I'm feeling perspective-y this morning so...



I love transfers and transfer windows - in LFC terms this window and period is particularly exciting because we are building a new team and, as ever, on a finite budget

BUT I do think people are losing their shit unnecessarily this week

Had a quick look online and lfc accounts are raging about the idea we'd negotiate for a player (?!) or that players aren't in soon enough



I think a change of frame is needed for a lot of people. We had a shit load of work to do on this squad masked by the quadruple run last hurrah ... you can even go back to when we started adding younger attackers for the beginning of that work

You can definitely be critical of how slow they were to do that work and also the level of investment committed to doing it however it is happening



Let's say we do add Lavia and a young promising defender this window .. we'd have added Nunez Gakpo Macllister Szobosolai Lavia young CB all 24 and under ... to go with Trent Jones Elliot Bajcetic and Konate ... that's an EXCEPTIONAL core of young players - as good as anyone in terms of talent and potential for the future

(and we've shipped out Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Milner, Firmino and Mane - all big wage earners on the downward slide)



It's not enough to challenge this season and it also doesn't fix all our problems (we need more work at the back, Lavia may or may not work out etc) and the other problem with youth is that there's more chance players don't work out / more risk and dips in performance - but given where we were and the budget we operate under its a pretty good outcome

But in this context its way less important whether players come in at the beginning of July or the end of August - we're buying for the next 3 to 4 years not weeks



They do still need to get it done, I'm not arguing that we don't need 2 or 3 more this window, but its clear they know that from briefings - and if it doesn't happen I'll change my view. It also doesn't mean they shouldn't be spending more given our income and where we are in the squad's cycle however given the constraints we are doing what we needed to do