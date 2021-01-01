« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34680 on: Today at 10:42:01 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:39:38 am
David Lynch saying being told Andre is an alternative.
He expects another Lavia bid. He does say Andre may be a Thiago replacement so maybe a deal for January

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66PTX3ojqyc

So basically he has no idea!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34681 on: Today at 10:42:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:33:14 am
So we gained 3 more points than Utd who played a game less and 5 more than Newcastle who had 2 games less? Then we gained only 4 more than Villa. All you're doing is proving how far we fell last year. Even selectively choosing a good patch still leaves us looking pretty crap.

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:40:22 am
...my point was, we DID improve towards the end of last season - and my 'natural optimism' (blind faith?  ;D)   prefers to focus on that.

:)

 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34682 on: Today at 10:42:28 am »
Could we end up with Adams or Paulinha ?

Tuchel Touchemeni links is interesting as recently Tuchel adminted BM do not have a natural #6.

Kimmich, Laimar & Goretska (sp?) are dynamic midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34683 on: Today at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:40:42 am
So is he a lavia alternative or not because there's no way lavia is a thiago replacement.

Mel Reddy just replied to someone saying:

Was part of my reporting yesterday that in an ideal situation, it would be a controller and a progressive destroyer (plus a defender). Might be a case of holding on one of the profiles if there's confidence better can be found. But they're currently working on multiple solutions
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34684 on: Today at 10:43:03 am »
If Lavia is as great as made out, wouldnt his worth be around 80-100m in 3 years (based on nothing but stupid fees being paid by stupid clubs), seems like a good investment at 50m, no matter which way you spin it. However, it is entirely possible that player transfers will suddenly dip and he could be only end up being worth a rack of Norwich City Tracksuits to ..

Anyway, did we ever replace the staff we lost over the summer, I know Jorg stepped in, then Director of Loan Management left I believe? Wasn't that role crucial in getting Luiz? Then the Director of Research also left, plus others I cannot even recall. Then the physio team, who had a mare last year, are we sticking with that same formation :D (used up 1 emoji credit here)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34685 on: Today at 10:43:44 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:40:42 am
So is he a lavia alternative or not because there's no way lavia is a thiago replacement.
I guess we will find out in the next few weeks.
Lynch thinks Liverpool are possibly using the Andre news as a tactic to get Southampton to accept our next Lavia bid.
Mentions Andre coming in January to replace Thaigo who will leave next summer.
Like how we got Diaz & Gakpo to replace Mane & Firmino
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34686 on: Today at 10:44:39 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:42:40 am
Mel Reddy just replied to someone saying:

Was part of my reporting yesterday that in an ideal situation, it would be a controller and a progressive destroyer (plus a defender). Might be a case of holding on one of the profiles if there's confidence better can be found. But they're currently working on multiple solutions
She's really trying to make "progressive destroyer" a thing huh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34687 on: Today at 10:45:01 am »
Saw a few mentioned Redondo.
Looks a good player https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5Ktic-7ozE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34688 on: Today at 10:45:39 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:42:06 am
:)

If you improve from 'really crap' to 'ok' is that a cause for optimism? Or do you want to focus less on the outbox results, which still weren't brilliant, and rather on the trajectory because you think that last season's uptick in form suggests a positive direction of travel?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34689 on: Today at 10:46:04 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:40:22 am
I agree with you, I don't think we will be good/sorted enough to challenge Abu Dhabi. I just want to watch good football and an improvement from last year - and see where it takes us.

I wasn't suggesting we would challenge MCFC (that was another poster) - my point was, we DID improve towards the end of last season - and my 'natural optimism' (blind faith?  ;D)   prefers to focus on that.

:)

We did improve but we were still awful in patches, the 4-4 draw with already relegated Southampton was awful, we also got lucky in the spurs game when we nearly imploded, people on here saying we will challenge city is pure fantasy, we needed a good window. We have made 2 great signings but weve let 9 go, and watched wages drop massively, to me it looks like another balance the books window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34690 on: Today at 10:47:44 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:43:03 am
:D (used up 1 emoji credit here)

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34691 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 10:38:21 am
I think I may have to give this particular thread a miss for the next few days. Cant be doing with the constant roundaboutery and tunnel vision viewing from some that it must be OUR club who are the bastards for not blindly paying a fee without negotiating. In other words OVERPAYING!

