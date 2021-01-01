« previous next »
7 out, 2 in. Net spend of 40m, nevermind the millions saved on wages on the outgoings. We really are operating like amateurs. 11 days to the start of the season now. Any new players bought going forward simply won't have enough time to bed in and integrate into our systems. Piss poor planning by mingebag owners.

Theres still time, strange to have left it to this point but there is still time.

I think the stuff coming out about a huge budget was insane though, combined with the Bellingham talk.
We need at least 11 players!

Someone actually said we need 4 new defenders in the PS thread.  :D
Theres still time, strange to have left it to this point but there is still time.

I think the stuff coming out about a huge budget was insane though, combined with the Bellingham talk.

The mingebags probably offered £45m for him  ;D
Someone light a fire under Jorg*

Selling players is great but this squad doesnt look ready to start the season in 10 days.
Someone light a fire under Jurg.

Burning the manager is a bit extreme mate.
Kieran Tierney might be an option for LCB/LB. Plays there for Scotland and works well with Robbo. Newcastle were interested at one point. Might have signed him for all I know.
At this point give me Palhinha over Lavia.
I'd be more concerned if the club was saying we're done in the market... whereas it seems by all accounts they know they need to add at least one midfielder and one defender (and Reddy saying they want two midfielders and one defender).

That'll still leave us short IMO, but if we get the recruitment right (and when we do buy, we still tend to get it bang on) then we'll be so much better defensively. Now, I'd definitely do two defenders - either a RB or someone who can effectively compete with Konate - but don't think that happens now.
7 out, 2 in. Net spend of 40m, nevermind the millions saved on wages on the outgoings. We really are operating like amateurs. 11 days to the start of the season now. Any new players bought going forward simply won't have enough time to bed in and integrate into our systems. Piss poor planning by mingebag owners.
A few weeks back, we didn't know that both Hendo and Fab would be going. Yes, you'd hope we'd be a little more reactive to losing them, but I still think we should keep relatively calm...
