The thing is were going to end up looking like absolute mugs if Southampton stand firm and we end up paying the full £50 million. If we pay the full £50 million then this could have been done weeks ago and he could have joined the team in Singapore. If we think hes only worth 42 million then we should be walking away from this deal.



we need CL football and top Prem title challenge team to be competitive in recruiting top talent, that is now going to be more difficult due to Brexit, Saudis and more teams in top 6 with serious money,

how desperate are we and how much does Klopp think this player has a lot more to deliver, develop and his ceiling is higher.I think it shows that we were caught without many options in this area.the lack of CB and another defender signing also a bit of worry. The lack of HG players signed in future may hurt us.We have cleared so many players out of squad and off our books (so huge savings) .. someone shared a graphic of saving 50M a year in salary.I am concerned that the Saudis and other clubs coming for our best players when we are not challenging for the title, cups and Top European football.I will predict that we need strategies and plans for when they come for Salah at some time soon 12 months/18 months max... they still may even come for him this window, january or next summer. AndArsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle are buying a lot of talent and will be very competitive as well as City and that other team will do what they do.if we address the DM, CB< RB?LB cover gaps and the fact we only have 22 senior players and have moved on 9 first team players this summer, exciting times.. If this team competes this season and wins a trophy, gets back to top 2-3 in Prem and has a long run in EUropeHey I will support whoever Klopp puts on the field in a red shirt