LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We will definitely sign Lavia. We are not playing 4D chess anymore, we are very much desperate. Therefore we will cave in and pay more than we want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm
It seems like a common thing these days. Too many people judge something before it's complete. It's mad. We can't judge anything until we see the full picture. We have people judging the transfer window even though it has a good while to run yet. We've also had so many people agonising over virtually every aspect of the ARE build.

For goodness sake, can we just wait until the window closes and the stand is built before judging them? It might just help with blood pressure and stress levels too.

Whats the fun in that?

Transfer forums are like junk food, they are full of shite and you never, ever feel youve consumed anything of value. But youll stuff it in your faces anyway.

Everybody needs to enjoy the drama, the posters about to have a heart attack on 1st August because Curtis might get a few games at 6, I have nothing but admiration.

Its addictive, let people post seventeen posts each hour about Labia - if Liverpool can get to him.

Im all for micro analysis on an hour by hour basis, full in the knowledge none of us will ever have any affect on the outcome, and FSG will do what FSG do.

Its like a Maccies, if you dont want to eat the shite, dont walk through the Golden Arches.

Ill have a McPlant with a side of massive, intense discussion on inverted full backs, defensive midfielders and unknowns from Brazil.

Admit it, you whores, you love it really.
---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
But if thats the case then why have we been on the lookout for a left sided centrehalf (according to the journos)? Also we are committing a lot of players forward and its no wonder why we are conceding a lot of chances and goals in the most basic way.
Because the club not selling either of the current Lbs. Getting somebody in to backup Konate/Virgil is my guess. Virgil never played on the right for Klopp wonder if part of this might do that.
My thought is the 2022 summer window was refresh the Front line, 2023 is MF, 2024 is defense. Adding a CB this Window probably getting a Matip replacement a window early too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm


Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.

That Hjulmand keeps popping up on the stats never heard of him before but he's regularly featuring when I've gone down the rabbit hole of stats.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm


Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.
Where's Peter Green vs Lemmy when he was in Hawkwind?
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm
Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.
Villa are after him apparently. we aren't coz his injury record is poor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:48 pm
We will definitely sign Lavia. We are not playing 4D chess anymore, we are very much desperate. Therefore we will cave in and pay more than we want.
Seems to be in vogue in the Premier League right now

I think we are right to try and get Lavia as cheap as we can. But if we just look around at our rivals we can see we're not alone in paying over the odds to secure our targets. Just have to be grateful we got some of that Saudi cash.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm
Whats the fun in that?

Transfer forums are like junk food, they are full of shite and you never, ever feel youve consumed anything of value. But youll stuff it in your faces anyway.

Everybody needs to enjoy the drama, the posters about to have a heart attack on 1st August because Curtis might get a few games at 6, I have nothing but admiration.

Its addictive, let people post seventeen posts each hour about Labia - if Liverpool can get to him.

Im all for micro analysis on an hour by hour basis, full in the knowledge none of us will ever have any affect on the outcome, and FSG will do what FSG do.

Its like a Maccies, if you dont want to eat the shite, dont walk through the Golden Arches.

Ill have a McPlant with a side of massive, intense discussion on inverted full backs, defensive midfielders and unknowns from Brazil.

Admit it, you whores, you love it really.
That's fair enough.  :)

It would exhaust me though.  :rollseyes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Its cos your 'Concerns' are basically repeated in every fucking thread every 5 minutes to the same people over and over again and the fact that none of you realise this, then cry that youve been 'shouted at' so to speak is fucking mental. Its like youre all part of some Dreary fucking Sect

Its basically Chinese Water Torture but with with Dickheads yapping in ya fucking ear doing Wet Willy but with real cocks

'Cant believe a worse summer'  :lmao

Its the same every fucking year. Fucking nutters Man  ;D
Totally, I can't work out which is fucking worse, the summer transfer thread when we've not bought anyone for a fortnight or the half time thread when we are not winning.
Kneejerk whingers, nearly all of whom know nothing about what is going on in reality posting doom and despair.







Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm
Whats the fun in that?

Transfer forums are like junk food, they are full of shite and you never, ever feel youve consumed anything of value. But youll stuff it in your faces anyway.

Everybody needs to enjoy the drama, the posters about to have a heart attack on 1st August because Curtis might get a few games at 6, I have nothing but admiration.

Its addictive, let people post seventeen posts each hour about Labia - if Liverpool can get to him.

Im all for micro analysis on an hour by hour basis, full in the knowledge none of us will ever have any affect on the outcome, and FSG will do what FSG do.

Its like a Maccies, if you dont want to eat the shite, dont walk through the Golden Arches.

Ill have a McPlant with a side of massive, intense discussion on inverted full backs, defensive midfielders and unknowns from Brazil.

Admit it, you whores, you love it really.

the problem is too many - way too many - posters get emotionally involved in the whole thing and start going off the deep end when what they want to happen, doesn't.  not to mention the insults flying when ppl post OTT (or sometimes harmless) opinions.

doesn't make the thread "fun" at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm


Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.

