Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34120 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:12:41 pm
If we stop fucking about and put a serious bid in for Lavia then the Andre links will probably go (would be nice to get both).

You'd hope it's not deliberate from the club in putting in an unacceptable bid so we can then go after someone at half the price instead and thus keep some money left over a defender.

At least we should know where things are tomorrow with the Brazilian deadline, as this snails-pace operation does us no favours.

£42m is a serious bid.


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34121 on: Today at 05:15:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:14:29 pm
£42m is a serious bid.

£42000001 is a serious bid, anything under that is just mingebag.
Jean Girard

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34122 on: Today at 05:15:40 pm
Reckon we'll get both and loan Andre back until Chrimble. 


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34123 on: Today at 05:16:18 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 05:15:40 pm
Reckon we'll get both and loan Andre back until Chrimble. 

Oh - big spenders are we all of a sudden?
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34124 on: Today at 05:16:20 pm
I'd imagine if we are putting in a bid for Andre we already know exactly what price his club will take at this stage to move him.
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34125 on: Today at 05:16:28 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:15:14 pm
£42000001 is a serious bid, anything under that is just mingebag.

What are they smoking over in Boston?


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34126 on: Today at 05:17:49 pm
https://twitter.com/FluminenseStuff/status/1686407242675875840

Quote
Liverpool has signaled that it is willing to offer a good amount to have André in this window, but does not intend to pay the fine of  40 million for the midfielder. Parties adopt caution in negotiation, which should not be fast. [ @lancenet ]
alonsoisared

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34127 on: Today at 05:17:54 pm
I can only see it being Lavia. Signing a young player from the Brazilian league to come straight in to such a key position...it just doesn't feel like the kind of move we would make. Lavia is younger but he has experience in the league. Surely we're just trying to flush Southampton out and get the deal over the line.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34128 on: Today at 05:19:42 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:14:29 pm
£42m is a serious bid.

Not when they're adamant they want 50 and it's including add ons. It wasn't getting accepted.

If we came straight back with it after the first one then maybe it's a more serious bid, as a negotiation, but not when you're waiting a week to put a bid in that you know will be rejected it's just wasting time.


Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34129 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:16:18 pm
Oh - big spenders are we all of a sudden?
Filled the trolley at Aldi with all the nice cheeses




Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34130 on: Today at 05:20:22 pm
You know what, if we dont think a 19 year old is worth 50 million quid and we do think we can get basically the same thing for half the price, i don't really have a problem with that. Been saying for ages that we dont need these super overpriced 80-100 million guys we just need some legs energy and hustle to bump up what we already have.

If Sbozo and Mac Allister dont prove that idk what will. The recency bias that effects everything in this information era is stupidly out of hand. How many people reported that we made a second bid last week for 42.5 + add ons? Now we made a second bid yesterday , was last week actually our second first bid? Or was yesterday our first second bid? Maybe our first third bid? or was it ALL just completely made up bullshit. no prizes for picking the right answer.

If romeo has good potential and we think he could go on to become a star, then we will assign him a value relative to his peers based on that and go there and no further, and if it falls through im pretty sure that somewhere on the planet there's a like for like alternative for a 19 yo project with one fairly decent season for a relegated team. i mean weve already got one two for a team that finished 5th in Jones and Bajectic .

Wont matter. as soon as we don't overpay the odds the toys will be out of the pram.





Jean Girard

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34131 on: Today at 05:21:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:16:18 pm
Oh - big spenders are we all of a sudden?

Why not - I'm choosing to believe all them wages gone give us room to do things until the 31st.

It could be like when you ask everyone if they want a pint out of politeness and the fuckers all say yes. Mingebags get mingebagged.


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34132 on: Today at 05:21:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:19:42 pm
Not when they're adamant they want 50 and it's including add ons. It wasn't getting accepted.

If we came straight back with it after the first one then maybe it's a more serious bid, as a negotiation, but not when you're waiting a week to put a bid in that you know will be rejected it's just wasting time.

When I put my house up for sale can you come and buy it for the price I set please? Cheers
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34133 on: Today at 05:23:46 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:17:54 pm
I can only see it being Lavia. Signing a young player from the Brazilian league to come straight in to such a key position...it just doesn't feel like the kind of move we would make. Lavia is younger but he has experience in the league. Surely we're just trying to flush Southampton out and get the deal over the line.
I, otoh think we're looking at one half of 2 DM signings not that we're irritated or anything.
That's not us. We've never been emotional in the recruitment market under Henry/Klopp.

I don't think we're trying anything with Soton, we're just moving onto securing Andre for now as that's also a pressing matter.
We'll be back for Lavia methinks.







A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34134 on: Today at 05:24:13 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 05:00:02 pm
If we get Kone and Weiffers, I scream!

Superb!  ;D



Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34135 on: Today at 05:26:09 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:21:59 pm
When I put my house up for sale can you come and buy it for the price I set please? Cheers

I've never said we should just pay the 50. We could have likely got him weeks ago for 45ish (or over the last week with a 2nd bid) which we'll either end up paying anyway or we'll walk away and not pay. Our strategy is not saving us money, it's losing us time.



Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34136 on: Today at 05:27:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:26:09 pm
I've never said we should just pay the 50. We could have likely got him weeks ago for 45ish which we'll either end up paying anyway or we'll walk away and not pay. Our strategy is not saving us money, it's losing us time.

What you basing the above on? All reports say Southampton want £50mil and won't budge.
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34137 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:26:09 pm
I've never said we should just pay the 50. We could have likely got him weeks ago for 45ish which we'll either end up paying anyway or we'll walk away and not pay. Our strategy is not saving us money, it's losing us time.


If we could've had him weeks ago for that price, we would've.
I'm sure LFC have negotiators that are absolute predators compared you or any of us lot on RAWK. They can smell a whiff from a mile away.

We've been on him since May, so we've always been on the hunt.







A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34138 on: Today at 05:27:59 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:21:59 pm
When I put my house up for sale can you come and buy it for the price I set please? Cheers

This ^.

Where are all these 'just pay it' types whenever I sell anything?  >:(

 ;D



Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #34139 on: Today at 05:29:21 pm
