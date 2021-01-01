The Reds boss said: "The better the players you want, the lesser is the desire of the other club to let him go. And that's exactly what we are prepared for.



"But it's a long window and a long pre-season and a long break in between, so we have time if we get in players tomorrow or in six or seven weeks. It is not a game-changer for me, to be honest.



"In an ideal world they all sign tomorrow and I can tell them when to be and we can start giving them the plans for the summer break but that will not likely happen."



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfers-27151860



Concern is fine. Declaring the transfer window a "failure" on August 3rd, a tad premature.



He's correct, of course, but we do have an imminent problem with the #6 role, with nobody in pre-season looking anything like capable of being what we need.I'm actually glad we had our hand forced with Fabinho, because his decline was evident last season, but with Bajcetic injured it's created a real issue that ideally needs addressing quickly.Lavia wouldn't have been my first choice, but I've come round to the idea (based on the premise of him potentially being now where Caicedo was at the start of last season). None of us know the intricacies of the negotiations, but if we do end up meeting Soton's demands but in the last few days of the window, it'll be bloody annoying because we could have had him here by now.