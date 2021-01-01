« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 881 882 883 884 885 [886]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1196170 times)

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • return of the king
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35400 on: Today at 01:03:24 pm »
Aren't Villa's owners the richest in the league bar the oil states?
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35401 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:50:15 pm
Gvardiol is not a bargain or priced reasonably at all. Excellent on the ball.
Very poor in the air & 1v1 when facing dribblers in the bottom 10 percentile.
Konate is far superior.
Absolute bargain considering he'll be there for minimum 5 years. He's a dream in possession and passing through the lines which let's face it, is mainly what a Guardiola centreback does. Spends more time with the ball than defending dribblers. Fantastic signing for them. Sadly.
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,238
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35402 on: Today at 01:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:27:55 pm
Imagine what Klopp could've done, with a transfer budget that reflected the size of the club.

Klopp could move to any club in the world. He has chosen to stay at LFC because this is how he works too.

You can't blame FSG without blaming Klopp, if you are unhappy.
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,238
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35403 on: Today at 01:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 01:03:24 pm
Aren't Villa's owners the richest in the league bar the oil states?

Yes, two of the richest men in the world
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35404 on: Today at 01:04:53 pm »
FSG have their way of working. It's never changed. Why would it now?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,510
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35405 on: Today at 01:05:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:48:32 pm
More than Aston Villa.

Keeping up with the Joneses isnt a good financial strategy.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35406 on: Today at 01:05:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:54:10 pm
I keep seeing this. But if all these clubs are spending more than they can afford can I expect them all to go like Leeds did soon?

Yeah a strong chance a lot of them will.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35407 on: Today at 01:06:45 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:39:14 pm
It amazes me how poor we have become at transfers, how have we let this drag on so much that we're now likely to start the first game without a #6? Yes, we have a few players who can do a job but we are clearly really poor defensively and we'll be playing against a rejuvenated Chelsea team. Why take the risk of dropping points needlessly? Why is there an abject lack of ambition? As a team, we used to look for all the smallest possible gains to get ahead since we couldn't spend as much as other teams. Really disappointed so far in our management

A rejuvenated Chelsea? If you think we've got problems in midfield, I'd encourage you to look at who they've got!

Also, you say it yourself - we look for smallest possible gains because we can't (or won't) spend as much - that's precisely why we're haggling rather than just paying what Southampton are demanding.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35408 on: Today at 01:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:03:51 pm
Absolute bargain considering he'll be there for minimum 5 years. He's a dream in possession and passing through the lines which let's face it, is mainly what a Guardiola centreback does. Spends more time with the ball than defending dribblers. Fantastic signing for them. Sadly.

Not according to lots on here shit on 1v1 and shit in the air, rated as one of the best centre halves at the last World Cup, but hey what does guardiola know, he should come on here for scouting reports.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35409 on: Today at 01:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:05:42 pm
Yeah a strong chance a lot of them will.

They are never going to because they are backed by rich owners. Like we are.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35410 on: Today at 01:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:06:45 pm
A rejuvenated Chelsea? If you think we've got problems in midfield, I'd encourage you to look at who they've got!

Also, you say it yourself - we look for smallest possible gains because we can't (or won't) spend as much - that's precisely why we're haggling rather than just paying what Southampton are demanding.

Chelsea have won the transfer window again this season, just as they did last season  :(
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35411 on: Today at 01:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:00:42 pm
The panic in here is laughable
Why?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35412 on: Today at 01:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:04:53 pm
FSG have their way of working. It's never changed. Why would it now?

Because they have to adapt. Something has to give. They adapt or we end up mid table and over the years the clubs value falls due to lower sponsorship deals etc. Unless they believe it will continue to rise despite all that. You can't be the 10th biggest spenders in the league each year and expect continued success. The game has changed massively over the last 3 years. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:10:52 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35413 on: Today at 01:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:07:21 pm
Not according to lots on here shit on 1v1 and shit in the air, rated as one of the best centre halves at the last World Cup, but hey what does guardiola know, he should come on here for scouting reports.

