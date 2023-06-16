I think some of the concern is warranted. Before the Henderson/Fabinho departures it still felt that we were a couple of players light. Then we lost two key members of the squad - irrespective of their decline, theyd have still played a key part - and weve been pretty slow to act. We seemed to cease activity while Saudi messed around for a few weeks to complete the transfers, and since then weve been haggling away for Lavia who, while talented, isnt guaranteed to come in and start straight away. Meanwhile weve got Curtis Jones playing as a 6, and were one injury away to Mac Allister or Szoboszlai to relying on Elliott again. I agree with the post on the previous page that recent transfer windows have eroded a degree of trust in the club to deal with these gaps.
For me, were short three players - a 6, 8 and CB. Maybe even 4 because the defensive situation is complicated by the system we are playing. I thought fixing our midfield and our press would allow us to go back to our 4-3-3, decide on whether we want Trent to be a midfielder or a RB and base our incomings around that - if hes a midfielder sign a RB (or sign a CB and play Gomez on the right), if hes a RB sign a 6. But it seems this box formation is here to stay and you could argue that the CB positions either side of Virgil are weak, and that theres no sufficient replacement for Trent if hes injured.
Bottom line in that we have some glaring insufficiencies in the squad, the season starts soon and were moving very slow. Lets hope we get some news today.