I think for his price £20m/£25m Adams could be a superb bargain, I said at the start of the window he would be an outside bet for us, the only problem is his injury record and if some one is going to break down it will 100% be at our club. Possibly the most visited place at the club is the recovery roomI got abit annoyed as i see adding £1m to the £40m we know would not get Lavia as we know Southampton believe they will get £40m next from City, i guess they believe they will buy him back, which is possible as they may sell Rodri on while he is worth something, seems to be the way they work.I would still think about getting in Kone I think he will be special in a few years time, but again another with a dodgy Injury record , though I guess that comes from being a DM more likely to get stuck in.Andre i mentioned about a month or so before he is a good player but does not feel like a DM too me he is like between a 6 and an 8, a 7 :p if you will (ie Thiago).Either way i trust klopp to make FSG/Jorg to get a move on I hope I am correct, I just feel FSG have let down Klopp so much, for me he deserves better if not for him our club would not be worth the £4/5b FSG believe its worth, when/if he goes thats atleast a £1b drop imo, thats how much i feel he is worth to the club.