As for the difference between challenging for the title and challenging for top 4, it's really interesting IMO. I feel City will more than likely be too hard to catch again, fair enough if you can't catch them etc etc, but if the squad we've got now (+ hopefully a couple more in soon) is only just about getting into the 4th spot, then I'll be so fucking disappointed. Last season we were absolutely fucking turd and we still almost got into it towards the end.



We'll improve next season surely, and I don't believe any of Arse/ManU/Newc will do as well next season. Arsenal are the best side of those three, and I 100% believe we're a better side than them. For me anything below then a comfortable finish in those top 3 spots is failure as far as the league goes. Then again, I say that but there may be a minimal difference between 2nd and 4th points wise, who knows. If we still went with exactly what we have now I'd expect us comfortably in a Champions League spot. We should be able to add 10/15 points to our tally this season IMO.