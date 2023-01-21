« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35280 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:41:01 am
Agree. More significantly, a system which was "exploited" by two offside goals (those two goals also contributed to a total of xG of 2.7 for them to our 2.4 for the match). So hypothetically, if the match had been correctly officiated and resulted in us winning it 3-2 instead, would there still have been an uproar over our defense being exposed and needing an overhaul?

Gnabry was actually well on for the first, haven't seen enough good replays, pics of the last one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35281 on: Today at 09:45:07 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:17:00 am
It also System really when had the ball incredibility dominate in terms of creation, and ball possession even without having all the attacking profiles there.
It takes time get the right players for all the roles, It started with getting Diaz then Nunez over 2 windows.

Yes but look at the list of fixtures - I know our analytics were great for most of that run but it was an extremely
kind set of fixtures and we still looked very vulnerable defensively whenever an opponent upped it
Im open minded on it but I dont think anyone could say with certainty its going to work  but were committed to it now, at least for the first 2 or 3 months
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35282 on: Today at 09:45:16 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:42:48 am
Gnabry was actually well on for the first, haven't seen enough good replays, pics of the last one.

Link?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35283 on: Today at 09:46:21 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35284 on: Today at 09:46:49 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 09:36:15 am
you make valid points. AL.. but your caveat at the bottom of your post says it all.. we do not have a mobile althetic no 6.. nor a mobile CB to challenge VVD , Ibou, Matip and Gomez for starting place in team (nor another RB/LB that can back up Trent, Robbo & Tsimikas
in fact we just got rid of two of most experienced #6's and the other 2 DM that can play #6 are both recovering from surgery for major injuries that stopped them playing the last few months of season and missing all of preseason games. Yes they have their own fitness programme to get them onboard for new season, but too late for Chelsea match.

SO we are now trying to get Curtis Jones to play as No 6 with our current players.

We have concede d 10 goals in 4 preseason games, so we are definitely a work in progress.

Yes bring in the players you suggest - #6 is huge priority and it seems that we have settled on Lavia .. nothing on the mobile CB as of yet. but we have also loaned out Sepp vd Berg and look like we are selling Nat Philips - so I am surprised that only youth CB Quanash is seen as back up option for this role.

I would say why not experiment with another formation.. with Trent as part of double Pivot and Gomez as RB against  Darmstadt and then Chelsea if that gets us solidarity..

We only have Europa league from 21 Sept.. so we could play internal friendy games midweek to try the new system and bed in players until then - while playing different in Prem League.

We cannot go gunho into Chelsea game and not get a result with the current setup.

I am all for accommodating the formation and tactics to get the best out of Trent - but then we need a more established defensive unit that is ready to support this..


Plus added to our squad.

I am confident we will have the players by 2 Sept. 

We won the league with a lot of clean sheets & scoring at the right times - at the moment I do not see how we can keep clean sheets with current personnel and tactics.

PS I know Chelsea  (from 3 Chelsea supporting mates), are relishing playing us with Trent in current role & our current first team players

We can't keep doing this to Klopp though mate.

We can't stop halfway through a rebuild and say we aren't going to invest so you need to come up with a plaster to get through to the next window when the same thing happens again.

We are at a similar point for me to when we were looking to push both fullbacks on. It worked because we signed VVD, Ali and Fabinho. Imagine if we had said to Klopp you need to make do with what you have. Our period of winning things simply wouldn't have happened.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35285 on: Today at 09:48:38 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:45:07 am
Yes but look at the list of fixtures - I know our analytics were great for most of that run but it was an extremely
kind set of fixtures and we still looked very vulnerable defensively whenever an opponent upped it
Im open minded on it but I dont think anyone could say with certainty its going to work  but were committed to it now, at least for the first 2 or 3 months
Did Dominate vs Arsenal. And also did pretty well data wise vs Spurs too. Southampton scored some low % goals also.
The first 10 games or so fixtures i get there some tough games but it not terrible, should be able to manage those with getting everybody up to speed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35286 on: Today at 09:53:30 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:42:48 am
Gnabry was actually well on for the first, haven't seen enough good replays, pics of the last one.

