« Reply #34920 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:02 pm
Yeah, pay up in 5 years but offer them a 10 year contract if you want.
How does that "benefit" Chelsea?

I believe you have a lifetime contract with Transfer thread.
« Reply #34921 on: Today at 04:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:09:57 pm
Guarenteed 100k a week, probably higher, for the next 6 years? Easy decision. Football careers are short and anything can happen.

Even if he ends up scratching his arse on the subs bench, none of these footballers are on low money at this level.
« Reply #34922 on: Today at 04:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:31:15 pm
Jorg watched today and was like.

https://theathletic.com/live-blogs/transfer-news-live-updates/Rf4eM6sJAjbq/70dD4t7o84jy/

"Chelsea could face competition in their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The bid, from an as yet unidentified club, is said to surpass Chelsea's most recent offer for the 21-year-old Ecuador international that was worth a total of £80million."

get me a fucking no.6

I think Andy Naylor would give up journalism if we signed Caicedo as well.
It won't be us.
« Reply #34923 on: Today at 04:13:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:11:49 pm
I'm now worried that Robbo looks way off the pace, too.

 This new formation is not helping him. I'm not really a fan of it, to be honest. We don't have the personnel.
« Reply #34924 on: Today at 04:14:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:04:00 pm
Colwill extends contract for 6 years at Chelsea ;D ( I thought these length contracts weren't allowed?)

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand onto the bench you go
« Reply #34925 on: Today at 04:14:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:11:49 pm
I'm now worried that Robbo looks way off the pace, too.
He's being asked to play in a system that doesn't suit him mate. Same as some other players who struggled last season and some that will continue this season as well.
« Reply #34926 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm »
Robertson showing  similar signs of having a Fabinho like fall off.
Not great last 6 months looked awful pre season.
Big mileage in the legs as well. Very worrying his pre season.
« Reply #34927 on: Today at 04:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:08:19 pm
We need to get back to the mentality of not giving anything away. We shouldn't be making it easy for teams to just lob a ball over the top and be through on goal every time they win it.

It's back to the days of needing to score 4 to win games rather than win a lot of games 1-0 (i.e. the 90 point seasons).

Some on here prefer to be entertained than win though. So winning 1-0 might not be as good as 4-4 draws in some people's eyes. Depends what you want.
« Reply #34928 on: Today at 04:16:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:06:54 pm
I cant get my head around why a player that young would tie himself down to a club like Chelsea, especially with their manic spending fever. He could have a number of players in front of him within a couple of seasons.

has  he not been on their books since he was 9 years old.

JT is probably related
« Reply #34929 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
 It Veiga and loan him back? Yes please
« Reply #34930 on: Today at 04:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:11:28 pm
I know there are concerns about our defence but the season hasn't even started yet. So how can we be 'back to the days'?

Because it was last season. The better teams we played found it very easy to score against us when we played them away (City/Napoli/Arsenal/Brighton etc). Even though we kept clean sheets the Newcastle, Spurs and Chelsea away games we conceded stacks of chances and high XG. We conceded 5 at home to Real Madrid. On the other hand we put in a very compact and solid performance to beat City at home (and Napoli) which showed we can adapt when we want to and don't have to be so gung-ho all the time.

To be fair against the shite in the league we should still be winning more comfortably anyway, but being able to easily create good chances against us gives them encouragement.
