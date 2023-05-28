« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Samie:
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface:
Redondo is the one that stood out for me in that game.

But we're not after Redondo Jr, so no point posting his stats.  :P
Boaty McBoatface:
Quote from: Samie:
But we're not after Redondo Jr, so no point posting his stats.  :P
You've got to put it out into the universe #manifest
AmanShah21:
Quote from: AmanShah21:
New day, new obscure talent I would like us to sign -
Federico Redondo, 20 yr old no.6 from Argentinos Junior, son of the legendary fernando redondo. Lad's 6'3" and looks very similar in style to Busquets. Looks after the ball well, reads the game well. Not the fastest but well composed on the ball. He should be very cheap right now as he has only started off as a senior pro but does look the part. If we want to take a punt on Fabinho's eventual replacement, he could be absolutely worth it and more. Currently playing in the U20 world cup for argentina.

I think more than a few have now discovered him. I stand by what I said, if we want a Fabinho/Busquets style no.6, he is the best "project'" out there
Samie:
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface:
You've got to put it out into the universe #manifest

Already said he wants to play for Real Madrid mate.  ;D
Boaty McBoatface:
Quote from: AmanShah21:
I think more than a few have now discovered him. I stand by what I said, if we want a Fabinho/Busquets style no.6, he is the best "project'" out there
You and me, Aman, we can do this! Forget Samie's negativity! #manifest
Boaty McBoatface:
Quote from: Samie:
Already said he wants to play for Real Madrid mate.  ;D
Since when has that stopped us from going after a midfielder! ;D
shook:
Quote from: Samie:
Already said he wants to play for Real Madrid mate.  ;D

We can sell him later to Real Madrid after a prolonged saga involving multiple transfer windows and back injuries. Good business move.
RedG13:
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface:
Redondo is the one that stood out for me in that game.
His dad is a Real Madrid Legend.
Redondo was not as in the duels as Andre.
RedG13:
Quote from: AmanShah21:
I think more than a few have now discovered him. I stand by what I said, if we want a Fabinho/Busquets style no.6, he is the best "project'" out there
That the point of Bajcetic and possibly Lavia too
RedG13:
Quote from: Samie:

André vs Argentine Juniors
André vs Argentine Juniors

90 mins
88% passing accuracy
2 shots on goal (1 hit woodwork)
5 passes into final third
3/3 tackles won
6 ball recoveries
7/13 ground duels won
Will note he ended up at CB at some point too because it was 10  v10 too.
RayPhilAlan:
Quote from: Lubeh:
Dont think we can blame Jorg for this, its FSG with the lowball offers, I will give it till the end of the window but atm its looking a complete shambles, two weeks till kickoff and we are atleast 2 midfielders and 1 or 2 defenders short, it took the club a week to up £1m for Lavia that is rediculous.  One million more we must have known thats a no, unless we are that stupid

Waiting for "we tried to get players but none were available we will deffo go for it next year" (tm) ..FSG quote

If we go into the new season as we are and Klopp says fuck this I would not blame him to be honest, another year wasted with the best manager in the world the 4th most valuable and the best club in English football (the league started before 1992 and still we act like a lower premiership side
Bolded piece 1. Isn't this actually Jorg's job? Sorry if I've misunderstood things here, but isn't that what a sporting director does? Like what Edwards and Ward used to do? So it's the sporting director doing the negotiations. He knows the budget, he knows our valuation of the player, he decides on our negotiation tactics. Why would it be FSG putting in the offers when they employ people to do this - it would be like them employing Alisson and then playing in goal!
Mike Gordon has got involved before now - wasn't it he who calmed Southampton down to enable us to buy Virg? - but I doubt if he does the negotiations/lowballing. Happy to be proved wrong.

Bolded piece 2. An increase from 34m (up to 38m with add-ons) to 41m (inclusive of add-ons) isn't a 1m increase.
newterp:
This made me laugh from Joyce:

Joyce: Fluminense have told Liverpool they are reluctant to sell Andre until next year. Liverpool have a list of midfield targets and it is inconceivable that they will not sign a 6 given the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.


---

Inconceivable.....
Boaty McBoatface:
Quote from: newterp:
This made me laugh from Joyce:

Joyce: Fluminense have told Liverpool they are reluctant to sell Andre until next year. Liverpool have a list of midfield targets and it is inconceivable that they will not sign a 6 given the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.


---

Inconceivable.....
;D
Number 7:
Why is everyone (mostly) adding smiling emojis to the end of their posts?

What have I missed during the day? Lol
jckliew:
After all these haggling, we resign Arthur. LOL
TepidT2O:
Quote from: jckliew:
After all these haggling, we resign Arthur. LOL
You know, there is a month left..
vivabobbygraham:
Quote from: IgorBobbins:
Can I politely suggest that a certain poster doesnt need to reply to every single post he/she finds amusing with a  ;D every time? 

Yes Im in a grumpy mood.

 :D
Passmaster Molby:
Quote from: Lubeh:
Dont think we can blame Jorg for this, its FSG with the lowball offers, I will give it till the end of the window but atm its looking a complete shambles, two weeks till kickoff and we are atleast 2 midfielders and 1 or 2 defenders short, it took the club a week to up £1m for Lavia that is rediculous.  One million more we must have known thats a no, unless we are that stupid

Waiting for "we tried to get players but none were available we will deffo go for it next year" (tm) ..FSG quote

If we go into the new season as we are and Klopp says fuck this I would not blame him to be honest, another year wasted with the best manager in the world the 4th most valuable and the best club in English football (the league started before 1992 and still we act like a lower premiership side

It depends what your agenda is really. If you dislike FSG and want to blame them for it all you can do so. If you want to blame Jorg for it all then you can do so. If you want to blame anyone else you can do so.

Reality is you and pretty much everyone else on this forum including myself know absolutely fuck all about what is going on, so offering uninformed opinions on why we havent signed another player yet is speculation at best and most likely agenda driving at worst.
vivabobbygraham:
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn:
Cant understand the language, does that say Andre is para about going camping in Liverpool?

 :lmao
vivabobbygraham:
Quote from: mercurial:
As long as we get a decent player in Midfield. Lavia at 50m is a risk, Andre at 25 is lesser risk. We still need another midfielder with experience unless we plan to play thiago quite often. Thats one risky plan but may work. Still feels like another mid and a defender required even if we get Lavia/Andre. Both players will need time to adjust to our game. Maybe we plan to rotate Gakpo in midfield, in which case we can probably get by without another midfielder.

Gakpo the key. Can play him anywhere and he'll have an impact. He's our Bellingham, that's how highly I rate him
vivabobbygraham:
Quote from: slaphead:
Where did the 60 million figure come from?

Out of his arse
farawayred:
Quote from: vivabobbygraham:
Out of his arse
Please use scientific terms only - pluctus rectum.
