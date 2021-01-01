« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1169967 times)

Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34640 on: Today at 09:49:47 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:48:29 am
You mean like Djemba-Djemba? He destroys his own team's offensive/progressive play?

Wouldn't he actually be a depressing destroyer instead?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34641 on: Today at 09:50:17 am »
Online Skrtelonparole

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34642 on: Today at 09:51:27 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:48:44 am
Barbenheimer.

Well played, Sir. Well played.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34643 on: Today at 09:51:30 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:48:44 am
Barbenheimer.

OK that's excellent to be fair
Online Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34644 on: Today at 09:52:47 am »
Online Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34645 on: Today at 09:53:54 am »
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34646 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
Bayern & Germany
@iMiaSanMia
·
9h
Aurélien Tchouaméni remains Thomas Tuchel's ideal solution for the #6 position. There have been talks with the Frenchman's camp, in which Bayern signalled they would also take him on loan if a sale was not an option this summer [@kerry_hau]

I'm ready to get hurt for the 11th time.. Hijak time.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34647 on: Today at 09:57:04 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:56:14 am
Bayern & Germany
@iMiaSanMia
·
9h
Aurélien Tchouaméni remains Thomas Tuchel's ideal solution for the #6 position. There have been talks with the Frenchman's camp, in which Bayern signalled they would also take him on loan if a sale was not an option this summer [@kerry_hau]

I'm ready to get hurt for the 11th time.. Hijak time.

Can we just accept Aurélien Tchouaméni is a bellend and move on?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34648 on: Today at 09:57:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:56:14 am
Bayern & Germany
@iMiaSanMia
·
9h
Aurélien Tchouaméni remains Thomas Tuchel's ideal solution for the #6 position. There have been talks with the Frenchman's camp, in which Bayern signalled they would also take him on loan if a sale was not an option this summer [@kerry_hau]

I'm ready to get hurt for the 11th time.. Hijak time.

We just need face up to it - he doesn't love us.  :(
Offline Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34649 on: Today at 09:59:53 am »
What if we really need a regressive creator, who will fill that role. Does a progressive destroyer only tackle forward and not while facing his own goal.
So many questions.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34650 on: Today at 10:01:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:33:13 am
I dont see anything wrong with the post you replied this to.
Its highly unlikely the players will want to play n the championship when they be the chance of signing for PL clubs. Lavia still has time obviously but Ward Prouse in particular may never play at the top level again if he doesnt move now.

Sorry I should clarify what I meant. It wasnt a shocker of a post but rather a shock that we think Southampton should do what we want them to. I also think that. But then of course I do. Im a Liverpool fan. It was just s lighthearted way of pointing out that were collectively probably not the most objective when it comes to how other clubs should relate to us :)
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34651 on: Today at 10:04:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:01:54 am
Sorry I should clarify what I meant. It wasnt a shocker of a post but rather a shock that we think Southampton should do what we want them to. I also think that. But then of course I do. Im a Liverpool fan. It was just s lighthearted way of pointing out that were collectively probably not the most objective when it comes to how other clubs should relate to us :)
Its not about us. If the players want to leave then its better for the club to sell and replace them.
Same has just happened to us with the players whove gone to Saudi.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34652 on: Today at 10:05:47 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:57:04 am
Can we just accept Aurélien Tchouaméni is a bellend and move on?
Can't believe you're saying that about our new number 6.
Online paddysour

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34653 on: Today at 10:06:21 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:57:56 am
We just need face up to it - he doesn't love us.  :(


Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34654 on: Today at 10:07:04 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:33:01 am
Going in significantly below the £40m level that they could probably get from city next summer without losing any money to a sell-on clause is definitely a lowball offer and is also nowhere near being nearly £50m either.

What do you think we should have bid for Lavia, Skeeve? City have made no guarantees that they'll be in for him next season. They're a championship club, he's 19 years old and he's played one season of senior football. I don't mind what we pay in the end, because if we sign him it's because Klopp really wants him, it's just nuts (and probably agenda-driven) to describe the amount that we've bid as a low ball offer.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34655 on: Today at 10:07:29 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:57:04 am
Can we just accept Aurélien Tchouaméni is a bellend and move on?

But but he could be our bellend..
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34656 on: Today at 10:08:45 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:04:12 am
Its not about us. If the players want to leave then its better for the club to sell and replace them.
Same has just happened to us with the players whove gone to Saudi.

Indeed. But when the Saudis thought they were getting Henderson on a 'free' - we didn't just accept/agree. A fee was demanded - and eventually negotiated.

Southampton are just doing the same thing. Trying to get the best deal for them.

Admittedly, it is possibly a dangerous game - seeing who blinks first, they may well end up with some unhappy players left there.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34657 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:07:29 am
But but he could be our bellend..

I'm trying not to think about that sentence lol
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34658 on: Today at 10:09:47 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:44:01 am
For the whole season we weren't "absolute dog shit". Doesn't mean that we can't mount any kind of title challenge either.

Man City 4-1 liverpool
Real Madrid 1-0 liverpool
Bournemouth 1-0 liverpool
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Wolves 3-0 liverpool
Brighton 2-1 liverpool
Brighton 3-0 liverpool
Brentford 3-1 liverpool
Man City 3-2 liverpool
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds
Notts forest 2-1 liverpool
Napoli 4-1 liverpool

No we were absolute dog shit mate lets not paper over the crap, we had the worst away record in the premier league and lost umpteen games, I love your enthusiasm but if you believe the two signings we made will bridge the gap to challenge Man City your deluded.

Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34659 on: Today at 10:14:22 am »
