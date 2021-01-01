We need a DM with the skills of a CB who's also good at keeping the ball. I gotta admit, I'm a bit worried that Lavia and Andre might be more focused on ball progression than defending. Right now, we'd have only two players (VvD and Konate) who prioritize protecting the backline as their number one task. We lack balance, and I'm worried it will take us another half a season (just like last season) to decide that it's not working and fix it. But hey, let's hope for the best and see how it unfolds! 😅