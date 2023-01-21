We can't keep doing this to Klopp though mate.



We can't stop halfway through a rebuild and say we aren't going to invest so you need to come up with a plaster to get through to the next window when the same thing happens again.



I was always very positive about the owners, but FSG have proved to me over the last few windows that they will not back him, you could be forgiven to think that they don't care about any 'legacy' or trophies, people may say well why should they they are all about making money, but to be so cold hearted about it is just unforgivable to me. The club has had one of the best managers in history in my opinion and he has been led into seasons with plasters such as Arthur, loans from the championship, and now after having our captain and DM pulled from him, seems to again be dealing with possible scraps going into another season.It's simply inexcusable for me and if he is yet again left hanging, which we will see this month or not, then I'd be frankly amazed if any posters on here still can come out in defence of them or throw excuses around to why the club has let possibly the greatest manager we have ever had, left without, not simply extra extravagance, but essential players he needs once again.