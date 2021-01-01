« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 886 887 888 889 890 [891]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1201711 times)

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35600 on: Today at 05:14:12 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:10:32 pm
Breaking news on Sky Sports: "Brighton not expecting any club to match £100m valuation of Moises Caicedo in summer transfer window"

Signed a contract after trying to leave, those Brighton guys who got him to sign a new contract should be hired as hostage negotiators.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35601 on: Today at 05:15:13 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:01:30 pm
The Reds boss said: "The better the players you want, the lesser is the desire of the other club to let him go. And that's exactly what we are prepared for.

"But it's a long window and a long pre-season and a long break in between, so we have time if we get in players tomorrow or in six or seven weeks. It is not a game-changer for me, to be honest.

"In an ideal world they all sign tomorrow and I can tell them when to be and we can start giving them the plans for the summer break but that will not likely happen."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfers-27151860

Concern is fine. Declaring the transfer window a "failure" on August 3rd, a tad premature.


He's correct, of course, but we do have an imminent problem with the #6 role, with nobody in pre-season looking anything like capable of being what we need.

I'm actually glad we had our hand forced with Fabinho, because his decline was evident last season, but with Bajcetic injured it's created a real issue that ideally needs addressing quickly.

Lavia wouldn't have been my first choice, but I've come round to the idea (based on the premise of him potentially being now where Caicedo was at the start of last season). None of us know the intricacies of the negotiations, but if we do end up meeting Soton's demands but in the last few days of the window, it'll be bloody annoying because we could have had him here by now.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35602 on: Today at 05:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:07:21 pm
Not according to lots on here shit on 1v1 and shit in the air, rated as one of the best centre halves at the last World Cup, but hey what does guardiola know, he should come on here for scouting reports.

Haaland was going to make them worse too, apparently.  ;)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35603 on: Today at 05:18:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:52:13 pm
https://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1687103971843047426?s=20

He's a busy and unhappy man it seems.

Yes, I also extrapolated from that video clip that he's mightily pissed off with our transfer activity this summer.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,405
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35604 on: Today at 05:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:15:13 pm

He's correct, of course, but we do have an imminent problem with the #6 role, with nobody in pre-season looking anything like capable of being what we need.

I'm actually glad we had our hand forced with Fabinho, because his decline was evident last season, but with Bajcetic injured it's created a real issue that ideally needs addressing quickly.

Lavia wouldn't have been my first choice, but I've come round to the idea (based on the premise of him potentially being now where Caicedo was at the start of last season). None of us know the intricacies of the negotiations, but if we do end up meeting Soton's demands but in the last few days of the window, it'll be bloody annoying because we could have had him here by now.

And if we obviously struggle because of no No 6 we definitely strengthen Southamptons, together with the obligatory injury to one of our midfielders.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,719
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35605 on: Today at 05:19:02 pm »
Livermento going to Newcastle means Southampton need a Right Back. Connor Bradley on loan might be back in play.  :D
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,405
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35606 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:02 pm
Livermento going to Newcastle means Southampton need a Right Back. Connor Bradley on loan might be back in play.  :D

Hang on. Dont we need a right back?
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35607 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm »
When's Andre the Gaint signing then?
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35608 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:10:32 pm
Breaking news on Sky Sports: "Brighton not expecting any club to match £100m valuation of Moises Caicedo in summer transfer window"
are there no mirrors for them to look at in Southampton?   idiots.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,506
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35609 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:10:32 pm
Breaking news on Sky Sports: "Brighton not expecting any club to match £100m valuation of Moises Caicedo in summer transfer window"

Deadline day departure it is then. They will eventually get their valuation.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35610 on: Today at 05:29:52 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:56:40 pm
Wheres the Woltman money, John?

That's a least another £250k right?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,405
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35611 on: Today at 05:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:27:40 pm
Deadline day departure it is then. They will eventually get their valuation.

At least he wont play against us and show us what we are missing.

Ive jinxed it havent I? Hell sign this week and play like a hybrid Kante/Essien against us.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35612 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm »
Slap £45m on the table for Lavia and £30m on the table for Kone and that's midfield sorted.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,737
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35613 on: Today at 05:35:34 pm »
Watched some of Andre - has fantastic passing and wins the ball cleanly without going down much, is agile and is quality. Not quite that good in the air, but this summer, we haven't been looking at midfielders with preference of ability in the air, so I would say bring him in!
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35614 on: Today at 05:36:01 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:34:44 pm
Slap £45m on the table for Lavia and £30m on the table for Kone and that's midfield sorted.