Enzo Le Fee always comes near the top in any of the metrics I've seen. Surprised he didn't go to any top league for a decent fee
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm

Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.

Is he good enough on the ball?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
ooooh Progressive Duelists.

Show me the chart of "Cunning Linguists" next please!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
It's a fair ask SoS - but each day that passes brings a few more concerns:

1) it's possible that a player we want is off the board / less time to look for an alternative*
2) because we are already going into the season a bit shorthanded - or so it seems - any new player is going to need a month to bed in
3) teams not willing to budge on their valuation because they know we are stuck - pricing us out (maybe we get luck and someone desperately needs to sell).




*I fully expect Lavia to be agreed tonight/Friday :D

Despite what I said earlier, I do understand people's concerns, and the fact that they may naturally grow as time goes by.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:10:57 am
Is he good enough on the ball?

I think he'd do a decent job for now, but he has a really bad injury record doesn't he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I think for his price £20m/£25m Adams could be a superb bargain, I said at the start of the window he would be an outside bet for us, the only problem is his injury record and if some one is going to break down it will 100% be at our club.  Possibly the most visited place at the club is the recovery room  :P

I got abit annoyed as i see adding £1m to the £40m we know would not get Lavia as we know Southampton believe they will get £40m next from City, i guess they believe they will buy him back, which is possible as they may sell Rodri on while he is worth something, seems to be the way they work.

I would still think about getting in Kone I think he will be special in a few years time, but again another with a dodgy Injury record , though I guess that comes from being a DM more likely to get stuck in.

Andre i mentioned about a month or so before he is a good player but  does not feel like a DM too me  he is like between a 6 and an 8, a 7  :p  if you will (ie Thiago).

Either way i trust klopp to make FSG/Jorg to get a move on I hope I am correct, I just feel FSG have let down Klopp so much, for me he deserves better if not for him our club would not be worth the £4/5b FSG believe its worth,  when/if  he goes thats atleast a £1b drop imo, thats how much i feel he is worth to the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:09:32 am
Enzo Le Fee always comes near the top in any of the metrics I've seen. Surprised he didn't go to any top league for a decent fee
Le Fee at Rennes now. They going be a good team in ligue 1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:11:39 am
ooooh Progressive Duelists.

What is it with modern football and these daft phrases people keep making up  ::) ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 12:23:51 am
What is it with modern football and these daft phrases people keep making up  ::) ;D
"inverted false wingback" doesn't do it for yer? 

me neither.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I think Todays (Liv v Bmu) game showed how much we need the DM and probably RCB/RB and LCB/LB, a club our size should really not be having to play Robbo as a LCB and Curtis Jones as a DM, in an emergency situation yes but goig into a fresh season its worring, if we go into the season as we are now seeing how porous we are defensively we would be lucky to get top 5, we would be relying on our attack to score more than the opposition every game because i can see us conceeding loads  we have had a 4-2 , 4-4 , against German 2nd division side , a 4-0 against a Championship side and a 3-4 loss again a German top division side  but thats 10 goals conceeded in four games granted we have scored 15 goals in that time but i dont see how this could continue in the premiership.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:29:20 am
"inverted false wingback" doesn't do it for yer? 

me neither.
I used to want to play pivoted inverted false wingback at school but the other boys just wanted to beat the crap out of me because of my strange requests
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm


Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:48 pm
We will definitely sign Lavia. We are not playing 4D chess anymore, we are very much desperate. Therefore we will cave in and pay more than we want.


See this sums it up. The club can;t win with the likes of you.

If we "cave in" and pay up it's because we;re desperate and if we don;t pay up because we think he's not worth it (And he isn't yet) then the owners are minebags and the recruitment team is clueless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm


Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.
I think Charlie is now a cleaner, he gets work because he takes good care of the corners
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
He's hiding in Fordy's attic mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Im still holding out for Matip at 6 against Chelsea  ;D  Striding about and passing and running between the lines and inspector gadget legging people all day, comfortably sat in front of vvd and konate and told to bustle about getting the ball back. 

dew it  dew it. You just know it'd be fun to watch. The facial expressions from the collisions alone.  Other peoples facial expressions as they are run down and eaten by a giraffe. Glorious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:57:27 am
He's hiding in Fordy's attic mate.

Dont tell anyone mate. Hes costing me a fortune in food though. Times are hard. This shite government and all doing me no favours. Im always at the supermarket for Charlie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm


Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.

So what you're saying is Gavi is a sack of shite?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If posters aren't out "looking for lavia as cheap as they can", they're down "the supermarket for charlie". The degenerates in this thread. It's appalling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm


Surprised we haven't really been linked much with Adams to be honest. Especially if his release clause is true. Could play Trent's hybrid role too.

Martín Zubimendi is great value out of that bunch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 05:23:27 pm

Lol oh my word, I work as a team in my job Ive been a firefighter half my life and we are as organised as you can get because if we make a mistake in a job me or my colleagues could lose our lives, Ive seen firefighters with 20 years in the job who just arent very good its just the way it is they panic and get flustered, where as Ive seen recruits be as calm as you like under pressure. All the training and organisation in the world cant make some people better, it can only go so far,
.

