Fluminense have told Liverpool they are reluctant to sell Andre until next year. - @_pauljoyce



This all seems a bit desperate at the moment. We need to get our shit together.



You'd like to see us get our ducks in a row a bit more, at least regarding availability, price and attainability. This lad a day before the window shuts with the selling club unable to get a replacement, the Colwill stuff when it was clearly a non-starter and dragging our feet over Lavia waiting around putting soft bids in.It's okay if the strategy works but I do think we need to up our game a bit. We've done very well over the two signings but they had release clauses so we didn't really need to deal with the selling club.At least tomorrow things should be clear with the window shutting in Brazil, so we can't drag our feet over it.