Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:12 am
Neil "I think" Jones.
decent guy & his opinions at times i tend to agree but he gets no information at all. All his info seems to be just his opinion

Something I have definitely noticed.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:49:20 am
Been linked with Choo Choo at Madrid whether they get him is another thing.

Ta. I don't see that happening. He seems determined to succeed at Madrid.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:33 am
To be fair its not FSG having the issue on the Lavia set up. A question could be asked about our overall budget (which we will never know) but i very much doubt they are stopping us paying a few million more.

I know 99% of everything in here is speculation to be fair but how would you know it's not FSG, and if it's not then who would be controlling the budget?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:33 am
To be fair its not FSG having the issue on the Lavia set up. A question could be asked about our overall budget (which we will never know) but i very much doubt they are stopping us paying a few million more.

Doesn't Hogan/Gordan get the final say, write the cheques. I'm sure Klopp has said that. Doesn't mean they aren't willing to pay more. We'll never know.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:12 am
Neil "I think" Jones.
decent guy & his opinions at times i tend to agree but he gets no information at all. All his info seems to be just his opinion

It's because the local patch spend most of their time appearing on fan podcasts. Then their quotes are lifted by aggregator accounts and it reads like something they've written in an article rather than just them postulating on a podcast conversation. If they did have info (and it seems in short supply) it'd be broken in an article, not in a convo with Redmen TV.

On a CB, David Hancko at Feyenoord profiles quite nicely for that LCB spot.
Yet another window thats looking like an absolute shit show
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:17:44 am
Yet another window thats looking like an absolute shit show

Its not over yet. I think we will bring in Lavia and a central defender.
Yeah I'd be much more worried if the club was making noises it was done. Going to be later than any of us would have wanted, but I'd be very surprised if there wasn't at least two more incomings.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:17:44 am
Yet another window thats looking like an absolute shit show
atm it really has the feel of owners not interested in the club anymore.
We obviously have to sign some players to compete for top 4 & Lavia will get done i think.

But we massively reduced the wage bill & squad size & got in a nobody as DoF rather than pay for a highly rated DoF.
Wasnt that long we were far ahead of Arsenal but they have spend like a team rebuilding while we have spent so far like a team just adding some players out of neccesity.

We will see how the next few weeks go but  by past experiience the squad looks very small without injuries & you know we will probably have a few once we start playing twice a week.
I think atm we will compete for top 4 but i think even the most optimistic fan would say a title challenge looks unlikely with how poor we look defensively
There's got to be at the very least two more coming in. I've no idea how anyone at the club can be happy with our options as they are now.
I think we will make a serious and final bid for Lavia before Southampton's next game, tomorrow. There is no way we would want him playing in a competitive game tomorrow in case he picks up an injury
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 11:27:51 am
There's got to be at the very least two more coming in. I've no idea how anyone at the club can be happy with our options as they are now.

Yeah Klopp won't be happy. He's said numerous times now we need players. What i don't understand Neil Jones saying we will look to a cb when the midfield is sorted. Are we incapable of doing more than 1 thing at a time. If all our time is being spent on Lavia then why is it taking so long to put another bid in.

Two is the bare minimum. SO i think we'll do the bare minimum as per usual.
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 11:27:51 am
There's got to be at the very least two more coming in. I've no idea how anyone at the club can be happy with our options as they are now.
I mean Klopp has literally said we need reinforcement and we're working on it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGHGPTWWi4Y

Good video an Andre. Fluminese play a strange system lots of forward vertical passes which shows how impressive his passing stats are
Theres no way to spin our squad being stronger that last season if we don't have any more incomings. Quite simply the only thing that has got stronger is the bank balance with high waged players off the books.

You could offset the argument of some players who you'd hope will improve with more game time (Jones, Bacjetic, Eliott, Nunez) being a further year on and getting more time in the starting 11 you'd hope they'd settle but thats massively offset by the potential decline of players who are a further year on too (Robbo, Salah, VVD, Matip, Thiago). Even then the former mentioned players still have a bit to go to prove they're at the desired levels.

Quite simply i think if we go with what we have can we expect better than last season? Elsewhere the top 2 from last season have strengthened so we're already up against it.   
The whole waiting for a midfielder before a defender is a load of bollocks so no point buying into that. One area is just further along in terms of identifying a target and trying to get it done.

Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:34:38 am
Theres no way to spin our squad being stronger that last season if we don't have any more incomings. Quite simply the only thing that has got stronger is the bank balance with high waged players off the books.

You could offset the argument of some players who you'd hope will improve with more game time (Jones, Bacjetic, Eliott, Nunez) being a further year on and getting more time in the starting 11 you'd hope they'd settle but thats massively offset by the potential decline of players who are a further year on too (Robbo, Salah, VVD, Matip, Thiago). Even then the former mentioned players still have a bit to go to prove they're at the desired levels.

