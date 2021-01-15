« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 883 884 885 886 887 [888]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1197949 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35480 on: Today at 02:47:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:38:53 pm
His full name is Andre Trindade da Costa Neto. Pick one of the other words if you want mate.
Da it is then.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35481 on: Today at 02:47:58 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:43:26 pm
You may have thought that, but what we've heard was after getting MacAllister and Szoboszlai in there would be an addition unless we had a departure.
This is where you're being premature again. We have a starting midfield. I think I saw it against Bayern Munich yesterday. Our "senior" midfield is in better shape than Chelsea's.

The manager has said we need more. He says we're working on things. I believe him.

Were arguably weaker going into this season than we were at the end of last season, and we dont have a DM in the squad. Thats negligence.

Happy to do a 360 if we pull a Tchouemani out of the hat somehow (only then does it make sense to leave us very short going into match day one) but history suggests otherwise.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:41 pm by bornandbRED »
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,833
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35482 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:35:04 pm
Because Brazilian's have shit one word names these days.

Andre is a cool name. Like, if someone said to me I'm going to introduce you to my friend Andre, I'd get cool vibes even though I hadn't yet met him. So I approve of his singing on that basis :D
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35483 on: Today at 02:49:33 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 02:45:14 pm
Its been a weird summer though. We got two of our midfield targets in early, I doubt he expected to lose Henderson and Fabinho. Dont think manager or owners can be blamed for all this Saudi madness

The owners or Klopp didn't have a gun to their heads to sell (although I agree with Klopps thinking), as Brighton and southampton are proving.

We have lost two proven midfielders and gained two extremely promising ones, but unproven yet at the top level. So it could be said by some that we are weaker than we were last season so far and we are days away from the new season.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35484 on: Today at 02:50:06 pm »
What has Tim Vickery said about Andre Trindade? He is usually spot on
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35485 on: Today at 02:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:50:06 pm
What has Tim Vickery said about Andre Trindade? He is usually spot on

His team needs to be knocked out of the Copa Libratodores in order for us to sign him
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35486 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:51:01 pm
His team needs to be knocked out of the Copa Libratodores in order for us to sign him

Has he given his opinion in terms of what kind of player he is, where he fits in etc???
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,833
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35487 on: Today at 02:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:51:01 pm
His team needs to be knocked out of the Copa Libratodores in order for us to sign him

Dodgy lasagne, anybody?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,802
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35488 on: Today at 02:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:51:01 pm
His team needs to be knocked out of the Copa Libratodores in order for us to sign him

What can we do to make this happen?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,032
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35489 on: Today at 02:54:22 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:47:58 pm
Were arguably weaker going into this season than we were at the end of last season, and we dont have a DM in the squad. Thats negligence.

Happy to do a 360 if we pull a Tchouemani out of the hat somehow (only then does it make sense to leave us very short going into match day one) but history suggests otherwise.

arguably we are stronger as we have replaced two ageing high earners who struggled to move with two younger players that should form part of our midfield for the next 6 years or more.

Fabinho was our DM and the opinion of most on here was that he was shite now, we've done that and we are seeking a replacement plus Bajcetic did a decent job when replacing him last year before his injury
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,020
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35490 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:27:20 pm
He's just a fan at this point. A fan that doesn't have much hope by listening to him. He said last month he has no confidence we'd do enough.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,032
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35491 on: Today at 02:57:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:53:56 pm
What can we do to make this happen?
pray that they lose the second leg on Tuesday
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,210
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35492 on: Today at 03:00:35 pm »
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35493 on: Today at 03:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:06:45 pm
A rejuvenated Chelsea? If you think we've got problems in midfield, I'd encourage you to look at who they've got!