Disingenuous nonsense. No-one has said he's rubbish - he'll be great at City, and he's a perfect Guardiola CB. But it's fair to say he doesn't fit what Klopp usually goes for in a CB, especially at that price point.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35414 on: Today at 01:10:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:09:20 pm
Because they have to adapt. Something has to give. They adapt or we end up mid table and over the years the clubs value falls due to lower sponsorship deals etc. Unless they believe it will continue to rise despite all that.
That's surely why they are looking for investment though? They know they can't compete and choose not to give Klopp the money he deserves to buy players.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35415 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:12:47 pm
Fair enough.  I don't remember anyone raving about him in the U21 tournament thread.

We actually liked him a lot in that thread until he got injured. Should be in the first 8-9 pages.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35416 on: Today at 01:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:10:42 pm
That's surely why they are looking for investment though? They know they can't compete and choose not to give Klopp the money he deserves to buy players.

They've been looking for external investment since 2015. It makes no sense for a minority invester to come in. Imagine spending £1bn for 25% and not having a say in the direction of the club. They are living in dreamland which is why we're 8 years on and counting.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35417 on: Today at 01:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:10:06 pm
Disingenuous nonsense. No-one has said he's rubbish - he'll be great at City, and he's a perfect Guardiola CB. But it's fair to say he doesn't fit what Klopp usually goes for in a CB, especially at that price point.


Its not disingenuous at all here is a quote from 2 pages ago

Very poor in the air & 1v1 when facing dribblers in the bottom 10 percentile.
Konate is far superior.

Being bias is one thing but bloody hell hes far from shit, so that nobody said hes shit comment needs to go in the bin, the above comment pretty much does.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35418 on: Today at 01:15:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:12:13 pm
They've been looking for external investment since 2015. It makes no sense for a minority invester to come in. Imagine spending £1bn for 25% and not having a say in the direction of the club. They are living in dreamland which is why we're 8 years on and counting.

Yeah I saw a headline the other day stating "we are still looking for investment" Could have been a comment by Billy Hogan maybe? I didn't even bother reading the article, shut the fuck up mate, you've been banging that drum for over 5 years now.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35419 on: Today at 01:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:14:37 pm

Its not disingenuous at all here is a quote from 2 pages ago

Very poor in the air & 1v1 when facing dribblers in the bottom 10 percentile.
Konate is far superior.

Being bias is one thing but bloody hell hes far from shit

I haven't checked this post but aren't those points based on objective statistical information?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,350
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35420 on: Today at 01:16:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:14:49 am
My mind changes to be honest. Ideal world like you I'd do 4 but if it can only be 3 I think I'm set on a right sided CB now. I find this system without Konate absolutely terrifying and it's probably a fair assumption his body is not giving us 50 + games this season, Matip in pre season has looked the same as last season and while Gomez does fine when starting at right back he seems to hate getting dragged to the right when starting CB and has been poor for a while anyway. So that worries me more than having two teenagers as our 6's for the season (if Lavia signs) regarding the 3rd player though that's hardly ideal either.

But hopefully we do 4 anyway, 2 DM's and 2 CB's!

I largely agree with you but with one slight caveat. I don't think we need them all to be Gods either.

If we were replacing Matip with someone to sub in for Konate on occasion then while it's a tough position to play in this system it's an easier fill in that you have more players with the profile you want simply from the fact they'll be right footed. There's a quality of player between Konate's level and what Matip has become that would suffice, particularly if they're young and can grow into it.

Think Lavia also has a high enough ceiling that I wouldn't be surprised to see him nail down a starting spot fairly quickly. So the other 6 again I am less invested in Godlike abilities (though obviously won't turn them down). Getting Lavia and Andre makes a lot of sense to me, even if Andre is a done deal now for January. I think we can manage with a mixture of Lavia, Stefan, Thiago and Curt for the first half of the season.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35421 on: Today at 01:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:15:48 pm
Yeah I saw a headline the other day stating "we are still looking for investment" Could have been a comment by Billy Hogan maybe? I didn't even bother reading the article, shut the fuck up mate, you've been banging that drum for over 5 years now.

