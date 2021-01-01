My mind changes to be honest. Ideal world like you I'd do 4 but if it can only be 3 I think I'm set on a right sided CB now. I find this system without Konate absolutely terrifying and it's probably a fair assumption his body is not giving us 50 + games this season, Matip in pre season has looked the same as last season and while Gomez does fine when starting at right back he seems to hate getting dragged to the right when starting CB and has been poor for a while anyway. So that worries me more than having two teenagers as our 6's for the season (if Lavia signs) regarding the 3rd player though that's hardly ideal either.
But hopefully we do 4 anyway, 2 DM's and 2 CB's!
I largely agree with you but with one slight caveat. I don't think we need them all to be Gods either.
If we were replacing Matip with someone to sub in for Konate on occasion then while it's a tough position to play in this system it's an easier fill in that you have more players with the profile you want simply from the fact they'll be right footed. There's a quality of player between Konate's level and what Matip has become that would suffice, particularly if they're young and can grow into it.
Think Lavia also has a high enough ceiling that I wouldn't be surprised to see him nail down a starting spot fairly quickly. So the other 6 again I am less invested in Godlike abilities (though obviously won't turn them down). Getting Lavia and Andre makes a lot of sense to me, even if Andre is a done deal now for January. I think we can manage with a mixture of Lavia, Stefan, Thiago and Curt for the first half of the season.