Yep - saw that pic myself.

Didn't half feel like a lot of the post-match analysis (both on TV and on here) was centred around how most of their goals were offside anyway and would have been ruled out under VAR. Not so sure myself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35287 on: Today at 09:56:38 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 09:46:21 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/15g7p1f/gnabrys_goal_21_was_onside/

Thanks for that.

So, conceding that that goal stands and the second (which did look more offside to the naked eye) is srcatched off it ends up an even match. I mean this is against the second best rated side in the world. I wonder if the Bayern fans are screaming out for a defensive overhaul because they conceded 3 goals..

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35288 on: Today at 09:59:20 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:56:38 am
Thanks for that.

So, conceding that that goal stands and the second (which did look more offside to the naked eye) is srctached off it ends up an even match. I mean this is against the second best rated side in the world. I wonder if the Bayern fans are screaming out for a defensive overhaul because they conceded 3 goals..



I think panicking because we conceded four in a friendly against a top side is pretty silly, but equally I think dismissing our defensive frailties on the right when they've plagued us for a year is a bit silly too. I don't think we've seen anything in preseason to suggest Gomez/Matip have become a reliable option again, so we're still one defensive injury away from potential calamity again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35289 on: Today at 09:59:28 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:56:38 am
Thanks for that.

So, conceding that that goal stands and the second (which did look more offside to the naked eye) is srcatched off it ends up an even match. I mean this is against the second best rated side in the world. I wonder if the Bayern fans are screaming out for a defensive overhaul because they conceded 3 goals..
We conceded 6 in 2 games to a 2nd division german teams which showed how our back up defenders are not ideal like it was last season.
We have made not even ONE defensive signing since last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35290 on: Today at 10:00:19 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:56:38 am
Thanks for that.

So, conceding that that goal stands and the second (which did look more offside to the naked eye) is srctached off it ends up an even match. I mean this is against the second best rated side in the world. I wonder if the Bayern fans are screaming out for a defensive overhaul because they conceded 3 goals..

 ;D Bizarre post, yes mate, all these defensive concerns are absolutely based on one friendly match.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35291 on: Today at 10:01:07 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:56:38 am
Thanks for that.

So, conceding that that goal stands and the second (which did look more offside to the naked eye) is srcatched off it ends up an even match. I mean this is against the second best rated side in the world. I wonder if the Bayern fans are screaming out for a defensive overhaul because they conceded 3 goals..
Tuchel and another player said in an Interview they need a #6 and Kimmich saying he a #6.
Also they signed a very good CB in Kim Mae-Jae
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35292 on: Today at 10:04:38 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 09:46:21 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/15g7p1f/gnabrys_goal_21_was_onside/

thanks for share.. if anyone has the last goal photo across the line.
In this situation we actually had Trent and Matip in reasonable correct positions - standard 4-3-3, Maybe Trent 1/2 yards out of position, But should have been defended better, while Gnarby and Sane were on fire in this game
  .. similar in 2ndhalf Gomez and Ibou were also caught  out for the 4 goal.
I am sure we can work on this and improve defensively this season.

The  game was very open and typical of Liverpool preseason games
close in all aspects, loads of goals.. we have conceded 10 goals in 4 games

If Clarke & Nunez had put away their chances at 3-2 it could have been very different as well

however just at C&N missed theirs ,, Bayern had 3 very good chances that were prevented by excellent keeping by Alisson Becker. .so we could have lost 5-4 or even 6-4 .. those of the big BUT & IF's  which are part of every game.