Maybe they'll get the new main stand naming rights in 2040.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35422 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:14:37 pm

Its not disingenuous at all here is a quote from 2 pages ago

Very poor in the air & 1v1 when facing dribblers in the bottom 10 percentile.
Konate is far superior.

Being bias is one thing but bloody hell hes far from shit, so that nobody said hes shit comment needs to go in the bin, the above comment pretty much does.
He is poor defensively & elite on the ball.
Not about bias its just how he profiles & when you watch him you see that as well. He isnt a 75m CB. Konate if far superior defensively. On the ball Gvardiol is far superior.
Gvardiol isnt what we need though he suits City
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,054
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35423 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:12:13 pm
They've been looking for external investment since 2015. It makes no sense for a minority invester to come in. Imagine spending £1bn for 25% and not having a say in the direction of the club. They are living in dreamland which is why we're 8 years on and counting.

It's more because there's no money to be made in football, it's a shit investment unless you want to wash and launder.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,674
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35424 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:01:11 pm
In that time Villa have gone from a championship club to a team competing in Europe.
While we have gone from European Champions & PL champions to a Europa League side.

So some can continue to defend FSG but their stragedy is now taking us backwards.
2016-2020 we took great advantage of data & being ahead of the curve but now that advantage is gone.
We have still recruited well last few years just not done enough always  gaps in our squad.

Always gaps in every squad.

The answer isnt just throwing money around like confetti though.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35425 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:18:00 pm
It's more because there's no money to be made in football, it's a shit investment unless you want to wash and launder.

I think if they want to sell they'll have to sell below value to entice willing parties to come in. Wasn't that why Boehly came in as he thought Chelsea was a bit underpriced.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35426 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:09:01 pm
Why?
This isn't football manager. Let them do their jobs.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35427 on: Today at 01:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:20:48 pm
This isn't football manager. Let them do their jobs.

Well in that case may as well close the transfer forum! In fact close every football related threads! Just let them all do their jobs  ;D
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35428 on: Today at 01:23:06 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:50:20 am
Premature catastrophisation

So far its perhaps gone even worse than one would imagine in May. We thought wed get 3 midfielders in and nobody thought Fabinho and Henderson would both leave. Yet the season starts in a week and we barely have a senior midfield. Thats a failure in itself.
Logged

Online Richie69

  • Benefits from 20:20 hindsight because he owns a time machine and a perfect decision making brain.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35429 on: Today at 01:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:00:42 pm
The panic in here is laughable
Nah there's a lot of fair criticism.   We have not fixed glaring issues and it'll cost us again this year.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35430 on: Today at 01:24:15 pm »
Kone back in individual training at Gladbach. I think the injury has probably put us off, but the interest in him seemed genuine, albeit maybe as an alternate to someone like Lavia. Maybe with Fab and Hendo gone there's a possibility that he comes back into the reckoning alongside Lavia... would probably be ready to play in the next few weeks you'd guess.
Logged

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35431 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:33:33 pm
Yeah we will need Konate to play at least 30 games this season. If he doesn't then we could be in a spot of bother.

If you're talking about league games, he has never done that before in his career. And if you're talking total games, he's only ever done it once.

He hasn't even hit 30 league games in his 2 seasons here combined.

We're setting ourselves up for failure.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35432 on: Today at 01:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:04:03 pm
Klopp could move to any club in the world. He has chosen to stay at LFC because this is how he works too.

You can't blame FSG without blaming Klopp, if you are unhappy.