Mingebags!

Southampton, like most clubs will or should (like any salesperson) start off from a point where they feel they can get what they want + some. (I value x at £40m but if I put the price closer to £50m I am still likely to make what I want + a little extra and still show that I am open to seemingly offering a 'reduction'  and what might be perceived as a good deal or favour when dropping down 4-5m. Selling clubs should always work with a 'Cash Margin' figure in mind and buyers will always assume there is room to discuss in a friendly, considered manner. Its not us putting in lowball offers, its called negotiation. Just because one club doesn't know how to or refuses to, doesn't mean the club making the offer is being stingy. If Southampton valued Lavia at 50m their starting point should have been 60m, that way everyone wins. It keeps future negotiation channels open and friendly and their players in a position knowing they can trust their club to have everyone's best interests at heart. Imo, based on the available data, Lavia at 50m is too much for it just to be considered a risk. It is a considerable outlay. In what world is 50m not a lot of money so we should 'just pay it' without question?

What is so hard to understand about that?

I am done with this particular saga and I feel if nothing is done by Friday, it wont be.

For me the point isnt that any of that is in dispute or problematic, I think that the legitimate question to ask of the ownership / transfer team is why were now 10 days away from the start of the season without a number 6.

I dont think that theres an issue with them negotiating or not just paying whatever Southampton ask for, but the point is that we shouldnt really be in a position where were going to Stanford Bridge without a recognised 6 given the deficiencies in our midfield last season. Excellent work has been done so far with Max Allister and Szoboszlai but equally the point can be made that both of those players had release clauses and therefore its not as if we were involved in protracted negotiations which prevented us from doing the groundwork on other targets.

You can make the point that weve only just sold Fabinho and Henderson but those two deals have been in the pipeline for a while now and youd like to have thought that the groundwork could have been done for their replacement by now even if we waited until they were finalised before pulling the trigger.

Thats my frustration with it anyway, I just dont feel that weve done all that we can to give ourselves the best possible chance of making a good start, quite what the reason for that is Im not sure as having watched our club operate with transfers over the last 6-7 years I dont think that incompetence is something which you can really accuse them of so Id be interested to know why theyve left it as late as this to sort Lavia.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34692 on: Today at 10:51:18 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:46:04 am
We did improve but we were still awful in patches, the 4-4 draw with already relegated Southampton was awful, we also got lucky in the spurs game when we nearly imploded, people on here saying we will challenge city is pure fantasy, we needed a good window. We have made 2 great signings but weve let 9 go, and watched wages drop massively, to me it looks like another balance the books window.
We were poor vs Villa as well,Forest at home & Brentford at home too couldnt keep the ball last 20 mins.
The only good sides we faced at the end of the season we didnt look convincing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34693 on: Today at 10:52:21 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:28:27 am
Redondo is the one that stood out for me in that game.

Yep, agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34694 on: Today at 10:53:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:47:57 am
£42mil for a 19 year old with a £50mil asking price isn't a lowball offer.

£20mil is a lowball offer.

Haters wanna hate I guess.

The thing is were going to end up looking like absolute mugs if Southampton stand firm and we end up paying the full £50 million. If we pay the full £50 million then this could have been done weeks ago and he could have joined the team in Singapore. If we think hes only worth 42 million then we should be walking away from this deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34695 on: Today at 10:58:08 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:45:39 am
If you improve from 'really crap' to 'ok' is that a cause for optimism? Or do you want to focus less on the outbox results, which still weren't brilliant, and rather on the trajectory because you think that last season's uptick in form suggests a positive direction of travel?

I think the performances/results towards the end of the season were better than 'OK' (it's all subjective, right?)

And yes, the trajectory - and the new addition of 'legs' (and skill) should suggest a positive direction of travel - with the added caveat, a brand new midfield will make mistakes as they bed in - if they do, I won't be reaching for the razor blades.

We tend to look back with rose-tinted specs - I saw some terrible LFC teams when Shanks was in charge - it was still worth it when things clicked - even if it was only in a few games.