Quite simply i think if we go with what we have can we expect better than last season? Elsewhere the top 2 from last season have strengthened so we're already up against it.

Is anyone really arguing that we're stronger or we don't need any more in. I don't think so

Clearly we're not finished getting players in
Whats unfathomable is it seems like we wouldnt have even signed a defensive midfielder if Saudi Arabia didnt force our hand. 3 months since the season finished and a new one hasnt leaned for some photos yet. Shouldve been one of the biggest priorities but now were still scrabbling around because I dont believe we intended to.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:43:07 am
Whats unfathomable is it seems like we wouldnt have even signed a defensive midfielder if Saudi Arabia didnt force our hand. 3 months since the season finished and a new one hasnt leaned for some photos yet. Shouldve been one of the biggest priorities but now were still scrabbling around because I dont believe we intended to.
We were after Lavia before any interest from SA
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:43:07 am
Whats unfathomable is it seems like we wouldnt have even signed a defensive midfielder if Saudi Arabia didnt force our hand. 3 months since the season finished and a new one hasnt leaned for some photos yet. Shouldve been one of the biggest priorities but now were still scrabbling around because I dont believe we intended to.

Yep, loads will reply saying we'd have got Lavia anyway but I'm not massively convinced and certainly no bids went in until the Saudi stuff was basically done. It's pretty mad one wasn't here last Jan or by June and we're still pissing about trying to get one in August. Guess all that matters is one comes eventually but fucking hell, it's a slow process and not ideal with 2 brutal aways in August.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:43:07 am
Whats unfathomable is it seems like we wouldnt have even signed a defensive midfielder if Saudi Arabia didnt force our hand. 3 months since the season finished and a new one hasnt leaned for some photos yet. Shouldve been one of the biggest priorities but now were still scrabbling around because I dont believe we intended to.

Would have been interesting to see if Mac Allister And Szoboszlai would have been the only signings if Saudis didn't give us £52m.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:43:45 am
We were after Lavia before any interest from SA

There was numerous reports we'd only make a move if someone left.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:17:44 am
Yet another window thats looking like an absolute shit show
Premature catastrophisation
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:43:07 am
Whats unfathomable is it seems like we wouldnt have even signed a defensive midfielder if Saudi Arabia didnt force our hand. 3 months since the season finished and a new one hasnt leaned for some photos yet. Shouldve been one of the biggest priorities but now were still scrabbling around because I dont believe we intended to.

Yeah I'm really not sure what the plan was for this summer but it's clear it hasn't panned out the way the higher ups at the club had imagined.

It continues to baffle me that all the talk in April/May was how a big rebuild was coming and then here we are in August with just two new faces.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:26:53 am
atm it really has the feel of owners not interested in the club anymore.
We obviously have to sign some players to compete for top 4 & Lavia will get done i think.

But we massively reduced the wage bill & squad size & got in a nobody as DoF rather than pay for a highly rated DoF.
Wasnt that long we were far ahead of Arsenal but they have spend like a team rebuilding while we have spent so far like a team just adding some players out of neccesity.

We will see how the next few weeks go but  by past experiience the squad looks very small without injuries & you know we will probably have a few once we start playing twice a week.
I think atm we will compete for top 4 but i think even the most optimistic fan would say a title challenge looks unlikely with how poor we look defensively

Let's face it we try and get away with the bare minimum every year. We probably thought we had our business done before Fabinho and Henderson pushed to go. We'd have looked at a CB if the right player turned up for the right amount.

Now we're forced to do more but are really dragging our feet and are dealing at an interminably slow pace. Having a temporary sporting director not helping. Thankfully our 2 signings had release clauses.

Persisting in playing a style that isn't suiting the players we have isn't helping. It means we need to more in the market and we dont like having to sign footballers unless we're forced to.

I do think Edwards is a big miss in terms of strategy and taking the mental load off Klopp.
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:50:20 am
Premature catastrophisation

It's an age thing mate
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 11:50:34 am
Yeah I'm really not sure what the plan was for this summer but it's clear it hasn't panned out the way the higher ups at the club had imagined.

It continues to baffle me that all the talk in April/May was how a big rebuild was coming and then here we are in August with just two new faces.

Happens every year. Why baffled? It's like people forget what's happened numerous times before. It comes from local journos. Whether that's fed from the club or their opinion. Who knows. But anything you hear in April/May don't believe it.
I'm feeling perspective-y this morning so...

