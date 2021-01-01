« previous next »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:42:12 pm
Magnificent. Close the thread, close the window for all I care, nothing will top this.

Wont stop hundreds and thousands from trying.

Edit - fuck off wigwam. :D
« Reply #34161 on: Today at 05:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 05:53:34 pm
that's an exaggeration - literally hundreds and thousands could top that

 ;D
Is the "fine amount" a release clause or something else?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:51:02 pm


So... looks like 30m will get the job done then?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:26:09 pm
I've never said we should just pay the 50. We could have likely got him weeks ago for 45ish (or over the last week with a 2nd bid) which we'll either end up paying anyway or we'll walk away and not pay. Our strategy is not saving us money, it's losing us time.

Get him in tomorrow, hes still not playing Chelsea, or probably the first 4-5 games. So time to mingle bag it we have.
Hes probably a better fit than Lavia.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:02:29 pm
Is the "fine amount" a release clause or something else?
my guess it's a google translation of "exact".
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:57:28 pm
Wont stop hundreds and thousands from trying.

Edit - fuck off wigwam. :D
Bam! Sweet.

Minniehaha   ;D
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:06:12 pm
Get him in tomorrow, hes still not playing Chelsea, or probably the first 4-5 games. So time to mingle bag it we have.
mingle bag = a screwed up mingebag?
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:03:23 pm
So... looks like 30m will get the job done then?

unless they go the Soton Route - we want 40m

Liverpool - here is 30 + 1m.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:08:49 pm
my guess it's a google translation of "exact".

"Multa" translates to traffic ticket supposedly so it does seem to mean fine as in punishment, but that could still be referring to a release clause.
We seem to have gotten really bad at buying players ;D

Mac:
"We'll pay the clause."

Szobo:
"Can we pay in two instalments?"
"No."
"OK we'll pay the clause."

Lavia:
"We'll offer £39m."
"We want £50m."
"What about £41m?"
"£50m."
"Fuck it then, we'll get Andre."

Andre:
"We'll give you £20m."
"That was last week's price, he's £40m now."
"Fucks sake."
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:09:44 pm
mingle bag = a screwed up mingebag?

One that blends in?
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:13:14 pm
One that blends in?
One that blends in?

And a jingle bag is FSG at Christmas.
Sounds like we want both Lavia and Andre according to Reddy and it has been widely reported we want a centre back too. Gonna be a busy few weeks to get all those deals agreed even if Andre only joins in January. Id be delighted with our business if we pulled all that off.
Football Insider says we're gonna put 45 mill on the table for Lavia.

as always, I have not the first clue if they are reliable.  not that it matters at this point does it.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:12:41 pm
We seem to have gotten really bad at buying players ;D

Mac:
"We'll pay the clause."

Szobo:
"Can we pay in two instalments?"
"No."
"OK we'll pay the clause."

Lavia:
"We'll offer £39m."
"We want £50m."
"What about £41m?"
"£50m."
"Fuck it then, we'll get Andre."

Andre:
"We'll give you £20m."
"That was last week's price, he's £40m now."
"Fucks sake. Ok well pay
Thank you.
Wait, you never said it was Peter Andre
Hes better than Arthur Melo, be grateful
Sorry for bothering you

Fixed
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:05:57 pm
Says the guy with 11k posts on a football forum.  ;D

In my defense I never said I wasn't one
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:19:57 pm
And a jingle bag is FSG at Christmas.

 :D
This Andre stuff just shows its impossible for a club like Liverpool to pick up the cheap gems like Brighton. They are talking 30m already just because we're involved. It wouldn't be that price if they were selling domestically!
If we up our bid for Lavia, we can wait until December to get Andre and pay the lower fee then. Sorted. You're welcome, mingle bags.
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 06:41:23 pm
This Andre stuff just shows its impossible for a club like Liverpool to pick up the cheap gems like Brighton. They are talking 30m already just because we're involved. It wouldn't be that price if they were selling domestically!

Thats up to the selling Club as they know we are desperate.
Are Fluminese really in a position to throw 20m down the pan for the sake of 6 months?

I suspect not.

If we want it, I suspect this happens
I'm sure Lavia will be delighted to be playing in the Championship next year for a team that turned down 45 million pounds from Liverpool Football Club for his 19 year old self with one season in the top flight for experience.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:51:02 pm


Why did we wait till the last day of the Brazilian window to bid for him :lmao
At this point, I would like to see us quickly go through our list of options for the DM role. If Fluminese don't want to deal we should quickly move to the next target and look to sign someone before Friday
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 06:41:23 pm
This Andre stuff just shows its impossible for a club like Liverpool to pick up the cheap gems like Brighton. They are talking 30m already just because we're involved. It wouldn't be that price if they were selling domestically!
No theyre not. Theyre asking for an inflated figure because their window is about to close and presumably hes a key player for them. We could have made a move earlier (the week where we spent 7 days twiddling our thumbs before increasing our offer for Lavia by £3m would have been good :P) and gotten him for a decent price. This is all on us.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:50:49 pm
Why did we wait till the last day of the Brazilian window to bid for him :lmao

We've got until tomorrow  ;)

 ;D
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:50:49 pm
Why did we wait till the last day of the Brazilian window to bid for him :lmao

Apparently transfermarkt is wrong and the window actually runs until 15th August.
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:51:59 pm
No theyre not. Theyre asking for an inflated figure because their window is about to close and presumably hes a key player for them. We could have made a move earlier (the week where we spent 7 days twiddling our thumbs before increasing our offer for Lavia by £3m would have been good :P) and gotten him for a decent price. This is all on us.

And who really knows if we haven't been in dialogue with them for weeks?
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:50:49 pm
Why did we wait till the last day of the Brazilian window to bid for him :lmao
Laughable
Are we there yet?
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:45:35 pm
We have very little chance of winning the league next season, it's all about transition so lets put that one to bed. If we show signs of improvement next season, that for me is good enough. Maybe a 20/21 year old Lavia could be part of a title winning side in the seasons that follow.

Wouldnt agree we had the nucleus of a potentially great side, stick a prime Fabinho in this side and Ill have us as close to favourites, Salah Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo Jota, Allison, Trent
,Robertson VVD Konate Thiago Mac Allister Jones thats  a core group of players as good as any our rivals has to offer.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:52:35 pm
Apparently transfermarkt is wrong and the window actually runs until 15th August.
I've seen 2nd August, 13th August and now you throw in 15th August 🤷‍♂️
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:50:19 pm
I'm sure Lavia will be delighted to be playing in the Championship next year for a team that turned down 45 million pounds from Liverpool Football Club for his 19 year old self with one season in the top flight for experience.

Lavia isnt playing in the championship next season. No chance. Someone will pick him.
Fluminense supporters are calling him a 6, which is interesting.