Mate that's bollocks he loves the club and fans. He will wish FSG work a little differently. He's alluded to this.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,944
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35433 on: Today at 01:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm
It seems like a common thing these days. Too many people judge something before it's complete. It's mad. We can't judge anything until we see the full picture. We have people judging the transfer window even though it has a good while to run yet. We've also had so many people agonising over virtually every aspect of the ARE build.

For goodness sake, can we just wait until the window closes and the stand is built before judging them? It might just help with blood pressure and stress levels too.
Yep SOS patience seems to be at a all time low with everything these says doesn't it, want, want, want, now, now, now. Like the 'moaners' on here all of us on here will be proper pissed off if we don't sign at least a DM and CM, difference is some can wait to see what happens by the end of the window instead of crying about it every 24 hours if we haven't signed anyone. And I'm not buying the 'but we didn't sign the required players last year and we're shot down so we've got a reason to be sceptical' line, yes that's what happened 12 months ago but that doesn't mean the same will happen here as this time Klopp has said we need more players and we've never lost so many first team players in one go, last year he was happy with what he had until towards the last part of the window.

Logged

Online rolla

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35434 on: Today at 01:34:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:53:13 am
I'm feeling perspective-y this morning so...

I love transfers and transfer windows - in LFC terms this window and period is particularly exciting because we are building a new team and, as ever, on a finite budget
BUT I do think people are losing their shit unnecessarily this week
Had a quick look online and lfc accounts are raging about the idea we'd negotiate for a player (?!) or that players aren't in soon enough

I think a change of frame is needed for a lot of people. We had a shit load of work to do on this squad masked by the quadruple run last hurrah ... you can even go back to when we started adding younger attackers for the beginning of that work
You can definitely be critical of how slow they were to do that work and also the level of investment committed to doing it however it is happening

Let's say we do add Lavia and a young promising defender this window .. we'd have added Nunez Gakpo Macllister Szobosolai Lavia young CB all 24 and under ... to go with Trent Jones Elliot Bajcetic and Konate ... that's an EXCEPTIONAL core of young players - as good as anyone in terms of talent and potential for the future
(and we've shipped out Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Milner, Firmino and Mane - all big wage earners on the downward slide)

It's not enough to challenge this season and it also doesn't fix all our problems (we need more work at the back, Lavia may or may not work out etc) and the other problem with youth is that there's more chance players don't work out / more risk and dips in performance - but given where we were and the budget we operate under its a pretty good outcome
But in this context its way less important whether players come in at the beginning of July or the end of August - we're buying for the next 3 to 4 years not weeks

They do still need to get it done, I'm not arguing that we don't need 2 or 3 more this window, but its clear they know that from briefings - and if it doesn't happen I'll change my view. It also doesn't mean they shouldn't be spending more given our income and where we are in the squad's cycle however given the constraints we are doing what we needed to do

Good post. This thread could do with more 'perspective-y'ness.
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,238
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35435 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:27:58 pm
Mate that's bollocks he loves the club and fans. He will wish FSG work a little differently. He's alluded to this.

He might love the club and fans, but if he was that unhappy about any lack of investment then he could walk away. Or even make more noise in the press.

It was him last summer saying that we didn't need more midfielders.

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,014
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35436 on: Today at 01:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:05:26 am
Totally, I can't work out which is fucking worse, the summer transfer thread when we've not bought anyone for a fortnight or the half time thread when we are not winning.
Kneejerk whingers, nearly all of whom know nothing about what is going on in reality posting doom and despair.








So dipped out for 12 hours and back to see that those who go to bed early are not that different.


There's only one thing worse that the Transfer Thread (when not buying) and Half Time thread (when not winning) that's the transfer thread when we lose and we haven't bought anyone for fortnight. A month left in the transfer window, relax. I won't bother with visiting if we don't beat Chelsea by 3 goals.




Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:50:20 am
Premature catastrophisation


Of course we no longer have Pele to help us out with those sorts of problems anymore
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 881 882 883 884 885 [886]   Go Up
« previous next »
 