Kone is so July 2023, Andre is where it's at now.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35615 on: Today at 05:36:24 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:14:12 pm
Signed a contract after trying to leave, those Brighton guys who got him to sign a new contract should be hired as hostage negotiators.

Yep. Bit of a strange one, especially if there's no release clause. Doubt MacAllister would have been our player without that clause
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35616 on: Today at 05:37:25 pm »
What are we paying Schmadtke to actually do? To sit on his arse all day in a villa in Ibiza or whatever...maybe attend a once a week Teams call and tell the bosses that he will smoke them out with the next bid...wtf is actually going on, the league starts in just over a week.

There had better be some under the radar signing or two lined up...because haggling for weeks over a 19 year old from a relegated side is not going to do very much for us (but it is being handled so badly that even if that clusterf**k is resolved some will be grateful).  The reality is we are miles off where we need to be.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,804
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35617 on: Today at 05:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:36:01 pm
Kone is so July 2023, Andre is where it's at now.

Oo remembers Kone and Thuram?
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35618 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm »
I suppose the optimistic way of looking at things is that there is still 4 weeks of the transfer window to go. Although its looking more and more likely we start the first few games with the squad we have.

Going to be a chaotic season for better or worse.

If the club was blindsided by Hendo and Fabinho going then it suggests our only targets were Sobo and Mac. A midfield of Hendo, Fabinho, Mac and Sobo may have been the plan but i'd love to know what our targets were beyond the two we got and Bellingham. 
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35619 on: Today at 05:39:53 pm »
Sensible people might keep their powder dry and keep an eye on the Belgian journalist who has the inside track on the Lavia deal

For me, Andre sounds like a fantastic option  but these deals from SA seldom se to happen
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35620 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:36:01 pm
Kone is so July 2023, Andre is where it's at now.

Think we'd take Peter Andre at this point
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35621 on: Today at 05:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 05:40:50 pm
Think we'd take Peter Andre at this point

Well we got rid of Jordan so it makes sense.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,719
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35622 on: Today at 05:48:03 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 05:37:25 pm
What are we paying Schmadtke to actually do? To sit on his arse all day in a villa in Ibiza or whatever...maybe attend a once a week Teams call and tell the bosses that he will smoke them out with the next bid...wtf is actually going on, the league starts in just over a week.

There had better be some under the radar signing or two lined up...because haggling for weeks over a 19 year old from a relegated side is not going to do very much for us (but it is being handled so badly that even if that clusterf**k is resolved some will be grateful).  The reality is we are miles off where we need to be.

That 19 year old is one of the best talents in Europe.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,093
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35623 on: Today at 05:48:12 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:10:32 pm
Breaking news on Sky Sports: "Brighton not expecting any club to match £100m valuation of Moises Caicedo in summer transfer window"

Won't be the end of the World for Caicedo. They have European football next season, and he can attract better offers than Chelsea ...
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35624 on: Today at 05:50:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:39:53 pm
Sensible people might keep their powder dry and keep an eye on the Belgian journalist who has the inside track on the Lavia deal

For me, Andre sounds like a fantastic option  but these deals from SA seldom se to happen

Hasn't that often been because of work permit issues in the past? Isn't  that's all gone now? - think that any South American lads can be far more easily registered to play in the PL as of this summer.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:55:35 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35625 on: Today at 05:52:19 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:50:54 pm
Hasn't that often been because of work permit issues in the past? Think that's all gone now - think any South American lads can be far more easily registered to play in the PL as of this summer.

Yeah. Assuming the talent is there it'd be a smart move to start looking there early and develop some connections before other clubs start inflating that market further too.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35626 on: Today at 05:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:36:01 pm
Kone is so July 2023, Andre is where it's at now.

 ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35627 on: Today at 05:55:27 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:50:54 pm
Hasn't that often been because of work permit issues in the past? Think that's all gone now - isn't it the case that any South American lads can be far more easily registered to play in the PL as of this summer.
Possibly.. Maybe the deals become murky, but given a certain agents involvement and local press reports there seems a chance..
people seem to be writing him off because he doesnt play in Europe and doesnt cost a fortune  as I say, from what Ive read he sounds like the perfect controller who maybe also could become a really really top player
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,719
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35628 on: Today at 05:55:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:39:53 pm
Sensible people might keep their powder dry and keep an eye on the Belgian journalist who has the inside track on the Lavia deal

For me, Andre sounds like a fantastic option  but these deals from SA seldom se to happen

Get up to date old man, the rules have been updated. We can basically get up to 4 players from South America without it impacting on anything.
Logged

Online PaddyPaned

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35629 on: Today at 05:58:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:39:53 pm
Sensible people might keep their powder dry and keep an eye on the Belgian journalist who has the inside track on the Lavia deal

For me, Andre sounds like a fantastic option  but these deals from SA seldom se to happen

Its a sign of the times that I initially read that SA as Saudi Arabia.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,640
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35630 on: Today at 05:58:46 pm »
£45m will get us Lavia; stop mucking around, just get it done and focus on a CB..
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35631 on: Today at 06:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:40 pm
Get up to date old man, the rules have been updated. We can basically get up to 4 players from South America without it impacting on anything.
True of course, but deals there always seem more complex
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35632 on: Today at 06:04:07 pm »
Was busy today, how's the panic melting down? everything still slipshod negligent late and inexcusable?

never mind. Rhetorical question.

Stupid Klopp though, eh "i dont care if it takes 7 weeks"   Guy knows NOTHING about football, obviously.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35633 on: Today at 06:06:10 pm »
We need a DM with the skills of a CB who's also good at keeping the ball. I gotta admit, I'm a bit worried that Lavia and Andre might be more focused on ball progression than defending. Right now, we'd have only two players (VvD and Konate) who prioritize protecting the backline as their number one task. We lack balance, and I'm worried it will take us another half a season (just like last season) to decide that it's not working and fix it. But hey, let's hope for the best and see how it unfolds! 😅
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35634 on: Today at 06:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:04:07 pm
Was busy today, how's the panic melting down? everything still slipshod negligent late and inexcusable?

never mind. Rhetorical question.

Stupid Klopp though, eh "i dont care if it takes 7 weeks"   Guy knows NOTHING about football, obviously.
Everything doesn't have to be one extreme or the other though
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35635 on: Today at 06:09:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:58:46 pm
£45m will get us Lavia; stop mucking around, just get it done and focus on a CB..

It will - but from what limited info we have it seems we need to hit 40m in guaranteed money.

We haven't done that yet apparently - and who knows how Soton is asking for it to be structured. We probably want to pay over 4 years - and maybe they want a huge chunk up front?

It probabaly sounds easy - but given that it appears we have had to make 95m in upfronts for Mac and Slob - we may be really trying to reduce any more upfront for this year.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35636 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:04:07 pm
Was busy today, how's the panic melting down? everything still slipshod negligent late and inexcusable?

never mind. Rhetorical question.

Stupid Klopp though, eh "i dont care if it takes 7 weeks"   Guy knows NOTHING about football, obviously.

Errr that Klopp quote is from May so his point was it doesn't matter if it's tomorrow or 7 weeks ie the start of pre season.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • Cheers like
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35637 on: Today at 06:11:01 pm »
Is there actually any way, we as fans can credibly judge Jorgs performance at the end of this window. I feel if we don't get the players in the focus will be on the owners and spending, while if we get the signings we want/need it will be that, those were our requirements anyway for a larger than normal rebuild. Genuinely curious how we can know any staff other than Jurgen can be judged on performance.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35638 on: Today at 06:11:09 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:06:10 pm
We need a DM with the skills of a CB who's also good at keeping the ball. I gotta admit, I'm a bit worried that Lavia and Andre might be more focused on ball progression than defending. Right now, we'd have only two players (VvD and Konate) who prioritize protecting the backline as their number one task. We lack balance, and I'm worried it will take us another half a season (just like last season) to decide that it's not working and fix it. But hey, let's hope for the best and see how it unfolds! 😅

I thought a big plus of Lavia is that he's press-resistant and takes care of the ball well (when not passing to a Liverpool player)?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 886 887 888 889 890 [891]   Go Up
« previous next »
 