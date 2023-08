As long as we get a decent player in Midfield. Lavia at 50m is a risk, Andre at 25 is lesser risk. We still need another midfielder with experience unless we plan to play thiago quite often. Thatís one risky plan but may work. Still feels like another mid and a defender required even if we get Lavia/Andre. Both players will need time to adjust to our game. Maybe we plan to rotate Gakpo in midfield, in which case we can probably get by without another midfielder.