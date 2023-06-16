I think some of the concern is warranted. Before the Henderson/Fabinho departures it still felt that we were a couple of players light. Then we lost two key members of the squad - irrespective of their decline, theyd have still played a key part - and weve been pretty slow to act. We seemed to cease activity while Saudi messed around for a few weeks to complete the transfers, and since then weve been haggling away for Lavia who, while talented, isnt guaranteed to come in and start straight away. Meanwhile weve got Curtis Jones playing as a 6, and were one injury away to Mac Allister or Szoboszlai to relying on Elliott again. I agree with the post on the previous page that recent transfer windows have eroded a degree of trust in the club to deal with these gaps.



For me, were short three players - a 6, 8 and CB. Maybe even 4 because the defensive situation is complicated by the system we are playing. I thought fixing our midfield and our press would allow us to go back to our 4-3-3, decide on whether we want Trent to be a midfielder or a RB and base our incomings around that - if hes a midfielder sign a RB (or sign a CB and play Gomez on the right), if hes a RB sign a 6. But it seems this box formation is here to stay and you could argue that the CB positions either side of Virgil are weak, and that theres no sufficient replacement for Trent if hes injured.



Bottom line in that we have some glaring insufficiencies in the squad, the season starts soon and were moving very slow. Lets hope we get some news today.