I am excited about our attacking prowess and goal opportunity creation - we will be up there with top scorers this season

Just a mixed bag at the back.  Work in Progress.

if we can sort out our defensive game and personnell early in the season and start solid  - could be a fun season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35293 on: Today at 10:07:02 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35294 on: Today at 10:08:28 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:59:20 am
I think panicking because we conceded four in a friendly against a top side is pretty silly, but equally I think dismissing our defensive frailties on the right when they've plagued us for a year is a bit silly too. I don't think we've seen anything in preseason to suggest Gomez/Matip have become a reliable option again, so we're still one defensive injury away from potential calamity again.

We're playing without a proper DM in a a new system. Jürgen alluded to a miscommunication error between Trent and Joel for the Gnabry goal so there's room for improvement. Using hyperbolic terms such as "calamity" and "overhaul" is a tad alarmist no? Let's see what shakes out at the end of the TW and after ten games into the season and assess it then.           
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35295 on: Today at 10:11:12 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:00:19 am
;D Bizarre post, yes mate, all these defensive concerns are absolutely based on one friendly match.

It is not about one friendly match - in fact we have conceded 10 goals in 4 friendlies - which is ok if we keep a clean sheet vs chelsea and Bournemouth - 4 points against these 2 teams and all is forgotten about Preseason defensive concerns.

My concerns about defensive situation is that we have been conceding a lot of goals for the last 18 months.
 and last season the first half of the season we were shocking.. conceding goals while 2GD up a few times.

I think there is/was a mental issue about us, we look like (at times) more vulnerable after scoring 1 or 2 goals.

getting rid of 9 players this summer, shows we are trying to remedy this situation and we have 3 weeks to still bring the players Klopp and scouting team want us to have to start again. Major rebuild in progress.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35296 on: Today at 10:14:54 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:59:20 am
I think panicking because we conceded four in a friendly against a top side is pretty silly, but equally I think dismissing our defensive frailties on the right when they've plagued us for a year is a bit silly too. I don't think we've seen anything in preseason to suggest Gomez/Matip have become a reliable option again, so we're still one defensive injury away from potential calamity again.

Agreed 8)

Plus we have 9 out and 3 in (Mac Allister, Szabo, and I include Gakpo as I see him as replacement for Firmino).  2 of those 9 out are Sepp vd Berg and Nat Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35297 on: Today at 10:18:09 am »
I wonder would we have loaned Carvalho if Henderson had left earlier?
It may not be a great move for him anymore as Leipzig have alot of attackers bought in
We could have used him as an advanced 8 in certain games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35298 on: Today at 10:18:09 am »
Bring back Ox. He can play the 6. He is also a free agent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35299 on: Today at 10:18:56 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:00:19 am
;D Bizarre post, yes mate, all these defensive concerns are absolutely based on one friendly match.

Our system is finally tuned and predicated largely on pressing from the front and thus controlling the game. This failed last season because of injuries to key forwards and midfielders. This then resulted in failing to track opposition runners through our midfield and/or closing down balls over the top which ended up in an assailed defense. We need all parts to work in unison for the system to function properly again. Yes, It needs an additional defensive player or two but more importantly it needs practice and time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35300 on: Today at 10:20:23 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:18:09 am
I wonder would we have loaned Carvalho if Henderson had left earlier?
Yes, as I don't think Jurgen rates him after seeing enough of him on the training pitch. Don't think we see him play a competitive game for us again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35301 on: Today at 10:22:26 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:20:23 am
Yes, as I don't think Jurgen rates him after seeing enough of him on the training pitch. Don't think we see him play a competitive game for us again.
Im thinking the same with Ramsay to be honest.
I think Klopp loaning players before seeing them in pre season looks to me like he has made his mind up.

Last summer with the young signings really didnt work. I really rate Nunez but i dont Klopp trusts him as our #9 week in week out either. Needs someone who can press liek Gakpo & Jota
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35302 on: Today at 10:22:27 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:18:09 am
Bring back Ox. He can play the 6. He is also a free agent.
Erm, no.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35303 on: Today at 10:23:01 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:00:19 am
;D Bizarre post, yes mate, all these defensive concerns are absolutely based on one friendly match.

