got sentimental.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35695 on: Today at 08:44:36 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:43:00 am
Out of interest, have they been linked with any 6s? Do they currently have a replacement for a largely irreplaceable Kimmich?
I saw a Tchoumendi link which i laughed at
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,051
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35696 on: Today at 08:45:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:49:05 pm
Well for one, a lot of City's players are repeated, whereas you haven't repeated any Liverpool players. Foden appears four times!

And secondly, City are cheating fucks.

Yeah i saved the city line up from an account off twitter so i only input the liverpool ones
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,689
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35697 on: Today at 08:59:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:57 pm
If he wasnt such a midget, he would be perfect.

Hes great.

Better suited than Lavia.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35698 on: Today at 09:03:50 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:36:52 pm
It's quite bad if the likes of indykaila aren't tweeting much

Sounds like a "nobody has been fed anything" day. Either that or big Jorg is trying to move up a few levels in candy crush.
YWNA

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,573
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35699 on: Today at 09:07:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:04 pm
Hes great.

Better suited than Lavia.

In what way?
Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35700 on: Today at 09:08:02 pm
You know it's bad when our good mate Sacha has said nothing either.
YWNA

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,512
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35701 on: Today at 09:11:32 pm
@pauljoyce_ Liverpools incoming transfers are finished for the summer. Jorg Schmadtke is on his way to Barbados for a well earned rest.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,437
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35702 on: Today at 09:12:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:07:06 pm
In what way?
Andre is a controller whereas Lavia is a progressive destroyer.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,651
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35703 on: Today at 09:12:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:11:32 pm
@pauljoyce_ Liverpools incoming transfers are finished for the summer. Jorg Schmadtke is on his way to Barbados for a well earned rest.
As if!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,573
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #35704 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:12:09 pm
Andre is a controller whereas Lavia is a progressive destroyer.

Didnt someone say that we needed to stop being so mean to Mel Reddy and that apparently thats the same thing?
