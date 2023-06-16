« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 876 877 878 879 880 [881] 882   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1190989 times)

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35200 on: Today at 07:39:05 am »
I think well go back in with a third bid today, if we havent already. I doubt we hear things as they actually happen. Definitely need midfielders. No idea what defender we could possibly get though.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,498
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35201 on: Today at 07:40:00 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm


Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.
Agreed I think Tyler Adams would be a good squad addition.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35202 on: Today at 07:46:41 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
Why are so many posters obsessed with signing a left sided centre back the problem is obviously on our right flank.

Because we have Konate on the right. Robbo looks lost in this system. He's so used to bombing forward I get it. But if Konate is out we're going to struggle.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35203 on: Today at 07:47:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:09 am
Its got to be Inancio for LCB and he has a 40m release clause so we know exactly what the price is.

https://youtu.be/3ZCXEBLC8oo
Im pretty sure Sporting trying to up that clause.
Im interested to see what signed here
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35204 on: Today at 07:48:15 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:25:53 am
August 3rd, 2023.

531 years since Chris Columbus set off for what would end up being called the Americas. If it wasn't for him we may not have got FSG.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,179
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35205 on: Today at 07:51:15 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:47:18 am
Im pretty sure Sporting trying to up that clause.
Im interested to see what signed here

They cant just up it, it has to be a new contract with the player. There isnt going to be a better time to get this player.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,467
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35206 on: Today at 07:52:46 am »
I think some of the concern is warranted. Before the Henderson/Fabinho departures it still felt that we were a couple of players light. Then we lost two key members of the squad - irrespective of their decline, theyd have still played a key part - and weve been pretty slow to act. We seemed to cease activity while Saudi messed around for a few weeks to complete the transfers, and since then weve been haggling away for Lavia who, while talented, isnt guaranteed to come in and start straight away. Meanwhile weve got Curtis Jones playing as a 6, and were one injury away to Mac Allister or Szoboszlai to relying on Elliott again. I agree with the post on the previous page that recent transfer windows have eroded a degree of trust in the club to deal with these gaps.

For me, were short three players - a 6, 8 and CB. Maybe even 4 because the defensive situation is complicated by the system we are playing. I thought fixing our midfield and our press would allow us to go back to our 4-3-3, decide on whether we want Trent to be a midfielder or a RB and base our incomings around that - if hes a midfielder sign a RB (or sign a CB and play Gomez on the right), if hes a RB sign a 6. But it seems this box formation is here to stay and you could argue that the CB positions either side of Virgil are weak, and that theres no sufficient replacement for Trent if hes injured.

Bottom line in that we have some glaring insufficiencies in the squad, the season starts soon and were moving very slow. Lets hope we get some news today.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35207 on: Today at 08:03:27 am »
Thing is, is it we're moving slow or it's a difficult market where we've lost 2 players unexpectedly. Looking at other clubs activity I'd go for the latter to be honest.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35208 on: Today at 08:04:29 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:51:15 am
They cant just up it, it has to be a new contract with the player. There isnt going to be a better time to get this player.
Yea They want him to sign an extension.
He interesting and Theate too me.

Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35209 on: Today at 08:06:00 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:03:27 am
Thing is, is it we're moving slow or it's a difficult market where we've lost 2 players unexpectedly. Looking at other clubs activity I'd go for the latter to be honest.

You might argue that we are, objectively, moving slowly even if there are reasons for it. Certainly there was massive chat about getting stuff done early before the window opened. Loads of people were positive about moving on from Bellingham because we didn't need a saga and we had to get players in. Even people who, rightly, said it wasn't an absolute requirement wanted us to move as quickly as possible. And yet there still isn't a CB in and we're desperate for a CB. And that one needn't have been massively effected by the Saudi situation.
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35210 on: Today at 08:15:10 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:06:00 am
You might argue that we are, objectively, moving slowly even if there are reasons for it. Certainly there was massive chat about getting stuff done early before the window opened. Loads of people were positive about moving on from Bellingham because we didn't need a saga and we had to get players in. Even people who, rightly, said it wasn't an absolute requirement wanted us to move as quickly as possible. And yet there still isn't a CB in and we're desperate for a CB. And that one needn't have been massively effected by the Saudi situation.