Did you expect someone called The Final Third to place much emphasis on the defence?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35304 on: Today at 10:23:16 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:18:56 am
Our system is finally tuned and predicated largely on pressing from the front and thus controlling the game. This failed last season because of injuries to key forwards and midfielders. This then resulted in failing to track opposition runners through our midfield and/or closing down balls over the top which ended up in an assailed defense. We need all parts to work in unison for the system to function properly again. Yes, It needs am additional defensive player or two but more importantly it needs practice and time.

This is partly true but there's two other compponetents we really lacked last season  ... the title winning team did the above but was also incredible at recovering incredibly quickly into shape when it lost the ball or faced a transition - not least because Gini, Henderson and Robertson (and others) were freak athletes and second once we'd recovered into shape we were excellent at 'shelling' and just sitting and absorbing pressure for periods
Those two things need to return for us to hit the heights again
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35305 on: Today at 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:18:09 am
Bring back Ox. He can play the 6. He is also a free agent.

Also Keita could be a decent back up option now, since after his move to Bremen he has taken a serious wage cut. From £120k here to around £42k. Lets say we get him for £50k pw and it looks like a steal. He's out injured right now but the medical staff knows everything about him so the adjustment will be minimal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35306 on: Today at 10:29:51 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:25:53 am
August 3rd, 2023. September

Are you a calendar bot?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35307 on: Today at 10:29:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:23:16 am
This is partly true but there's two other compponetents we really lacked last season  ... the title winning team did the above but was also incredible at recovering incredibly quickly into shape when it lost the ball or faced a transition - not least because Gini, Henderson and Robertson (and others) were freak athletes and second once we'd recovered into shape we were excellent at 'shelling' and just sitting and absorbing pressure for periods
Those two things need to return for us to hit the heights again

I agree we need to be disciplined and get our pressing triggers right. Our new 8s should help with that and we almost certainly need an athlectic DM to track, recover and intercept. Curtis (not a natural CDM) does the latter pretty well - not so much the former.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35308 on: Today at 10:29:58 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 10:25:55 am
Also Keita could be a decent back up option now, since after his move to Bremen he has taken a serious wage cut. From £120k here to around £42k. Lets say we get him for £50k pw and it looks like a steal. He's out injured right now but the medical staff knows everything about him so the adjustment will be minimal.

Ben Davies could do a job as a DM and Melo is still available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35309 on: Today at 10:34:11 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 10:25:55 am
Also Keita could be a decent back up option now, since after his move to Bremen he has taken a serious wage cut. From £120k here to around £42k. Lets say we get him for £50k pw and it looks like a steal. He's out injured right now but the medical staff knows everything about him so the adjustment will be minimal.
Also Arthur Melo as backup to them. We are going to conquer all of Europe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35310 on: Today at 10:34:28 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:05:04 am
If Robbo looks lost in the system and the right back area is causing us most of our defensive problems, the problem is the system.

This system was a desperate, last throw of the dice attempt to salvage something from a dreadful season, and it appears to have been accepted as a panacea for all our ills because we beat a bunch of midtable fodder
Didn't we start last season with the same system though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35311 on: Today
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:46:49 am
We can't keep doing this to Klopp though mate.

We can't stop halfway through a rebuild and say we aren't going to invest so you need to come up with a plaster to get through to the next window when the same thing happens again.

I was always very positive about the owners, but FSG have proved to me over the last few windows that they will not back him, you could be forgiven to think that they don't care about any 'legacy' or trophies, people may say well why should they they are all about making money, but to be so cold hearted about it is just unforgivable to me. The club has had one of the best managers in history in my opinion and he has been led into seasons with plasters such as Arthur, loans from the championship, and now after having our captain and DM pulled from him, seems to again be dealing with possible scraps going into another season.

It's simply inexcusable for me and if he is yet again left hanging, which we will see this month or not, then I'd be frankly amazed if any posters on here still can come out in defence of them or throw excuses around to why the club has let possibly the greatest manager we have ever had, left without, not simply extra extravagance, but essential players he needs once again.
