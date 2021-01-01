« previous next »
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34560 on: Today at 07:47:02 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:42:13 am
He said fighting for the title though? Which I fully expect us to do.

We don't have a 6 at the club, our defence last year was shockingly bad and we're yet to bring in another defender. Certain key players are a year older. Given where we're currently at this feels optimistic in the extreme. Lets wait to see if we sort the problems we still have before 'fully expecting' a title challenge.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34561 on: Today at 07:51:42 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:44:58 am
I was not too impressed with the second half as much as some are saying. And in my opinion, we have had a below average window.
Don't need to be impressed - our results said otherwise. Our two players bought so far aren't making you look forward to the new season?
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,170
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34562 on: Today at 07:52:05 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:44:58 am
I was not too impressed with the second half as much as some are saying. And in my opinion, we have had a below average window.

Weve signed Mac and Dom, got a ton of players off the wage bill and brought in 52m in sales. Its definitely not below average. But at the same time, as of yet its not a great window either.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34563 on: Today at 07:53:51 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:47:02 am
We don't have a 6 at the club, our defence last year was shockingly bad and we're yet to bring in another defender. Certain key players are a year older. Given where we're currently at this feels optimistic in the extreme. Lets wait to see if we sort the problems we still have before 'fully expecting' a title challenge.
Ah the infamous 6. Yeah gets mentioned alot. Will we get another defender in?
Logged

Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34564 on: Today at 07:54:07 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:51:42 am
Don't need to be impressed - our results said otherwise. Our two players bought so far aren't making you look forward to the new season?
I look forward to the new season with hope for the miracle of sport, not with confidence.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34565 on: Today at 07:55:51 am
Melissa Reddy:

Quote
Dialogue open between Southampton and Liverpool over Romeo Lavia. He wants the move but compromise still needed over the fee. LFC working on other options. They are in talks with Fluminense for Andre. Clear the club are looking at two profiles: controller, progressive destroyer.
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,170
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34566 on: Today at 07:58:09 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:47:02 am
We don't have a 6 at the club, our defence last year was shockingly bad and we're yet to bring in another defender. Certain key players are a year older. Given where we're currently at this feels optimistic in the extreme. Lets wait to see if we sort the problems we still have before 'fully expecting' a title challenge.

We have players capable of playing the 6. Thiago in particular has good numbers in that position but both he and  Baj need time to work on their fitness. Jones has also demonstrated he is capable of playing the 6 and Mac has played the role as well. So we have options in that position but youd rather have someone who has made that position their own rather someone who can also play as a 6.
Logged

McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,675
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34567 on: Today at 07:59:55 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:22:31 am
You know, there is a month left..

The season starts in 2 weeks. Why would we waste time and pre season to wait til the end of the window? How is this benefitting us? 2 weeks saved wages?
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,170
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34568 on: Today at 08:00:13 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:55:51 am
Melissa Reddy:
Melissa Reddy:


What is happening with Andre (at least to me) is unclear. Is he the alternative to Lavia or is he being bought as well as Lavia?
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,170
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34569 on: Today at 08:00:57 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:59:55 am
The season starts in 2 weeks. Why would we waste time and pre season to wait til the end of the window? How is this benefitting us? 2 weeks saved wages?

Maybe they feel the selling club will get desperate.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34570 on: Today at 08:01:45 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
A midfield enforcer apparently (as opposed to a purely defensive 6)

As always, Ive not seen him play. But we have been tracking him for 4 or 5 years
Cheers. Seems a long time (even for us!) to be tracking a player  ;D
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34571 on: Today at 08:02:11 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:54:07 am
I look forward to the new season with hope for the miracle of sport, not with confidence.
:thumbup Enjoy
Logged

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34572 on: Today at 08:06:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:00:13 am
What is happening with Andre (at least to me) is unclear. Is he the alternative to Lavia or is he being bought as well as Lavia?

Wouldnt be surprised if we get both.

They both seem different types of 6, think it could be a good blend.
Logged

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34573 on: Today at 08:09:55 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:29:45 am
Dont think we can blame Jorg for this, its FSG with the lowball offers, I will give it till the end of the window but atm its looking a complete shambles, two weeks till kickoff and we are atleast 2 midfielders and 1 or 2 defenders short, it took the club a week to up £1m for Lavia that is rediculous.  One million more we must have known thats a no, unless we are that stupid

Waiting for "we tried to get players but none were available we will deffo go for it next year" (tm) ..FSG quote

If we go into the new season as we are and Klopp says fuck this I would not blame him to be honest, another year wasted with the best manager in the world the 4th most valuable and the best club in English football (the league started before 1992 and still we act like a lower premiership side

Sorry Lub, I get that you're frustrated, but this is just garbage. Nearly £50m on a 19 year old who hasn't even played 20 professional games is not a lowball offer. If we'd gone in with £60m off the bat we may well have completed the signing by now, but I don't think that's a sensible way to run the club.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34574 on: Today at 08:24:27 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:55:51 am
Melissa Reddy:
Melissa Reddy:

Do we think that Mel is saying that were after two players (one with each of those profiles) or that were after one player who has one of those profiles?
Logged

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,501
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34575 on: Today at 08:28:35 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:00:13 am
What is happening with Andre (at least to me) is unclear. Is he the alternative to Lavia or is he being bought as well as Lavia?

Tough to know honestly. We wont get Andre until January anyway IMO. So Im not sure how he can be an alternative.

I still think the way this has been leaked smells of letting Southampton know well just move on. Not that it will change their stance one bit.

Feel like today is just going to be another day of dialogue , exploring, officially made contact, alternatives. And then well be back in the same spot this time tomorrow.
Logged
YWNA

Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34576 on: Today at 08:30:21 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:33:41 am
Based on what exactly?
Based on what exactly?

Hes probably going on the fact we were absolute dog shit last season, be optimistic by all means but dont be delusional we are a million miles behind city.
Logged

Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34577 on: Today at 08:33:25 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:29:45 am
Dont think we can blame Jorg for this, its FSG with the lowball offers, I will give it till the end of the window but atm its looking a complete shambles, two weeks till kickoff and we are atleast 2 midfielders and 1 or 2 defenders short, it took the club a week to up £1m for Lavia that is rediculous.  One million more we must have known thats a no, unless we are that stupid.
Logged

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34578 on: Today at 08:36:17 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 08:24:27 am
Do we think that Mel is saying that were after two players (one with each of those profiles) or that were after one player who has one of those profiles?

She said yesterday we want 2 midfielders and a CB.
Logged

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34579 on: Today at 08:36:41 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:09:55 am
Sorry Lub, I get that you're frustrated, but this is just garbage. Nearly £50m on a 19 year old who hasn't even played 20 professional games is not a lowball offer. If we'd gone in with £60m off the bat we may well have completed the signing by now, but I don't think that's a sensible way to run the club.

Few millions extra won't destroy the club especially since Klopp and his team identified Lavia as the best defensive midfielder we can afford. How much the club will save with these lowball offers ? 5-6 millions? it's nothing compared to the wages saved this summer.
Logged

HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34580 on: Today at 08:37:02 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:55:51
Melissa Reddy:

Looks like it's Melissa dropping the updates whilst Ornstein is apparently on his hols  ;D
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #34581 on: Today at 08:38:38 am »
We signing both then or what?
Logged