I guess I've always preferred the 'ride' to the 'destination' - otherwise we might as well forget watching the games and just check the results at 4.45*

I'm not gonna fall out with anyone about it - certainly not on a forum. I'm happy to agree to differ.

I just want to watch good footie - hopefully they can deliver that this season. :)






* One for the youngsters there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34696 on: Today at 10:58:21 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34697 on: Today at 11:02:19 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:58:21 am


Multiple solutions... could be a controlling destroyer... could be a progressive controller .... time will tell

Be trying to remember all morning how she described Dahoud back in the day - that was another legendary football word salad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34698 on: Today at 11:05:17 am »
He sounds more like a marauding controller to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34699 on: Today at 11:05:50 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:53:46 am
The thing is were going to end up looking like absolute mugs if Southampton stand firm and we end up paying the full £50 million. If we pay the full £50 million then this could have been done weeks ago and he could have joined the team in Singapore. If we think hes only worth 42 million then we should be walking away from this deal.

how desperate are we and how much does Klopp think this player has a lot more to deliver, develop and his ceiling is higher.

I think it shows that we were caught without many options in this area.

the lack of CB and another defender signing also a bit of worry. The lack of HG players signed in future may hurt us.

 We have cleared so many players out of squad and off our books (so huge savings) .. someone shared a graphic of saving 50M a year in salary.

I am confident we will have some solutions in place by 1 Sept.

I am concerned that the Saudis and other clubs coming for our best players when we are not challenging for the title, cups and Top European football.

I will predict that we need strategies and plans for when they come for Salah at some time soon 12 months/18 months max... they still may even come for him this window, january or next summer. And we need CL football and top Prem title challenge team to be competitive in recruiting top talent, that is now going to be more difficult due to Brexit, Saudis and more teams in top 6 with serious money, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle are buying a lot of talent and will be very competitive as well as City and that other team will do what they do.

if  we address the DM, CB< RB?LB cover gaps and the fact we only have 22 senior players and have moved on 9 first team players this summer, exciting times.. If this team competes this season and wins a trophy, gets back to top 2-3 in Prem and has a long run in EUrope

Hey I will support whoever Klopp puts on the field in a red shirt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34700 on: Today at 11:11:52 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:29:33 am
Ok not the worst but the fact your highlighting the fact we won 6 out of 19 games is definitely not worth bragging about, the point Im trying to make is last season was awful and it was awful and people believing we will challenge city are absolutely delusional.
Yeah, a bit like the season after 20/21 when we were absolutely awful. No way we could challenge City or anyone else!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34701 on: Today at 11:12:53 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:11:52 am
Yeah, a bit like the season after 20/21 when we were absolutely awful. No way we could challenge City or anyone else!

 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34702 on: Today at 11:16:17 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:21:11 am
Agreed, some terrible results.

But my 'glass half full' prefers to concentrate on the post-World Cup games (and Trent's change of position). We gained more points than NUFC, MUFC, Brighton and only 4 points less than Arsenal.

Heres how the full table since the World Cup stacks up in full. All teams have played 20 games unless otherwise specified:

1. Manchester City  50 points, GD +32
2. Arsenal  44 points, GD +22 (Played 21)
3. Liverpool  40 points, GD +14 (Played 21)
4. Manchester United  37 points, GD +8
5. Aston Villa  36 points, GD +9
6. Newcastle United  35 points, GD +14 (Played 19)
7. Brighton  34 points, GD +14 (Played 19)
8. Brentford  31 points, GD +9
9. Wolves  30 points, GD -4
10. Fulham   29 points, GD +3
11. Tottenham  28 points, GD -3
12. West Ham United  23 points, GD -7
13. Bournemouth  23 points, GD -16
14. Chelsea  21 points, GD -5
15. Crystal Palace  21 points, GD -8 (Played 21)
16. Nottingham Forest  20 points, GD -12
17. Everton  18 points, GD -15
18. Leeds United  15 points, GD -21 (Played 21)
19. Leicester City  13 points, GD -15
20. Southampton  12 points, GD -19

Source: https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-table-world-cup-break-man-utd-liverpool-chelsea-arsenal-results/







Ooops.... nearly forgot the emoji -  ;D
Fuck sake, we're doing this type of thing now as well? Its full on Man U shit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34703 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »

Andre for £20m in Jan could be a good move, as he would have time to bed in, and replace Thiago for the following season.  We still need a DM now though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34704 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:42:01 am
So basically he has no idea!