I dont get how we are desperate for a CB. There are 5 presently at the Club 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35211 on: Today at 08:18:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:06:00 am
You might argue that we are, objectively, moving slowly even if there are reasons for it. Certainly there was massive chat about getting stuff done early before the window opened. Loads of people were positive about moving on from Bellingham because we didn't need a saga and we had to get players in. Even people who, rightly, said it wasn't an absolute requirement wanted us to move as quickly as possible. And yet there still isn't a CB in and we're desperate for a CB. And that one needn't have been massively effected by the Saudi situation.
Don't think anyone would argue against ideally we would have got everyone in. Klopp most of all. But it's not an ideal world or market so the important thing for me is that it happens, even if it takes all window, these are important transfers that will shape the next few years. Getting them right is ultimately more important than speed. Now it's very easy for us to say "go for him he's available" or "just get a move on", but obviously not that simple in reality. Even though I can see someone replying to this telling me how actually it is that simple  ;D

In previous years we've been shut down on potential transfers happening so long as the door open I'm just hopeful and don't think a lack of names means we aren't working.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,467
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35212 on: Today at 08:20:46 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:03:27 am
Thing is, is it we're moving slow or it's a difficult market where we've lost 2 players unexpectedly. Looking at other clubs activity I'd go for the latter to be honest.
Its certainly a sellers market. I cant remember a window quite like it, but there is still value out there. PL clubs are charging a fortune for their players but there are plenty of deals to be had with French, German or Spanish clubs. The plethora of midfielders we were on me to a couple of months ago seemed more accurately priced. Regardless, the market doesnt explain why we seem incapable of juggling multiple things at once. Its been Lavia for weeks. No noise of a CB at all (apart from the fact that we want one) and it feels like we wont hear anything until Lavia has picked his squad number. Theres still a month of the window left, and Im happy with the players were going for. But if you consider that the season starts next weekend and new transfers will need time to settle in before playing their part we are not moving with any urgency. For all the talk of a summer rebuild, a big pre-season and the efflux of players, having just 2 in a week before the season starts isnt ideal.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35213 on: Today at 08:21:18 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:15:10 am
I dont get how we are desperate for a CB. There are 5 presently at the Club 
One injury to Konate and this system becomes a complete mess because Matip and Gomez arent at the required level to play it. Not only that but there are huge questions over Robbo in this system as well.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • Cheers like
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35214 on: Today at 08:24:40 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:15:10 am
I dont get how we are desperate for a CB. There are 5 presently at the Club 

Ok, but they're a mixture of not available enough or not good enough. You really would be fine with the 5 CB options we have for the season?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35215 on: Today at 08:26:04 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:15:10 am
I dont get how we are desperate for a CB. There are 5 presently at the Club 

Konate has a history of picking up injuries and the formation is heavily dependent on him being available. VVD isn't getting any younger and will need a rest from time to time. Matip's best years are clearly behind him and the current system exposes him massively. Gomez hasn't looked close to his previous level since his bad injuries. And Robertson is a maraudering left back asked to play more centrally which doesn't suit him.

Pick any of those as a reason.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35216 on: Today at 08:30:04 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:15:10 am
I dont get how we are desperate for a CB. There are 5 presently at the Club 

Niehter Gomez nor Matip are good enough to cover for Konate in the current system. Konate is also quite injury prone. We need a LCB to both cover for Van Dijk and, in my opinion, play as a 3rd CB in Robertson's current position. Philips is obviously going to leave and even if he doesn't, he's nowhere near good enough for us.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,541
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35217 on: Today at 08:30:17 am »
Just go bac to the 4-3-3 now that we have (or will have) enough midfielders for it again
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35218 on: Today at 08:36:59 am »
4 weeks to go, 3 absolute gods needed. Hell of an ask but hopefully we can do it somehow.