Also, you say it yourself - we look for smallest possible gains because we can't (or won't) spend as much - that's precisely why we're haggling rather than just paying what Southampton are demanding.
Haggling over one deal for months when you need to do two more is in no way a gain. Even more so if we end up paying the asking price in the summer end. At this stage of the deal we should know if we will pay what Soton or not so if we won't then move to the next if we will then pay.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,729
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35494 on: Today at 03:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:50:06 pm
What has Tim Vickery said about Andre Trindade? He is usually spot on

Not in reference to us but this is from his espn column:

A midfielder who is certainly on the radar is Andre of Fluminense, who has enjoyed a wonderful past 18 months anchoring the free flowing side of coach Fernando Diniz. Not far off the World Cup squad, he has since made his senior international debut, and at the age of 22, he is surely in his final few months in Brazilian football.

Playing in such an attacking team has clearly developed Andre's game, highlighting his speed in recovery, obliging him to take defensive responsibility (often filling in at centre-back in course of the game) and sharpening his passing skills in a side that love to play out of the back. There will surely be offers in this window, though Fluminense will try to keep hold of them until the end of the year.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35495 on: Today at 03:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:06:45 pm
A rejuvenated Chelsea? If you think we've got problems in midfield, I'd encourage you to look at who they've got!

Also, you say it yourself - we look for smallest possible gains because we can't (or won't) spend as much - that's precisely why we're haggling rather than just paying what Southampton are demanding.
Chelsea will be much better just by having Pochettino in charge
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 705
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35496 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm »
Good on Fluminense for sticking to their guns to be honest. European clubs have been taking the piss out of South America for decades now. They've every right to hold firm as they pursue a bit of success - you know, what football is actually supposed to be about.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,210
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35497 on: Today at 03:03:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:02:00 pm
Not in reference to us but this is from his espn column:

A midfielder who is certainly on the radar is Andre of Fluminense, who has enjoyed a wonderful past 18 months anchoring the free flowing side of coach Fernando Diniz. Not far off the World Cup squad, he has since made his senior international debut, and at the age of 22, he is surely in his final few months in Brazilian football.

Playing in such an attacking team has clearly developed Andre's game, highlighting his speed in recovery, obliging him to take defensive responsibility (often filling in at centre-back in course of the game) and sharpening his passing skills in a side that love to play out of the back. There will surely be offers in this window, though Fluminense will try to keep hold of them until the end of the year.

effectively we need to buy him regardless.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,950
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35498 on: Today at 03:04:31 pm »
Sounds like Andre will be well versed in pure chaos so he should fit right in.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,216
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35499 on: Today at 03:04:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:37:26 pm
Cool thanks... also excuse my ignorance but 40 million what?
Think I read Euro since yesterday.
Can only dream of it being in Zim dollar.. 
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,089
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35500 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:02:00 pm
Not in reference to us but this is from his espn column:

A midfielder who is certainly on the radar is Andre of Fluminense, who has enjoyed a wonderful past 18 months anchoring the free flowing side of coach Fernando Diniz. Not far off the World Cup squad, he has since made his senior international debut, and at the age of 22, he is surely in his final few months in Brazilian football.

Playing in such an attacking team has clearly developed Andre's game, highlighting his speed in recovery, obliging him to take defensive responsibility (often filling in at centre-back in course of the game) and sharpening his passing skills in a side that love to play out of the back. There will surely be offers in this window, though Fluminense will try to keep hold of them until the end of the year.

I recall him having similar enthusiasm about Arthur when he was at Gremio, although Arthur's trajectory got massacred by injury. Looks a proper player, hope we get him in so Alisson has a Brazilian buddy again.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35501 on: Today at 03:06:48 pm »
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,216
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35502 on: Today at 03:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:52:30 pm
Has he given his opinion in terms of what kind of player he is, where he fits in etc???
Dere ya go...


Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:38:48 am
He's got a 93% passing success-rate.. but unlike other DMs, you can't just chalk it up to. "Well he has to offload it after winning it, by playing it safe- to the nearest man." , those are also offensive passes and throughballs. He definitely is an asset both in defense and attack, which is pleasantly weird.
Like someone mentioned earlier- Thiago-like. (but much more useful in defense also)

EDIT: Just leaving this out here again for those that haven't seen it yet:

https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/andre-trindade-the-modern-day-defensive-midfielder
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 883 884 885 886 887 [888]   Go Up
« previous next »
 