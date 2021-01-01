« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34960 on: Today at 05:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 04:58:43 pm

I think that's been crystal clear for a few seasons now.

It has, utterly wasted the Klopp years and give zero fucks about it. (But why would they of course)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34961 on: Today at 05:00:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:24:09 pm
Oh god, your not still using Netscape are you?

Think hes sending emails on lotus notes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34962 on: Today at 05:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:49:17 pm
Would it not have made more sense to just sign a new right back, put Trent in midfield and play a flat back 4 who with a world class keeper behind them can give the team a solid platform, given the quality we already have going forward?

The square pegs in round holes and high risk football approach will require a lot of work in the transfer market this month when we're just dragging our feet.

There isn't a RB in the world who could play in our team without being exposed. We tell Salah to stay high and we push the RCM way up the pitch as well.

No one can defend a whole flank by themselves
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34963 on: Today at 05:10:56 pm »
I hate this "we must buy players to be better" mindset.  Football is a team game based on organisation.  We have to be better organised defensively.  We can do it with the players we have. I'm happy that this is also Jurgen's mindset.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34964 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 05:06:50 pm
There isn't a RB in the world who could play in our team without being exposed. We tell Salah to stay high and we push the RCM way up the pitch as well.

No one can defend a whole flank by themselves

Thats completely untrue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34965 on: Today at 05:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 04:58:43 pm

I think that's been crystal clear for a few seasons now.

Sad but true, they still have time though  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34966 on: Today at 05:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 05:10:56 pm
I hate this "we must buy players to be better" mindset.  Football is a team game based on organisation.  We have to be better organised defensively.  We can do it with the players we have. I'm happy that this is also Jurgen's mindset.

The manager says we want and need to sign players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34967 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:13:30 pm
If we jump in to sign Lukeba (their Gvardiol replacement) we could indirectly stop this transfer. Lukeba available for £27m. He's going to be worth so much more next summer.

Him or Arthur Theate please. They shouldn't be that expensive
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34968 on: Today at 05:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 05:10:56 pm
I hate this "we must buy players to be better" mindset.  Football is a team game based on organisation.  We have to be better organised defensively.  We can do it with the players we have. I'm happy that this is also Jurgen's mindset.
I wonder why the likes of Arsenal and Abu Dhabi are buying better players then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34969 on: Today at 05:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 05:10:56 pm
I hate this "we must buy players to be better" mindset.  Football is a team game based on organisation.  We have to be better organised defensively.  We can do it with the players we have. I'm happy that this is also Jurgen's mindset.

But we clearly need players.

You cant lose that many senior players and not replace them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34970 on: Today at 05:16:36 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:14:57 pm
I wonder why the likes of Arsenal and Abu Dhabi are buying better players then?


And have we not too?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34971 on: Today at 05:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:16:36 pm

And have we not too?  ;D
Enough to challenge for the title?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34972 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:49:17 pm
Would it not have made more sense to just sign a new right back, put Trent in midfield and play a flat back 4 who with a world class keeper behind them can give the team a solid platform, given the quality we already have going forward?



 Perhaps, yeah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34973 on: Today at 05:22:35 pm »
I don't think that's our aim this season. Top 4 is the limit and regroup for the following season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34974 on: Today at 05:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 05:10:56 pm
I hate this "we must buy players to be better" mindset.  Football is a team game based on organisation.  We have to be better organised defensively.  We can do it with the players we have. I'm happy that this is also Jurgen's mindset.


Lol oh my word, I work as a team in my job Ive been a firefighter half my life and we are as organised as you can get because if we make a mistake in a job me or my colleagues could lose our lives, Ive seen firefighters with 20 years in the job who just arent very good its just the way it is they panic and get flustered, where as Ive seen recruits be as calm as you like under pressure. All the training and organisation in the world cant make some people better, it can only go so far,
.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34975 on: Today at 05:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:22:35 pm
I don't think that's our aim this season. Top 4 is the limit and regroup for the following season.

Our aim is to finish top four ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34976 on: Today at 05:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 05:10:56 pm
I hate this "we must buy players to be better" mindset.  Football is a team game based on organisation.  We have to be better organised defensively.  We can do it with the players we have. I'm happy that this is also Jurgen's mindset.