To be fair, he's reporting what the club is telling him (Andre as a Lavia alternative) while saying it sounds like bollocks because they're different profiles (and the local patch is consistently lied to by the club).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34705 on: Today at 11:21:14 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:48:12 am
For me the point isnt that any of that is in dispute or problematic, I think that the legitimate question to ask of the ownership / transfer team is why were now 10 days away from the start of the season without a number 6.

I dont think that theres an issue with them negotiating or not just paying whatever Southampton ask for, but the point is that we shouldnt really be in a position where were going to Stanford Bridge without a recognised 6 given the deficiencies in our midfield last season. Excellent work has been done so far with Max Allister and Szoboszlai but equally the point can be made that both of those players had release clauses and therefore its not as if we were involved in protracted negotiations which prevented us from doing the groundwork on other targets.

You can make the point that weve only just sold Fabinho and Henderson but those two deals have been in the pipeline for a while now and youd like to have thought that the groundwork could have been done for their replacement by now even if we waited until they were finalised before pulling the trigger.

Thats my frustration with it anyway, I just dont feel that weve done all that we can to give ourselves the best possible chance of making a good start, quite what the reason for that is Im not sure as having watched our club operate with transfers over the last 6-7 years I dont think that incompetence is something which you can really accuse them of so Id be interested to know why theyve left it as late as this to sort Lavia.

I get what you are saying. I can only assume that Klopp really rates Lavia and wants to negotiate a fair deal but Southampton may have backed themselves into a corner by not giving themselves room to manoeuvre. I can see one more attempt by us (no source), possibly around the 44m mark and I would assume this will be done quite quickly, before Friday at the very latest, if not, I reckon we walk.

With regards to Hendo and Fab, I am unsure we were expecting offers to come in for them, Hendo in particular, and likely only after Gerrard had become the manager. We may have felt the need to speak to those players about their expectations and that of the clubs, whereby decisions were made and we found ourselves bringing in cash (which by all accounts was not an easy process given who we were dealing with) lowering our wage bill and making space for new blood. Again, it comes down to value for money on the right available players and not making rash decisions involving millions of pounds. I appreciate the need to see more incomings, I am not immune to the fact we probably need 3 more, but they also need to be fit for purpose. I think Lavia is a piece in the puzzle that ultimately decides who else comes in (if any) but I dont think anything (else) happens until its concluded one way or the other.

I am however excited to see Mac and Dom in our new look midfield and I am looking forward to the new season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34706 on: Today at 11:23:44 am »
Not sure what the confusion is regarding Reddy's "progressive destroyer".  Someone who can break up play like Mascherano (or even Alonso) and move the ball (progress) up the pitch either by passing or dribbling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34707 on: Today at 11:25:27 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:23:44 am
Not sure what the confusion is regarding Reddy's "progressive destroyer".  Someone who can break up play like Mascherano (or even Alonso) and move the ball (progress) up the pitch either by passing or dribbling.

I think everyone was having a bit of fun with it mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34708 on: Today at 11:27:15 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:23:44 am
Not sure what the confusion is regarding Reddy's "progressive destroyer".  Someone who can break up play like Mascherano (or even Alonso) and move the ball (progress) up the pitch either by passing or dribbling.
Moises Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34709 on: Today at 11:27:35 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:23:44 am
Not sure what the confusion is regarding Reddy's "progressive destroyer".  Someone who can break up play like Mascherano (or even Alonso) and move the ball (progress) up the pitch either by passing or dribbling.
It's just funny
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34710 on: Today at 11:27:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:47:57 am
£42mil for a 19 year old with a £50mil asking price isn't a lowball offer.

£20mil is a lowball offer.

Haters wanna hate I guess.