Be nice if the Lavia matter was sorted today one way or the other.
Logged

Online T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35219 on: Today at 08:37:50 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:15:10 am
I dont get how we are desperate for a CB. There are 5 presently at the Club 

Fishing, surely?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35220 on: Today at 08:41:23 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:15:10 am
I dont get how we are desperate for a CB. There are 5 presently at the Club 

Makes sense we'll have to sell 3 of them to bring 1 in.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35221 on: Today at 08:43:20 am »
I reckon at most we'll get a central midfielder and a defender. Reckon we should know one way or another if Lavia is happening in the next few days. If we move on from Lavia then the wait for a defensive midfielder could drag on further.

Andre is an interesting one. Could even agree to sign him now and have him join in the winter if the deal works out favourable that way. Said to be one of the best midfielders in Brazil and without having watched him at all, and basing this purely on his attributes, it would be great to have our own Bruno Guimares.

Fuck knows who we're going for in defence. All rumours have dried up since Colwill agreed his new contract.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35222 on: Today at 08:43:56 am »
Quote
🚨 Russell Martin says both Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse will be involved tomorrow night unless anything changes.

However, he says it will be pointless to predict whether they will be here by September - he hasnt got a clue. Says it might continue to drag on.

https://twitter.com/alfiehouseecho/status/1687004031955116032?s=46
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35223 on: Today at 08:44:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:29 am

See this sums it up. The club can;t win with the likes of you.

If we "cave in" and pay up it's because we;re desperate and if we don;t pay up because we think he's not worth it (And he isn't yet) then the owners are minebags and the recruitment team is clueless.

I dont care if we overpay or we move on. In terms of Lavia both options are viable because of his age and experience. If we walk away then i can understand but at the same time our situation means we have to overpay. In the grand scheme of things i wont blame them overpaying 5-10m because its better that it results in a player on the field than sitting in an account.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • Cheers like
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35224 on: Today at 08:44:49 am »
I still don't understand why we bought Alisson, we had 3 goalkeepers at the time.  :duh
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35225 on: Today at 08:45:26 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:43:56 am
https://twitter.com/alfiehouseecho/status/1687004031955116032?s=46

He was asked if Lavia will be in the right head space to play the game and Martin simply responded, "Romeo must try."
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35226 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Every season we here Klopp say how he wants the player in early, get them in for pre season and here we are again. Looking for two more midfielders and a defender with 10? Days left and pre season coming an end.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35227 on: Today at 08:47:04 am »
Would we even get a work permit for Andre? Previously when we have signed South Americans directly from their home country we have always had the problem of not being able to get work permits. Aren't there rules where they need to have played a certain percentage of recent games for their country? Andre has one Brazil cap so he would certainly not meet those requirements. Are we going to end up loaning him out to various European teams for 5 years before eventually giving up on him or have those rules changed?
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35228 on: Today at 08:47:08 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:45:26 am
He was asked if Lavia will be in the right head space to play the game and Martin simply responded, "Romeo must try."

So, no he won't be. Got a chance to move to one of the worlds biggest clubs or spend a year in the championship. His head will be a mess I reckon.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35229 on: Today at 08:48:57 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 08:47:04 am
Would we even get a work permit for Andre? Previously when we have signed South Americans directly from their home country we have always had the problem of not being able to get work permits. Aren't there rules where they need to have played a certain percentage of recent games for their country? Andre has one Brazil cap so he would certainly not meet those requirements. Are we going to end up loaning him out to various European teams for 5 years before eventually giving up on him or have those rules changed?

Rules have changed so easier to buy players from South America.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35230 on: Today at 08:49:20 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 08:47:04 am
Would we even get a work permit for Andre? Previously when we have signed South Americans directly from their home country we have always had the problem of not being able to get work permits. Aren't there rules where they need to have played a certain percentage of recent games for their country? Andre has one Brazil cap so he would certainly not meet those requirements. Are we going to end up loaning him out to various European teams for 5 years before eventually giving up on him or have those rules changed?