 FSG's wet dream you mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34977 on: Today at 05:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:22:35 pm
I don't think that's our aim this season. Top 4 is the limit and regroup for the following season.
The problem there is Salah and VVD will be another year into their 30s and maybe not as effective as they are now. Its arguable they are already not as good as they were.  Think we have to go for it this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34978 on: Today at 05:26:37 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:15:39 pm
Robertson showing  similar signs of having a Fabinho like fall off.
Not great last 6 months looked awful pre season.
Big mileage in the legs as well. Very worrying his pre season.

I had a look I think it was towards the start of the season just gone when we looked absolutely knackered, and saw that Robertson had played 4000+ minutes in four consecutive seasons prior (only about 3300 last season mind) - only Sterling and Azpilicueta (twice in that four year period) had reached the same landmark in the PL. Not to mention he must routinely be covering more ground than most players.

I think his legs are more likely to go early as they are late, which we'll need to be mindful of probably next summer. Form aside though, I just don't think he fits this new formation.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34979 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:25:28 pm
Our aim is to finish top four ?

In my opinion. We just had major midfield surgery mate. our Left Back looks done at the top level and Virg and Mo are a year older.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34980 on: Today at 05:33:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:26:11 pm
The problem there is Salah and VVD will be another year into their 30s and maybe not as effective as they are now. Its arguable they are already not as good as they were.  Think we have to go for it this season.

We do, anything else is admitting failure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34981 on: Today at 05:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:31 pm
In my opinion. We just had major midfield surgery mate. our Left Back looks done at the top level and Virg and Mo are a year older.

I agree Samie, it's the most realistic target, but even that maybe out of our range depends on so much else and whether other teams improve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34982 on: Today at 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:47:57 am
£42mil for a 19 year old with a £50mil asking price isn't a lowball offer.

£20mil is a lowball offer.

Haters wanna hate I guess.

We identified this 19 years old as the best defensive midfielder we can afford. Southampton can set the asking price as they want, he is their player and we know how much they want. What is the point of these offers and wasting time to save a few millions when we all know we will end paying close to their asking price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34983 on: Today at 05:35:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:14:02 pm
The manager says we want and need to sign players.

So what we waiting for? This really isnt the point now to look back and go we saved a few million here and there. Its the point we need to get the players in ASAP so we can improve them and get them going.

We really are starting to waste our own time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34984 on: Today at 05:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 05:10:56 pm
I hate this "we must buy players to be better" mindset.  Football is a team game based on organisation.  We have to be better organised defensively.  We can do it with the players we have. I'm happy that this is also Jurgen's mindset.

I think practically everyone still here from last season can do better than they did but if we're to challenge for the title again and eventually the Champions League too then of course we'll need new players. I also don't think loads of them are finished as some on here might make out they are (think Matip/Gomez etc) but they can be improved upon now and must be if we're to challenge for the big honours. Personally I feel we're closer to it than some people think, which is why no expense should be spared IMO, we should be able to bring in the very best we can find now and I really hope we're trying to do so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34985 on: Today at 05:39:24 pm »
If we're still in talks with Southampton and looking to make another offer for Lavia, hopefully that's imminent and we can determine one way or another whether there's a deal to be done there. There's still plenty of time bring the players we need in, but ideally we can avoid going into the last couple of weeks still looking to do two, possibly three, signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34986 on: Today at 05:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:34:24 pm
We identified this 19 years old as the best defensive midfielder we can afford. Southampton can set the asking price as they want, he is their player and we know how much they want. What is the point of these offers and wasting time to save a few millions when we all know we will end paying close to their asking price.

Its called negotiation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34987 on: Today at 05:39:34 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:33:11 pm
I agree Samie, it's the most realistic target, but even that maybe out of our range depends on so much else and whether other teams improve.

I don't see Newcastle being as good, they rode momentum for a long time. Man Utd basically got there by default. Spurs won't be up there, you'd think.

Realistically it's a battle for 3 spots between us, Chelsea (Poch will make them good enough to be TOp 4 contenders at least) Man Utd, and Arsenal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34988 on: Today at 05:42:47 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:39:34 pm
I don't see Newcastle being as good, they rode momentum for a long time. Man Utd basically got there by default. Spurs won't be up there, you'd think.