I love transfers and transfer windows - in LFC terms this window and period is particularly exciting because we are building a new team and, as ever, on a finite budget
BUT I do think people are losing their shit unnecessarily this week
Had a quick look online and lfc accounts are raging about the idea we'd negotiate for a player (?!) or that players aren't in soon enough

I think a change of frame is needed for a lot of people. We had a shit load of work to do on this squad masked by the quadruple run last hurrah ... you can even go back to when we started adding younger attackers for the beginning of that work
You can definitely be critical of how slow they were to do that work and also the level of investment committed to doing it however it is happening

Let's say we do add Lavia and a young promising defender this window .. we'd have added Nunez Gakpo Macllister Szobosolai Lavia young CB all 24 and under ... to go with Trent Jones Elliot Bajcetic and Konate ... that's an EXCEPTIONAL core of young players - as good as anyone in terms of talent and potential for the future
(and we've shipped out Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Milner, Firmino and Mane - all big wage earners on the downward slide)

It's not enough to challenge this season and it also doesn't fix all our problems (we need more work at the back, Lavia may or may not work out etc) and the other problem with youth is that there's more chance players don't work out / more risk and dips in performance - but given where we were and the budget we operate under its a pretty good outcome
But in this context its way less important whether players come in at the beginning of July or the end of August - we're buying for the next 3 to 4 years not weeks

They do still need to get it done, I'm not arguing that we don't need 2 or 3 more this window, but its clear they know that from briefings - and if it doesn't happen I'll change my view. It also doesn't mean they shouldn't be spending more given our income and where we are in the squad's cycle however given the constraints we are doing what we needed to do
https://www.kicker.de/leipzig-in-der-finalen-phase-des-lukeba-deals-4000000053704/transfermeldung

Leipzig close to Lukeba signing apparently. Wonder what will be left of the CB market after Jorg finally gets a 6 in  ;D
A lot of people itching to call Klopp 'too loyal'
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:47:26 am
Yep, loads will reply saying we'd have got Lavia anyway but I'm not massively convinced and certainly no bids went in until the Saudi stuff was basically done. It's pretty mad one wasn't here last Jan or by June and we're still pissing about trying to get one in August. Guess all that matters is one comes eventually but fucking hell, it's a slow process.
Just saying you're not massively convinced seems like an easy way to get out of the fact journos were saying we were after him.

The reason it wasn't a main priority is a fair point of contention, but that was because we were happy with Fabinho there until the Saudis came in and he wanted to gi. I would agree that's the contentious part, although I personally think Fab and Lavia would have been fine, but that's why.
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 11:50:34 am
Yeah I'm really not sure what the plan was for this summer but it's clear it hasn't panned out the way the higher ups at the club had imagined.

It continues to baffle me that all the talk in April/May was how a big rebuild was coming and then here we are in August with just two new faces.
We have bought 2 very good attacking midfield players & lost 2 past it experienced more defensive midfield players after a season where Alisson was our POTS when we conceded 47 goals in the league.
We are now targeting a 19 year as our first defensive signing in August.
We also 2 very tough away games coming as well.
Its just a very strange window so far
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:52:21 am
Happens every year. Why baffled? It's like people forget what's happened numerous times before. It comes from local journos. Whether that's fed from the club or their opinion. Who knows. But anything you hear in April/May don't believe it.

I dunno. Felt a bit different this year as we don't usually have the word rebuild banded around. It was weird for every LFC briefed journo to talk it up only for us to have one of the quietest summers we've had in years (which IS saying something)
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:52:21 am
Happens every year. Why baffled? It's like people forget what's happened numerous times before. It comes from local journos. Whether that's fed from the club or their opinion. Who knows. But anything you hear in April/May don't believe it.

We always do as little as we can get away with and if it backfires there's a panicked loan or deal to be done on deadline day.
I'm not all that bothered at the moment, don't think the sky is falling.  Providing we get in Lavia + a centre back I think we're in a good position for the season.  I would prefer an additional midfielder but it is what it is.  Maybe Andre in the winter window.

Assuming Klopp is happy with Bradley as the cover for Trent, then all good.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:54:42 am
Just saying you're not massively convinced seems like an easy way to get out of the fact journos were saying we were after him.


It's not that deep mate, it's just an opinion.

Joyce said we were thinking about whether to move just after we signed Dom, it's hardly a cast iron Lavia was nailed on article.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:12 am
Neil "I think" Jones.
decent guy & his opinions at times i tend to agree but he gets no information at all. All his info seems to be just his opinion

This is the case for virtually all journalists regarding our clubs transfers, surprised people still havent picked up on that.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:53:16 am
https://www.kicker.de/leipzig-in-der-finalen-phase-des-lukeba-deals-4000000053704/transfermeldung

Leipzig close to Lukeba signing apparently. Wonder what will be left of the CB market after Jorg finally gets a 6 in  ;D

£30m for him is a steal.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:03:16 pm
£30m for him is a steal.

Is it?  Had you even heard of him 2 weeks ago?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:58:22 am
I'm not all that bothered at the moment, don't think the sky is falling.  Providing we get in Lavia + a centre back I think we're in a good position for the season.  I would prefer an additional midfielder but it is what it is.  Maybe Andre in the winter window.

Assuming Klopp is happy with Bradley as the cover for Trent, then all good.

I think 2 midfielders and a CB is minimum requirement really. Lavia and one other of experience who can slot in straightaway would be ideal.