I think its the approach to the second bid that seems a bit bizarre. If as reported the first bid was £38 million with a quoted asking price of £50 million and that was rejected then a £3 million increase to £41 million seems pretty pointless, it was never gonna be accepted. If a poster on here had said go back with £41 million they would have got told that was a dumb idea.

Ive got no issue with us thinking £50 million is too much, but the £3 million incease when youre £12 million off the asking price with the first bid just doesnt seem likely to be accepted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34711 on: Today at 11:28:49 am »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 11:16:17 am
Fuck sake, we're doing this type of thing now as well? Its full on Man U shit

Nah, winning the 6 month/calendar year league is classic Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34712 on: Today at 11:31:23 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:23:44 am
Not sure what the confusion is regarding Reddy's "progressive destroyer".  Someone who can break up play like Mascherano (or even Alonso) and move the ball (progress) up the pitch either by passing or dribbling.

I'd love to hear the great man (Shanks) take on all these footballing terms now. Imagine someone asking him the question eh, what he thinks Progressive destroyers, press resistant, controlling, number 6 etc etc.  Wouldn't like to be the poor bastard asking him the question !   "They're midfielders son"!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34713 on: Today at 11:31:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:09:09 am
IMHO
Lavia would be Fabinhos direct replacement
Andre would be Thiagos replacement
Baj would be groomed as Trents understudy

Except he's got nothing like the passing range of Trent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34714 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:27:40 am
I think its the approach to the second bid that seems a bit bizarre. If as reported the first bid was £38 million with a quoted asking price of £50 million and that was rejected then a £3 million increase to £41 million seems pretty pointless, it was never gonna be accepted. If a poster on here had said go back with £41 million they would have got told that was a dumb idea.

Ive got no issue with us thinking £50 million is too much, but the £3 million incease when youre £12 million off the asking price with the first bid just doesnt seem likely to be accepted.

I wouldn't imagine we thought the £41m would be accepted, I would imagine the small increment was to show we will offer a bit more but we aren't getting close to £50m, to see if Southampton would start showing some flexibility on valuation.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34715 on: Today at 11:34:46 am »

Better to accept were not a big club when it comes to transfers. That way we wont be disappointing when we panic buy Kalvin Phillips for £5m less than it would have taken to buy Lavia.

The pie shop on Walton Breck Road will be happy at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34716 on: Today at 11:35:01 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:27:40 am
I think its the approach to the second bid that seems a bit bizarre. If as reported the first bid was £38 million with a quoted asking price of £50 million and that was rejected then a £3 million increase to £41 million seems pretty pointless, it was never gonna be accepted. If a poster on here had said go back with £41 million they would have got told that was a dumb idea.

Ive got no issue with us thinking £50 million is too much, but the £3 million incease when youre £12 million off the asking price with the first bid just doesnt seem likely to be accepted.

It's a big difference though if the payment terms were more favourable or the add on's were more achievable. A lot would depend on what Southampton have going on and how they are trying to structure their own transfer dealings. And if we though the was worth (was it 36 ? ) and we went to 41, we've increased our valuation by 13 or 14%. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34717 on: Today at 11:38:09 am »
I'm ok with us walking away on Lavia, and I hope we do because we can't let Southampton have our kecks down. Move on to other targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34718 on: Today at 11:39:24 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:34:46 am
Better to accept were not a big club when it comes to transfers. That way we wont be disappointing when we panic buy Kalvin Phillips for £5m less than it would have taken to buy Lavia.

The pie shop on Walton Breck Road will be happy at least.

Yeah we are a tiny club when it comes to transfers. Couldn't dream of signing players like Mac Allister or Szoboszlai, should be fishing for the likes of Connor Gallagher, Kalvin Philips, and Scott McTominay
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34719 on: Today at 11:39:43 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:19:44 am
To be fair, he's reporting what the club is telling him (Andre as a Lavia alternative) while saying it sounds like bollocks because they're different profiles (and the local patch is consistently lied to by the club).
Perhaps he is a Lavia alternative in the sense that if we don't get Lavia, we will go in for Andre and a more experienced DM.

That's what you'd like to hope (without much evidence) anyway as although Andre has a lot more games under his belt, still a 22 year old straight from Brazil.
