It seems like a common thing these days. Too many people judge something before it's complete. It's mad. We can't judge anything until we see the full picture. We have people judging the transfer window even though it has a good while to run yet. We've also had so many people agonising over virtually every aspect of the ARE build.
For goodness sake, can we just wait until the window closes and the stand is built before judging them? It might just help with blood pressure and stress levels too.
Whats the fun in that?
Transfer forums are like junk food, they are full of shite and you never, ever feel youve consumed anything of value. But youll stuff it in your faces anyway.
Everybody needs to enjoy the drama, the posters about to have a heart attack on 1st August because Curtis might get a few games at 6, I have nothing but admiration.
Its addictive, let people post seventeen posts each hour about Labia - if Liverpool can get to him.
Im all for micro analysis on an hour by hour basis, full in the knowledge none of us will ever have any affect on the outcome, and FSG will do what FSG do.
Its like a Maccies, if you dont want to eat the shite, dont walk through the Golden Arches.
Ill have a McPlant with a side of massive, intense discussion on inverted full backs, defensive midfielders and unknowns from Brazil.
Admit it, you whores, you love it really.