https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/15g7p1f/gnabrys_goal_21_was_onside/
thanks for share.. if anyone has the last goal photo across the line.
In this situation we actually had Trent and Matip in reasonable correct positions - standard 4-3-3, Maybe Trent 1/2 yards out of position, But should have been defended better, while Gnarby and Sane were on fire in this game
.. similar in 2ndhalf Gomez and Ibou were also caught out for the 4 goal.
I am sure we can work on this and improve defensively this season.
The game was very open and typical of Liverpool preseason games
close in all aspects, loads of goals.. we have conceded 10 goals in 4 games
If Clarke & Nunez had put away their chances at 3-2 it could have been very different as well
however just at C&N missed theirs ,, Bayern had 3 very good chances that were prevented by excellent keeping by Alisson Becker. .so we could have lost 5-4 or even 6-4 .. those of the big BUT & IF's which are part of every game.
I am excited about our attacking prowess and goal opportunity creation - we will be up there with top scorers this season
Just a mixed bag at the back. Work in Progress.
if we can sort out our defensive game and personnell early in the season and start solid - could be a fun season.