Surprisingly perceptive post in a transfer thread, nice  ;D

Think Mark Walters is correct, in the context that we're actively risking more in a certain area of the pitch (rb -rcm-dcr)  to possess the ball and score, at the expense of organised defensive transitions with enough players behind the ball there.

Doesn't matter who we sign if he's told to be 15 yards ahead of play of the areas where the ball is lost, we'll be outnumbered for that game situation. The key is to assess if the end results are worth this tactical choice, the staff are free to make their calls. It wasn't last season, it probably won't be this season, but tweaks for the better can happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
What l dont understand about people who keep whining about not buying X amount of players is this: at the end of the day, you can only play 10 outfield players.

 Great big gaping hole at RB when TAA moves forward. Buy a RB. Ok, but that would mean you see TAA in midfield permanently with the new RB. So no need for a Lavia type CDM then because TAA now takes one slot from midfield?

We need a LCB so we can play 3 CBs at the back. So you dont want that LCB to roam forward? Then how to replicate Robbos attacking instincts and crosses for Diaz and others to benefit?

We need a good CDM to cover for TAA when he vacates the RB slot. So youre expecting the new CDM to hang back whenever TAA moves forward? That takes away a possible extra body to join in the attack.

Were so easy to play through. We need a good CDM to cover our defence. So, is that a 3 or 4 man defence? Is TAA part of the midfield?

So you can buy 3-4 players but its the system thats important. Its fucking stupid to expect your 10 outfield players to fulfil multiple roles without lapses.

Its almost as if people think opposing teams cant adapt to play us and exploit our weaknesses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:29 am

See this sums it up. The club can;t win with the likes of you.

If we "cave in" and pay up it's because we;re desperate and if we don;t pay up because we think he's not worth it (And he isn't yet) then the owners are minebags and the recruitment team is clueless.

Wouldn't the owners being mingebags and the recruitment team being clueless be more related to them not making additions when they are needed rather than being about a specific player anyway, if Soton hold firm and we don't think he is worth their valuation then move onto another target as we needed another MF signing this summer even before Hendo and Fab left and will still need another after Lavia (or somebody else has signed).

Also, even without those extra departures, our mf overhaul should have really started last summer anyway to reduce the amount that needed to be signed in one window and they chose not to do so, meaning we were short in mf last season, missed out on the CL (and the extra money it brings in), still need the addition and the continuingly ludicrous transfer inflation means that we will end up paying more for a signing than if we had bought one last summer even including the wages we would have paid them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:46:45 am
What l dont understand about people who keep whining about not buying X amount of players is this: at the end of the day, you can only play 10 outfield players.


Good job we only play one game a week and nobody gets tired or injured then isn't it, time and again it has been shown that when we skimp on depth we get punished for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:48:24 am
Good job we only play one game a week and nobody gets tired or injured then isn't it, time and again it has been shown that when we skimp on depth we get punished for it.

But people arent just talking about strength in depth, are they? When we see defensive lapses like the ones we saw yesterday, the same complaints get trotted out. Gaping hole at RB, Robbo cant play LCB, too easy to play through the middle. How does having strength in depth address these systemic issues? If TAA plays as RB and then moves into MF, there will ALWAYS be a hole down that side. Unless you say that you want someone twice the size and speed of Konate to cover that space. Or you say you want a proper LCB to play 3 at the back. Thats NOT strength in depth. Youre replacing Robbo without considering who makes up for the loss in attacking play down that side.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 05:29:54 am
But people arent just talking about strength in depth, are they? When we see defensive lapses like the ones we saw yesterday, the same complaints get trotted out. Gaping hole at RB, Robbo cant play LCB, too easy to play through the middle. How does having strength in depth address these systemic issues? If TAA plays as RB and then moves into MF, there will ALWAYS be a hole down that side. Unless you say that you want someone twice the size and speed of Konate to cover that space. Or you say you want a proper LCB to play 3 at the back. Thats NOT strength in depth. Youre replacing Robbo without considering who makes up for the loss in attacking play down that side.

The forwards have to make it harder for the opposition defence to play out from the back.
Dom and Trent have to do more to cover space on the right hand side.
Robertson has to be conservative with his runs so we are more of a three in possession and this will make it easier for Konate to cover his area of the pitch. If Robertson isnt able to temper his attacking instincts then get in a LCB that can. We need to do this regardless of the DM we bring in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Its got to be Inancio for LCB and he has a 40m release clause so we know exactly what the price is.

https://youtu.be/3ZCXEBLC8oo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
August 3rd, 2023.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:25:53 am
August 3rd, 2023.
It's your birthday or why you posting the date ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:29 am

See this sums it up. The club can;t win with the likes of you.

If we "cave in" and pay up it's because we;re desperate and if we don;t pay up because we think he's not worth it (And he isn't yet) then the owners are minebags and the recruitment team is clueless.

Think it sums up quite a few across a number of threads. Just looking for digs / complaints / etc. It's just tiresome now.

