

Say what now? You'll also be the same idiot criticising the club not taking risk on South American talent and then being quoted triple the price in a few years time.



No, I'm not one to shout about the fact that we never bought Laudrup or Ronaldo. There are always good reasons why a transfer does not succeed. We do not know details of the budget, personal issues, etc.But I think we are approaching a point where we can legitimately start criticizing our transfer people.During the last season, it was clear to everyone that a major replacement was needed in the team. Especially the midfield. There has therefore been a long time to prepare our deals. When you look at the names we have been paired with, Bellingham, Kone, Thuram, Lavia, etc etc, it looks like you have actually made your preparations. But preparations don't matter when you don't get to complete the trades.We have made two really good buys, MacAllister and Szoboszlai look like two really good buys.But our team is crying out for more when you look at the profiles that have left us. Here, one could have wished that we were quicker on the trades, so that the new players could come in and get more ready. For example, join the trip to Singapore, or have the opportunity to adapt to our training/playing style.for example, szoboslai was surprised by the training intensity.So my criticism right now is that we are probably sitting on deadline day, just like last year, and signing a player in a panic because we have not been thorough with our transfer work - and accepted the prices.In the end, it will be the results on the pitch that will pay the prices.