Realistically it's a battle for 3 spots between us, Chelsea (Poch will make them good enough to be TOp 4 contenders at least) Man Utd, and Arsenal

Basically that. Though I think Pochettino will be under pressure to immediately challenge especially with all the money they continue to throw at the "venture." It doesn't need to be said but a win against them could be a hell of a start for us and give us some momentum from the start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34989 on: Today at 05:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:00:38 pm
It has, utterly wasted the Klopp years and give zero fucks about it. (But why would they of course)

We've been up against a team that currently has 110 charges of financial doping. We dont finish second with 97 points otherwise, kinda hard to compete with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34990 on: Today at 05:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:31 pm
In my opinion. We just had major midfield surgery mate. our Left Back looks done at the top level and Virg and Mo are a year older.

Our limit is about 80 points with the current squad and that's having better luck with injuries.

The defence needs surgery (structurally and in personnel) and we need defensive midfielders to replace the ones who've left (and to do a much better job than they did last season). We've done nothing so far to address any of this. We will do some business this month but not enough to bother City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34991 on: Today at 05:44:00 pm »
As for the difference between challenging for the title and challenging for top 4, it's really interesting IMO. I feel City will more than likely be too hard to catch again, fair enough if you can't catch them etc etc, but if the squad we've got now (+ hopefully a couple more in soon) is only just about getting into the 4th spot, then I'll be so fucking disappointed. Last season we were absolutely fucking turd and we still almost got into it towards the end.

We'll improve next season surely, and I don't believe any of Arse/ManU/Newc will do as well next season. Arsenal are the best side of those three, and I 100% believe we're a better side than them. For me anything below then a comfortable finish in those top 3 spots is failure as far as the league goes. Then again, I say that but there may be a minimal difference between 2nd and 4th points wise, who knows. If we still went with exactly what we have now I'd expect us comfortably in a Champions League spot. We should be able to add 10/15 points to our tally this season IMO.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34992 on: Today at 05:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 05:42:56 pm
We've been up against a team that currently has 110 charges of financial doping. We dont finish second with 97 points otherwise, kinda hard to compete with that.

So true, its something people forget. It's amazing how accustomed people are to us getting those scary points totals. Without City competing we would have won a shed load.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34993 on: Today at 05:46:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:44:53 pm
So true, its something people forget. It's amazing how accustomed people are to us getting those scary points totals. Without City competing we would have won a shed load.

It just not recognized because its Liverpool.  You got a sense last season, when Arsenal fell apart, the press had a real soft spot for them and starting to question City and their "methods" more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34994 on: Today at 05:48:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:44:00 pm
As for the difference between challenging for the title and challenging for top 4, it's really interesting IMO. I feel City will more than likely be too hard to catch again, fair enough if you can't catch them etc etc, but if the squad we've got now (+ hopefully a couple more in soon) is only just about getting into the 4th spot, then I'll be so fucking disappointed. Last season we were absolutely fucking turd and we still almost got into it towards the end.

We'll improve next season surely, and I don't believe any of Arse/ManU/Newc will do as well next season. Arsenal are the best side of those three, and I 100% believe we're a better side than them. For me anything below then a comfortable finish in those top 3 spots is failure as far as the league goes. Then again, I say that but there may be a minimal difference between 2nd and 4th points wise, who knows. If we still went with exactly what we have now I'd expect us comfortably in a Champions League spot. We should be able to add 10/15 points to our tally this season IMO.

Arsenal are the unknown factor here. I know we like to feel we are better than them currently but if they get another competitive season it will give an ambitious young team real momentum going forward. I don't feel like it will be easy for us especially with the rebuild going on in midfield. We will be entertaining though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34995 on: Today at 05:48:58 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:46:40 pm
It just not recognized because its Liverpool.  You got a sense last season, when Arsenal fell apart, the press had a real soft spot for them and starting to question City and their "methods" more.

The press have never questioned anything about City.

Also, the way people talk is mad. We won every trophy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34996 on: Today at 05:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:00:38 pm
It has, utterly wasted the Klopp years and give zero fucks about it. (But why would they of course)

I wonder what Jürgen would say if you told him he's years had been wasted here.
