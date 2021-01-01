I know there are concerns about our defence but the season hasn't even started yet. So how can we be 'back to the days'?



Because it was last season. The better teams we played found it very easy to score against us when we played them away (City/Napoli/Arsenal/Brighton etc). Even though we kept clean sheets the Newcastle, Spurs and Chelsea away games we conceded stacks of chances and high XG. We conceded 5 at home to Real Madrid. On the other hand we put in a very compact and solid performance to beat City at home (and Napoli) which showed we can adapt when we want to and don't have to be so gung-ho all the time.To be fair against the shite in the league we should still be winning more comfortably anyway, but being able to easily create good chances against us gives them encouragement.