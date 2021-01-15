What has Tim Vickery said about Andre Trindade? He is usually spot on



Not in reference to us but this is from his espn column:A midfielder who is certainly on the radar is Andre of Fluminense, who has enjoyed a wonderful past 18 months anchoring the free flowing side of coach Fernando Diniz. Not far off the World Cup squad, he has since made his senior international debut, and at the age of 22, he is surely in his final few months in Brazilian football.Playing in such an attacking team has clearly developed Andre's game, highlighting his speed in recovery, obliging him to take defensive responsibility (often filling in at centre-back in course of the game) and sharpening his passing skills in a side that love to play out of the back. There will surely be offers in this window, though Fluminense will try to keep hold of them until the end of the year.