Rules have changed.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35231 on: Today at 08:49:21 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:15:10 am
I dont get how we are desperate for a CB. There are 5 presently at the Club 

You are kidding right, matips legs have gone, virg is nearly 33, gomez is so hit and miss its incredible, and Phillips looks like hes going, we are most definitely in need of a centre half, thats definitely a wind up post surely.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:58 am by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,349
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35232 on: Today at 08:50:13 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:36:59 am
4 weeks to go, 3 absolute gods needed. Hell of an ask but hopefully we can do it somehow.

Be nice if the Lavia matter was sorted today one way or the other.

Which are the 3 gods needed in your opinion? Personally, I think our minimum from here is 2, ideal is 4. My 2 are a number 6 and a left sided centre-back. What's your third? (Assuming your 1 and 2 are the same as mine)?
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • Cheers like
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35233 on: Today at 08:51:24 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 08:47:04 am
Would we even get a work permit for Andre? Previously when we have signed South Americans directly from their home country we have always had the problem of not being able to get work permits. Aren't there rules where they need to have played a certain percentage of recent games for their country? Andre has one Brazil cap so he would certainly not meet those requirements. Are we going to end up loaning him out to various European teams for 5 years before eventually giving up on him or have those rules changed?

I believe the rules have been relaxed somewhat recently:

https://theathletic.com/4612471/2023/06/16/premier-league-work-permit-gbe/
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35234 on: Today at 08:52:53 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:25:53 am
August 3rd, 2023.

Thanks for the reminder but I've no plans for today 🤷
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35235 on: Today at 08:53:46 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 08:37:50 am
Fishing, surely?

No, a CB would be nice. There are plenty of reasons why one would be nice, which have been said by multiple posters. I agree with the sentiment, maybe not exactly, but I can see reasons why someone would think so.

But characterising it as desperation is surely pushing the envelope too far. Thats what I disagree with. Were nowhere near desperate for one. One may be nice, May in fact be Needed as cover for the system, but we are not desperate for it because presently (unless Phillips is sold) we have enough cover for the position.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35236 on: Today at 08:59:14 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:53:46 am
No, a CB would be nice. There are plenty of reasons why one would be nice, which have been said by multiple posters. I agree with the sentiment, maybe not exactly, but I can see reasons why someone would think so.

But characterising it as desperation is surely pushing the envelope too far. Thats what I disagree with. Were nowhere near desperate for one. One may be nice, May in fact be Needed as cover for the system, but we are not desperate for it because presently (unless Phillips is sold) we have enough cover for the position.
yeah we done so well last defensively & shown signs of improvement in pre season we should be fine with our current CBs
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35237 on: Today at 09:03:17 am »
3 weeks ago Ornstein said Fabinho was off. We wanted Lavia before I can only imagine him going made us see what more experienced options were in the market. There wasn't any and we went back to Lavia wasting weeks in the process.

We still have 4 weeks. There's still time to bring in the players.

However just in case. Any last min loan options like Arthur and Kabak available?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35238 on: Today at 09:03:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:09 am
Its got to be Inancio for LCB and he has a 40m release clause so we know exactly what the price is.

https://youtu.be/3ZCXEBLC8oo

Thanks for posting. I enjoyed watching that.

What I will say is I'd be reluctant to sign Inacio for this new system as I'm not fully convinced we will be using it in a years time.  And with that being said I would want a CB who is not only adept at playing in a back 3 but can also excel in a back 2.

Inacio plays in a back 3 for Sporting Lisbon and there is no guarantee that he could perform in a back two. For me it is very important as stated in the video, the CB we sign isn't one that can only play in the new system.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #35239 on: Today at 09:04:36 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:53:46 am
No, a CB would be nice. There are plenty of reasons why one would be nice, which have been said by multiple posters. I agree with the sentiment, maybe not exactly, but I can see reasons why someone would think so.

But characterising it as desperation is surely pushing the envelope too far. Thats what I disagree with. Were nowhere near desperate for one. One may be nice, May in fact be Needed as cover for the system, but we are not desperate for it because presently (unless Phillips is sold) we have enough cover for the position.

We don't need Alisson as we still have Karius.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 876 877 878 879 880 [881] 882   Go Up
« previous next »
 